Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
August 8, 10:32 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84, exit 83. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
August 9, 2:47 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 9th and Brewery Grade. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Wasco County
August 9, 9:13 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 near Tygh Valley. A driver struck a boulder that had fallen onto the roadway due to heavy rains. A report was taken.
August 11, 5:46 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Frog Lake. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
August 11, 2:27 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 near Dufur Frontage Road North. Driver approached a curve and drove off the highway crashing into the field. The driver was transported to the local hospital. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
August 11, 1:38 a.m. – Crew responded to the 4500 block of Mill Creek Road on a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on August 8, 12 on August 9, six on August 10, and 12 on August 11.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street August 8 on a report of a dog attack. Caller reported a neighbor’s dogs came onto his property and attacked his ducks. The dogs were returned to the owner and the owner was cited for dogs running at large, unlicensed dogs, and potentially dangerous dogs. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street August 8 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Jennifer Deanna McLaren, 26, The Dalles, was arrested August 8 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
Parker Mitchell Jones, 34, The Dalles, was arrested August 8 in the 500 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of third-degree theft.
A hit and run report was taken August 8 from the 400 block of Washington Street. Suspect was located later in the day and was cited for hit and run, driving uninsured, and no operator’s license.
William Lionel Neary, 28, The Dalles, was arrested August 8 near West 5th and Union streets and is accused of probation violation.
A dog bite report was taken August 8 from the 3400 block of West 10th Street.
Animal control responded to the 700 block of West 2nd Street August 8 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Juan Luis Zavala Soria, 33, Reedly, Calif., was arrested August 8 near West 4th Street and West 3rd Place during a traffic stop and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver and two counts of providing false information to a police officer.
A theft report was taken August 8 from the 1600 block of Liberty Way after a victim reported an item was stolen from his home.
A theft report was taken August 8 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 8 from the 2500 block of West 6th Street.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 8 from the 700 block of Chenowith Road after a victim reported someone put sugar in his gas tank.
Anthony Eli Cunning, 39, The Dalles, was arrested August 8 in the 300 block of East 10th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 9 from the 400 block of West 9th Street after a caller reported some bricks were thrown into windows of businesses in the area.
Police responded to the 1700 block of East 14th Street August 9 on a report of a dispute. Caller reported her neighbor was throwing yard debris onto his property and had an altercation with the neighbor which resulted in an injury. A report was taken.
Shyan Rae McDannel, 22, Arlington, was arrested August 9 in the 600 block of Union Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
Alyse Yevaughn Stafford, 24, The Dalles, was arrested August 9 in the 700 block of Hostetler Street and is accused of driving while suspended. She was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to the 300 block of Court Street August 9 on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with two subjects, one of which was underage and under the influence of alcohol. The subject was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.
An indecent exposure report was taken August 10 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.
A found property report was taken August 10 from the 1400 block of East 11th Street after a caller reported finding drug paraphernalia in the area.
A found property report was taken August 10 from Riverfront Park after a caller reported finding a safe that was dumped in the area and appears to have been broken into.
Joanna Gonzalez, 18, The Dalles, was arrested August 11 near West 9th and Pentland streets and is accused of harassment.
Police responded to West 11th and Mt. Hood streets August 11 on a report of a male subject stumbling through the area. Contact was made with a male juvenile who was highly intoxicated. Subject was taken to the local hospital for an evaluation. After being released he was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana and taken to the juvenile detention facility.
Gerardo Alvarez, 26, The Dalles, was arrested August 11 in the 500 block of East 13th Street and is accused of violation of a released agreement.
Karlee Lyn Roth, 26, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested August 12 in the 600 block of East 10th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Wasco County
Deputy observed a male subject August 8th driving in the area of the 1700 block of West 6th Street. The suspect was known to have a suspended license but fled the area. A report was taken.
An identity theft report was taken August 8th in Dufur.
Tristan Shane Yates, 21, The Dalles, was arrested August 8 in the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road on local warrants for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, post-prison violations, and two counts of probation violation.
A hit and run report was taken August 9 from Tygh Valley.
Deputy responded to Highway 197 near Blue Rock Road August 11 on a report of a domestic dispute. A report was taken.
Rafael Ponce, 53, The Dalles, was arrested August 11 near West 6th and Webber streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear. Andrea Lydia Galvan, 38, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to West 2nd and Pentland streets August 8 on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the female who stated her ex-boyfriend headbutted her during an argument. Suspect was gone prior to arrival and was not located. A report was taken.
A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended and driving uninsured during a traffic stop August 9 on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 81. The vehicle was impounded.
Zane Garret Malefyt, 18, Maupin, was arrested August 9 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near milepost 41 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
A failure to register as a sex offender report was taken August 9 from the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a subject was contacted who had failed to register. The incident is under investigation.
An agency assist report was taken August 9 at the regional jail after assisting Sherman County with a drug evaluation of a subject they had detained.
Amanda Rae Tebay, 39, Roseburg, was arrested August 10 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 137, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.
An agency assist report was taken August 11 after assisting Wasco County with a traffic stop at West 6th and Webber streets.
David Lee Tew, 34, no listed address, was arrested August 11 in Biggs Junction on a warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
A failure to register as a sex offender report was taken August 11 from the regional jail after an incarcerated subject failed to report. The incident is under investigation.
Sherman County
Vernon David Garren, 33, Sacramento, Calif., was arrested August 9 in Moro and is accused of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, and criminally negligent homicide.
Dieadera Marie Mannen, 34, Burbank, Wash., was arrested August 10 during a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 84, milepost 109, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Michael Lee Gofroth, 57, The Dalles, was arrested August 10 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Regional Jail
Blaine Roger Poirier, 49, Wasco, was booked and released August 9 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving while suspended.
Ronald Leroy Madorin, 54, Portland, was jailed August 9 on a court commitment for reckless driving, third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Samuel Tad Benson, 25, The Dalles, was jailed August 9 on a court commitment for second-degree criminal trespass.
Parole & Probation
William Lee Jensen, 38, Portland, was arrested August 8 in the community corrections office and is accused of nine counts of parole violation.
Richard Hunt Nosenzo, 28, The Dalles, was arrested August 9 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
