Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
Oregon State Police
April 23, 7:10 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 95. Driver swerved to avoid a deer that jumped in the roadway and struck the guardrail.
April 24, 12:31 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 near Lone Pine Boulevard. Driver of one vehicle made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle which was not able to stop on time causing a collision. One driver was cited for dangerous left turn. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to two calls for emergency medical services on April 23 and four on April 24.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken April 22 from the 100 block of East 7th Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.
Doroteo Dee Perez, 64, The Dalles, was arrested April 22 in the 2100 block of West 9th Place and is accused of second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken April 22 form the 400 block of East 8th Street.
A theft report was taken April 22 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.
Christopher Everett Matney, 37, The Dalles, was arrested April 22 near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of probation violation.
Chris Michael Dennis, 29, The Dalles, was arrested April 23 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of first-degree failure to appear.
Joel Benjamin Parnell, 41, The Dalles, was arrested April 23 in the 500 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of probation.
A theft report was taken April 23 from the 1700 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported a female suspect stole money from her wallet.
Police responded to the 3200 block of Old Dufur Road April 23 after a caller reported a domestic disturbance. A juvenile was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and a report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken April 24 from East 9th and Quinton streets.
David Michael Foote, 58, The Dalles, was arrested April 24 near West 6th and Cherry Heights streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Cesar Ochoa, 40, The Dalles, was arrested April 24 during a traffic stop near West 10th and Vey Way on a warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
A hit and run report was taken April 24 from the 400 block of East 7th Street.
George Allen Heckathorne, 61, The Dalles, was arrested April 24 in the 1000 block of East 9th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A burglary report was taken April 24 from the 700 block of Pleasant Court after a victim reported someone broke into a home and stole some equipment.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to Sevenmile Hill and Chenowith Creek roads April 22 on a report of damaged property. A driver transporting a manufactured home struck a telephone pole damaging it. An informational report was taken.
A theft report was taken April 22 from Maupin after a staff reported some items were stolen from residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.