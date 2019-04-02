Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
March 28, 9:53 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Court streets. Driver had a vehicle malfunction which caused him to crash into a light pole. A report was taken.
March 29, 11:58 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2900 block of East 2nd Street. A driver pulled out in front of a vehicle while exiting the drive-thru. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and one driver was cited. A report was taken.
Wasco County
March 30, 11:31 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, 5400 block of Dolan Road. Driver was having an argument with her significant other and drove through some fencing and struck a tree. She was life flighted to a hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
March 29, 2:39 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3800 block of West 10th Street on a report of an overheated motor.
March 29, 4:39 p.m. – Crew responded to East Scenic Drive on a burn complaint.
March 30, 7:39 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm.
The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on March 28, four on March 29, eight on March 30, and four on March 31.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A criminal mischief report was taken March 28 from the 3600 block of West 10th Street after staff reported the school had graffiti applied to the building.
An assault report was taken March 28 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported his wife assaulted him.
Colten Calvin Koops, 30, The Dalles, was arrested March 28 in the 3500 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of probation violation.
Travis Oneal Barker, 30, The Dalles, was arrested March 28 in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of parole violation.
A harassment report was taken March 29 from the 100 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
Police responded to the regional jail March 30 to serve an inmate with a warrant including additional charges of an incident that occurred earlier in the month. A report was taken.
Shyan Rae McDannel, 22, Arlington, was arrested March 29 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and post-prison violations.
Carlos Alberto Cruz, 31, The Dalles, was arrested March 30 and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
A theft report was taken March 30 from the 2800 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his home.
A lost property report was taken March 30 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported losing her purse. She called back later in the evening to advise she found her purse.
Cody James Woodruff, 25, The Dalles, was arrested March 31 in the 3600 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to the 800 block of Home Court March 31 after a caller reported observing a male and female subject arguing in a vehicle. A male was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.
Police responded to the animal shelter March 31 after a caller reported finding a lost dog. The dog was lodged at the shelter and a report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken March 31 after a caller reported her son was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike and the suspect did not stop. The incident is under investigation.
Corina Lynn Shockey, 55, The Dalles, was arrested April 1 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree theft.
A theft report was taken April 1 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after staff reported a driver fled without paying for gas.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the juvenile detention facility March 28 to serve a warrant on an inmate. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to the 1000 block of Irvine Street March 29 on a report of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was towed and impounded. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to Mosier March 29 on a report of a burglary. Victim reported coming home after a few days away and his room and been entered.
Deputy responded to Maupin March 30 on a report of a suspicious subject. Caller reported the male subject came onto her porch and appeared to be looking in the home. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken March 31 from the 3800 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported some suspects came onto his property and smashed his security camera.
An assault report was taken March 31 in Antelope after a victim reported his girlfriend threw a drink at him striking him in the ear. The incident is under investigation.
Oregon State Police
Bradley Dean Royer, 56, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested March 28 during a traffic stop near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with drug records.
A male driver was cited and released for possession of marijuana and criminal possession of imported extract during a traffic stop March 29 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 86.
A found property report was taken March 29 after a citizen brought in a wallet they found in Rufus to the state police office.
Trooper responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street March 30 after being advised a male suspect attempted to purchase a weapon with prior felony convictions. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival and a report was taken.
Richard Alfred Greear, 57, Lakewood, Wash., was arrested March 30 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84 and on a warrant for third-degree theft.
Gilliam County
Derek Andrew Gavin, 35, Beaverton, was arrested March 28 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 146 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Colton Lee Sulffridge, 28, Roseburg, was arrested March 29 in Arlington on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Regional Jail
Noah Warren Cloud, 28, Lyle, Wash., was booked and released March 29 on a court commitment for third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and six counts of wildlife offenses.
Terese Lucile Louden, 62, The Dalles, was booked and released March 29 on a Sherman County court commitment for maintaining a dangerous dog.
John Eldon Martin, 55, Eagle Creek, was jailed March 29 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Noe Yidmar Magana Rivera, 19, Hood River, was jailed March 29 after turning himself in on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Eric Anthony Frasier, 40, The Dalles, was booked and released March 30 on a court commitment for harassment.
Parker Mitchel Jones, 33, The Dalles, was booked and released March 30 on a court commitment for first-degree theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamines.
Zachary Russell Palmer, 20, The Dalles, was booked and released March 30 on a court commitment for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Parole & Probation
Halee Elizabeth Deer, 19, Wasco, was arrested March 28 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
