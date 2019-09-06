Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
August 30, 12:09 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, West 6th and Webber streets. One driver was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and following too closely. The other driver was taken to the local hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. A report was taken.
August 30, 12:24 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3300 block of West 6th Street. One driver was cited for careless driving. A report was taken.
August 30, 3:53 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Jefferson streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Sept. 1, 5:14 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 7th and Ash streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Sept. 4, 5:53 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3600 block of Klindt Drive. One driver was cited for no operator’s license and driving uninsured. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Sept. 4, 4:23 p.m. – Single vehicle, Dufur. Motorcyclist struck a deer. A report was taken.
Sept. 4, 6:08 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, 4700 block of Sevenmile Road. Motorcyclist crashed in the area and was lifeflighted to a hospital in Portland. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
August 30, 8:04 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 216 westbound, milepost 24. A vehicle going west drove off the roadway and the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to roll. The driver was taken to a local hospital. A report was taken.
August 31, 7:01 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 24. Driver took a corner too wide going onto the gravel shoulder causing the vehicle to roll. Driver was taken to a hospital by a friend for minor injuries. A report was taken.
Sept. 2, 12:23 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury Crash, Biggs Junction. Trooper assisted with the exchange of information.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
August 30, 6:12 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1900 block of East 19th Street on a report of a fire alarm.
Sept. 2, 10:54 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2400 block of West 2nd Street on a report of a grass fire.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on August 30, seven on August 31, two on Sept. 1, seven on Sept. 2, six on Sept. 3, and six on Sept. 4.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 500 block of East 7th Street August 30 after a caller reported a male subject riding a scooter crashed and appeared to be intoxicated. Subject fled prior to officer arrival. The incident was logged.
Police responded to the 1700 block of East 9th Street August 30 after a caller reported a neighbor was waving a gun around outside. Contact was made with the subject who was attempting to unload a bb gun but was not able to figure it out. An informational report was taken.
A theft report was taken August 30 from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported her daughter’s wallet was stolen.
A lost property report was taken August 31 from The Dalles after a caller reported she misplaced her wallet while in the area. She called back later in the day to report someone returned the wallet.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 31 from the 2200 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a vehicle on the lot was damaged.
A theft report was taken August 31 from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a driver left the station without paying for fuel.
A theft report was taken August 31 from the 100 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported a backpack and a scooter were stolen.
Brian McDonald Stermon, 44, The Dalles, was arrested August 31 in the 400 block of East 11th Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street August 31 on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the male and female involved, who were both intoxicanted. Both were counseled on their conduct and separated for the evening. A report was taken.
Aaron William Troxel, 30, The Dalles, was arrested during a traffic stop Sept. 1 in the 1600 block of West 12th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Police responded to the 1900 block of East 15th Street Sept. 1 after a caller reported her father shoved her grandfather during an altercation. An assault report was taken.
Alan Jay Miller, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 1 in the 1200 block of Roberts Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
A runaway report was taken Sept. 2 from the 1400 block of East 12th Street.
Police responded to the 2400 block of Old Dufur Road Sept. 2 after a caller was able to take a wandering dog into custody. The dog was picked up and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
Brandon Aaron Williams, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 2 near West 7th and Snipes streets and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief.
Brenda J. Berry, 39, Hood River, was arrested Sept. 2 in the 2900 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A hit and run report was taken Sept. 2 from the 1600 block of East 12th Street.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Sept. 2 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.
Jeramy Jackson Nelson, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 2 in the 300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police responded to the 1000 block of West 9th Street August 2 after a caller reported her husband grabbed her during an altercation. A report was taken.
Robert Alan Davidson, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 3 in the 400 block of East 8th Street and is accused of probation violation.
Tania Mullaney, 57, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 3 in the 700 block of West 10th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Guadalupe Maria Breaux, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 3 in the 400 block of East 8th Street and is accused of third-degree assault.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Sept. 3 on a report of unattended children in a vehicle. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Sept. 4 from the 800 block of Court Street after a victim reported some mail was stolen.
A theft report was taken Sept. 4 from the 100 block of West 3rd Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.
A theft report was taken Sept. 4 from the 2400 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a battery was stolen from a vehicle on the lot.
Melissa Kaye McMurrey, 44, no listed address, was arrested Sept. 4 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
A theft report was taken Sept. 4 from the 2400 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported items were stolen from his vehicle.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 1300 block of Emerson Street August 30 after a victim reported two vehicles on her property had been broken into. A theft report was taken.
A theft report was taken August 30 from Maupin after a victim reported some items were stolen out of his vehicle while rafting.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 30 from the 5600 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported a pole was struck by an unknown vehicle, damaging a key pad that opens a gate.
Paul William Nunnery, 55, The Dalles, was arrested August 31 in the 3000 block of Mill Creek Road and is accused of probation violation. Larine Vera Rogers, 51, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 31 from Wamic after a victim reported some equipment on his property was vandalized.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken Sept. 3 from Highway 197, milepost 23. The vehicle was impounded.
A theft report was taken Sept. 4 from the 3500 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his property.
Oregon State Police
A male driver was cited and released for no operator’s license and driving uninsured during a traffic stop August 30 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 82. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.
A male driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured during a traffic stop August 31 in Mosier. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.
Megan Leigh Miller, 30, Lyle, Wash., was arrested August 31 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 81, and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was also cited for throwing burning material from a vehicle. A report was taken.
A hazard tow report was taken Sept. 1 from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76, after a vehicle was left parked partially over the fog line. The vehicle was impounded.
While conducting an area check Sept. 4 near Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 129, a large pile of syringes were located. They were collected for disposal and the incident was logged.
Sherman County
Thomas Leroy Lee, 56, no listed address, was arrested August 30 in Rufus during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, failure to perform the duties of a driver, and two counts of driving while suspended.
Makoa Brandon Whitaker, 19, Moro, was arrested Sept. 3 in Moro and is accused of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.
Dillion Shane Simmons, 26, Wasco, was arrested Sept. 4 in Wasco and is accused of five counts of probation violation.
Gilliam County
Dean Aaron Huffman, 50, Hood River, was arrested Sept. 1 in Arlington and is accused of harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Regional Jail
Rebekah Ann Postema, 36, The Dalles, was booked and released August 31 on a court commitment for second-degree criminal trespass.
Parole & Probation
Rojelio Castellanos, 33, The Dalles, was arrested August 30 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
Daniel Lee Jackson, 69, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 3 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.