Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
April 15, 9:13 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1700 block of West 6th Street. Public works vehicle was struck by another vehicle. Officer assisted with the exchange of information and a report was taken.
Oregon State Police
April 15, 9:09 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 northbound, milepost 21. Driver was heading north when a cow came onto the road and was struck.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on April 15, eight on April 16, and five on April 17.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Animal control responded to the 2000 block of West 2nd Street April 15 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A pursuit report was taken April 15 from West 2nd and Union streets. Driver fled the area eventually getting on the interstate. The pursuit was terminated. State police discovered the vehicle in Mosier after it had been involved in a crash. The driver was lifeflighted to Portland.
Police responded to the 300 block of Lone Pine Boulevard April 15 after staff reported an unauthorized subject stayed in the hotel overnight and left behind a large sum of money and other belongings. A report was taken.
Tyler Joseph Foster, 24, Rowena, was arrested April 15 in the 500 block of Washington Street on a warrant for two counts of first-degree failure to appear.
Nicole Justine Worley, 25, The Dalles, was arrested April 15 in the 2400 block of West 10th Street and is accused of providing false information to a police officer, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft, and unlawful possession of heroin. She was also arrested on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear. William Dalton Adams, 23, no listed address, was also arrested and is accused of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
Police responded to the 1700 block of West 10th Street April 15 on a report of a male subject yelling at juveniles. Contact was made with the subject who was upset that several of the juveniles at the complex were trying to take toys from his son. An informational report was taken.
Alana Faye Seidel, 29, The Dalles, was arrested April 15 in the 800 block of Walnut Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street April 15 on a report of a juvenile who was under the influence of alcohol. Juvenile was arrested and is accused of minor in possession of alcohol.
Sean Michael McAllister, 39, The Dalles, was arrested April 16 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87 and is accused of probation violation.
A criminal mischief report was taken April 16 from the 800 block of Garden Court after a victim reported her sibling kicked her door in.
A criminal mischief report was taken April 16 from the 200 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported her fence was graffitied.
Jarrod Andrew Wilson, 41, The Dalles, was arrested April 17 in the 500 block of East 8th Street and is accused of parole violation.
A burglary report was taken April 17 from the 1600 block of East 19th Street after a victim reported someone entered her home and stole some items.
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 13th Place April 17 on a report of a wanted juvenile subject. The subject was located and taken to the juvenile detention center.
Wasco County
An agency assist report was taken April 15 from The Dalles after assisting The Dalles city police with a pursuit.
A runaway report was taken April 15 from the 300 block of West 23rd Street.
A hazard tow report was taken April 16 after a vehicle was left partially blocking the roadway in the 3300 block of Browns Creek Road.
A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended April 17 on Highway 197 near milepost 43. A report was taken and the vehicle was impounded.
A death report was taken April 17 from Dufur.
Deputy responded to Celilo Village after a caller reported a juvenile came home with marijuana that he most likely received from school. The juvenile was cited and a report was taken.
Deputy responded to the regional jail April 17 after staff reported locating contraband in the cell of an inmate. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Richard Mathew Woods, 37, Dufur, was arrested April 16 during a traffic stop on Highway 206 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Lucas Adam Dawson, 39, Madras, was arrested April 16 on Highway 197 near Highway 97 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
A found property report was taken April 17 from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 115 after a maintenance worker advised during a clean up he found two packages wrapped in duct tape that appeared to be narcotics. The packages were picked up and seized for safekeeping.
A theft report was taken April 17 from East Mayer State Park after a victim reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole some items.
Regional Jail
Rula Jean Gahagan, 27, Goldendale, Wash., was jailed April 15 on a court commitment for two counts of probation violation.
Justin Kenneth Kent, 28, The Dalles, was jailed April 15 on a court commitment for second-degree online sexual corruption of a child and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Justin Wayne Martin, 28, Condon, was transported and jailed April 16 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Julie Ann Defatte, 35, Tigard, was transported and jailed April 17 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree theft.
Parole & Probation
Shonn David Watson, 47, The Dalles, was arrested April 17 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation and four counts of post-prison violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.