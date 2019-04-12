Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
April 10, 6:03 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 9th and Union streets. A report was taken.
Wasco County
April 10, 8:01 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Pleasant Ridge and Upper Fivemile roads. Driver rolled a vehicle which also had a passenger. A report was taken and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Oregon State Police
April 8, 1:53 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 80. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to wet road conditions. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services on April 8, seven on April 9, and nine on April 10.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Levi Nicholas Lewis, 58, The Dalles, was arrested April 8 in the 300 block of West 3rd Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken April 8 from the 100 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported his vehicle had been keyed.
Nicholas Michael Lowe, 37, The Dalles, was arrested April 8 in the 500 block of Washington Street on a warrant for two counts of contempt of court.
Animal control responded to the hospital April 8 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was taken to Home at Last and the owner came to pick up the dog. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 3000 block of West 2nd Street April 8 on a report of a dog bite. A report was taken and the dog was placed in quarantine.
A theft report was taken April 8 from the high school after staff reported some electronic equipment was stolen.
A theft report was taken April 9 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his truck.
A runaway report was taken April 9 from the 1300 block of Mt. Hood Street.
A theft report was taken April 9 from the 1600 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported a firearm was stolen from his home.
Travis Lee Hughes, 47, The Dalles, was arrested April 9 in the 400 block of East Scenic Drive on an out-of-state warrant.
Tamau Morris Tauala, 28, The Dalles, was arrested April 9 in the 1000 block of Lewis Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A damage to city property report was taken April 9 from the 400 block of Court Street.
Police responded to the 500 block of Federal Street April 9 on a report of a domestic disturbance. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken April 9 from the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road after a victim reported his vehicle was damaged.
A criminal mischief report was taken April 9 from the 400 block of West 4th Street after a victim reported a vacant home he owns had a door that was damaged.
Stephanie Jade Sanchey, 32, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested April 9 near Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a weapon.
Guillermo Virgen Sanchez, 22, The Dalles, was arrested April 10 in the 500 block of Washington Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Miguel Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 19, The Dalles, was arrested April 10 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the Rowena loops April 8 on a report of rocks in the roadway. Deputy assisted with traffic control while the rocks were removed.
A burglary report was taken April 10 from the 4700 block of Sevenmile Hill Road after a victim reported his shop was broken into.
Deputy responded to Tygh Valley April 10 after a caller reported she was a victim of a scam, losing a large amount of money. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Alexis Lauraina Hintsala, 22, Warm Springs, was arrested April 9 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 147, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Regional Jail
Bill Joe Jim, 45, The Dalles, was jailed April 8 on a court commitment for second-degree theft.
Stefani Lynn Haines, 36, Maupin, was jailed April 8 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Dillion Shane Simmons, 26, Wasco, was jailed April 9 after turning himself in on a warrant for probation violation.
Christian Lee Johnson, 20, The Dalles, was transported and jailed April 10 after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Carla Hazel Charley, 49, Warm Springs, was transported and jailed April 10 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Vincent Palumbo, 42, Goldendale, Wash., was transported and jailed April 10 after being arrested on a local warrant for failure to appear.
Dwight Christopher Dehaven, 45, no listed address, was transported and jailed April 10 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree theft of services.
Heart Ovie Obieroma, 31, Seattle, Wash., was transported and jailed April 10 after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Israel Salazar Frayre, 34, Walla Walla, Wash., was transported and jailed April 10 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, 40, Hood River, was arrested April 8 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Kathy Joe Collins, 35, The Dalles, was arrested April 9 in the community corrections office and is accused of parole violation.
