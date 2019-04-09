Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
April 5, 4:18 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3800 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
April 7, 6:20 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 4th and Washington streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
April 6, 2:08 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2100 block of Dunda Way on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm activation.
The agency also responded to three calls for emergency medical services on April 4, 11 on April 5, seven on April 6, and seven on April 7.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Marcos Sergio Mora Silva, 21, The Dalles, was arrested April 4 in the 700 block of Chenowith Loop Road and is accused of probation violation and parole violation.
Deven McBride, 38, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested April 4 in the 3800 block of West 10th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, third-degree theft, and two counts of second-degree burglary.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street April 4 after a caller reported a customer was in possession of counterfeit currency. The money was seized and a report was taken.
Falealii Palepoi, 31, The Dalles, was arrested April 4 near West 8th and Myrtle streets and is accused of probation violation.
A stolen vehicle report was taken April 5 from the 3200 block of West 7th Street.
Police responded to the 200 block of Lone Pine Boulevard April 5 after a caller reported a male suspect was on the premise visiting a neighbor when there is a no contact order in place. An informational report was taken.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue April 5 after a caller reported observing a male subject defecate in a parking lot. Subject was cited and released for two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and failure to register as a sex offender.
Police responded to the 2000 block of West 7th Street April 5 after a caller reported hearing a female screaming for help in the area. Contact was made with the female who stated a male subject assaulted her. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1700 block of East 19th Street April 5 after staff reported a male subject was on the property and would not leave. Subject was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass but was to intoxicated to lodge. He was cited and released and a report was taken.
Police responded to the 2800 block of West 7th Street April 6 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with the female involved who advised a male subject took her cell phone and threw a propane tank at her. A report was taken.
A found property report was taken April 6 from the 600 block of West 8th Street after a passerby found drug paraphernalia in a field. The items were taken for safekeeping.
A hit-and-run report was taken April 6 from the 700 block of East 2nd Street.
Police responded to the 600 block of East 2nd Street after a caller reported someone stole her lottery machine money. A theft report was taken.
A restraining order violation report was taken April 6 from the 1300 block of West 10th Street.
Police responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street April 6 on a report of a fight. Caller stated this involved several subjects and one had a firearm. All subjects were gone upon officer arrival, an informational report was taken.
Police responded to the 300 block of West 6th Street April 6 after a caller reported her juvenile son stole her vehicle. Suspect was located and cited and released. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken April 7 from the 1000 block of Lone Pine Drive after a victim reported losing an envelope with money in it.
Police responded to the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive April 7 after a caller reported an employee left that morning and they found possibly drugs at her work station. A report was taken.
A second-degree burglary report was taken April 7 from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported someone broke into the quarter machine.
Gustavo Adolfo Cervantes Castro, 25, The Dalles, was arrested April 7 in the 1300 block of West 10th Street and is accused of two counts of violation of a restraining order.
Wasco County
A deputy responded to West 18th and Mt. Hood streets April 4 after a caller reported observing a vehicle driving all over the road. The suspect vehicle was found, and it was determined the driver, who made it home safely, was having a medical issue. The call was logged.
Sarah Lee Cloud, 37, Lyle, Wash., was arrested April 6 in the 1700 block of East 19th Street on an out-of-state warrant.
A search and rescue report was taken April 7 from Forest Service Road 48 after a caller reported her daughter and a friend were driving and got stuck. Responders found the vehicle and the subjects inside were safe.
Oregon State Police
Kimberly Diane Wurz, 48, Spokane, Wash., was arrested April 5 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 on exit 85 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering.
A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended and driving uninsured during a traffic stop April 5 in Dufur. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.
Robert Andrew Rowan, 34, The Dalles, was arrested April 5 near West 8th and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of second-degree assault and felon in possession of a weapon. He was also arrested on an out-of-state warrant.
Carley Faith Sanchez, 23, The Dalles, was arrested April 7 during a traffic stop on East 12th and Dry Hollow streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Regional Jail
Moses John Ibarra, 34, The Dalles, was jailed April 6 on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Monica Beatriz Rodriguez, 21, The Dalles, was jailed April 6 on a court commitment for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Josiah Daniel Pyles, 28, Nyssa, was jailed April 6 on a Sherman County court commitment for unlawful possession of marijuana.
