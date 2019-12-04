Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Nov. 26, 7:39 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Dry Hollow streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Nov. 27, 3:30 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2600 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Nov. 28, 1:25 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1000 block of Walnut Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Nov. 29, 10:50 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Nov. 30, 8:06 a.m. - Two vehicle crash, 1300 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
Dec. 1, 9:22 a.m. - Two vehicle crash, East 7th and Washington streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Dec. 1, 9:24 a.m. - Single vehicle crash, East 7th and Washington streets. While officer was out at the above crash, another vehicle crashed into a power pole. A report was taken.
Dec. 1, 10:05 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Walnut streets. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Nov. 30, 4:53 p.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Dufur. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions. Driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained and cited inlieu of arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 26, 7:01 p.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 35. Driver lost control due to icy road conditions and rolled the vehicle over. All five occupants were transported to the hospital. A report was taken.
Nov. 27, 11:22 a.m. - Two vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 66. Driver lost control of vehicle due to ice and crashed into another vehicle. The driver and passenger of one vehicle were taken to a hospital for injuries sustained. A report was taken.
Nov. 27, 11:39 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 23. Driver of a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi going the opposite direction due to icy conditions. A report was taken.
Nov. 27, 1:19 p.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 44. Driver was passing a semi when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover. The driver and passenger were transported to a hospital. A report was taken.
Nov. 28 through Dec. 2: The agency responded to eight injury and non injury crashes throughout the area due to the icy road conditions.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Nov. 26, 10:06 a.m. - Crew responded to the 500 block of West 10th Street on a gas problem.
Nov. 27, 1:34 p.m. - Crew responded to the 3200 block of West 11th Street on a vehicle fire.
The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Nov. 26, seven on Nov. 27, seven on Nov. 28, six on Nov. 29, and eight on Nov. 30.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A burglary report was taken Nov. 26 from Riverfront Park after staff reported two large storage containers were broken into.
A theft report was taken Nov. 26 from the 800 block of Floral Court.
A death report was taken Nov. 26 from the 900 block of Pomona Street.
Police made contact with two subjects in Festival Park after hours Nov. 26. Both were cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Nov. 27 after staff reported finding a pistol left on the property.
A theft report was taken Nov. 27 from the 1700 block of East 15th Street after a victim reported his trash can was stolen.
A missing person report was taken Nov. 27 from the 600 block of East 9th Street. The lost subject was contacted later in the day and was removed from the system.
Andrea Lydia Galvan, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 27 in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of two counts of identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft.
Donovan Darbie Grant, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 27 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of probation violation.
Erica Jo Parkin, 28, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Nov. 28 in the 100 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was also arrested on an out of state warrant.
John Dale Heebink, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 28 in the 1400 block of West 6th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.