Accidents
The Dalles City
Feb. 24, 8:18 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 11th and Washington Streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Wasco County
Feb. 26, 5:56 p.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, 5500 block of Cherry Heights Road. Rollover crash, driver was taken to the hospital and subsequently lifeflighted to Portland. He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, careless driving, and failure to maintain lane. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 25, 8:34 a.m. - Single Vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 82. Driver lost control of vehicle after vehicle failed to shift properly while increasing speed. Both the driver and passenger were injured and taken to the hospital. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Feb. 24, 5:19 p.m. - Crew responded to the 900 block of F Street on a report of a electrical problem.
Feb. 26, 3:00 p.m. - Crew responded to the 300 block of West 20th Street on a structure fire.
Feb. 26, 3:56 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1100 block of Sunflower Street on a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Feb. 24, seven on Feb. 25, and two on Feb. 26.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A found property report was taken Feb. 24 from the 600 block of West 11th Street after a caller found what appeared to be two ATM cash boxes left in the area.
A theft report was taken Feb. 24 from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a subject fled with unpaid merchandise.
Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street Feb. 24 after a caller reported her boyfriend struck her and threw her phone out the window during an argument. She got out of the car and the subject fled the area. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Feb. 24 from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported some money was stolen from two residents. Two separate reports were taken.
A hit and run report was taken Feb. 24 from the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive.
A theft report was taken Feb. 24 from the 700 block of Court Street after staff reported observing a subject steal a scooter.
A found property report was taken Feb. 24 from the 500 block of Liberty Street after a caller reported an abandoned bicycle in his driveway. The bike was impounded.
Albert Fredrick Vonslomski, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 25 near Highway 197 and Lone Pine Boulevard and is accused of violation of a restraining order, unlawful possession of heroin, and probation violation.
Jaime Iceal Gonzalez, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 25 in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Feb. 25 after staff reported they had a shoplifter in custody. A male subject was cited and released for third-degree theft.
Juan Martin Perez Hammond, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 25 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
A sex crimes report was taken Feb. 25 in The Dalles. No further information was released.
Anthony Wray Berry, 36, Wapato, Wash., was arrested Feb. 26 near The Dalles bridge and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
Police responded to the 1700 block of West 13th Street Feb. 26 after a caller was complaining that a neighbor was shaking her apartment. An informational report was taken.
A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended during a traffic stop Feb. 26 in the 700 block of West 9th Street. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 200 block of West 8th Street Feb. 26 on a report of a prowler. Caller reported her husband confronted a male subject who was attempting to steal cans from their property. Subject fled on foot and was not located. A report was taken.
Katlyn Diane Frank Makua, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 26 in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Keenan Marquil Woods, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 26 in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetmine and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Erica Jo Parkin, 28, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Feb. 26 near East 9th and Clark streets and is accused of probation violation. She was also arrested on two out of state warrants. Russell Charles Barker, 39, Portland, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. John Robert Walker, 23, Goldendale, Wash., was also arrested on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear and an out of state warrant.
An agency assist report was taken Feb. 26 from the 300 block of West 20th Street after assisting the fire department with a structure fire.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Feb. 26 from the 200 block of West 11th Street. The vehicle was located the following morning and released to the owner.
Wasco County
An identity theft report was taken Feb. 24 from Mosier after a victim reported someone attempted to open a credit card in her name and using her social security number.
Aaron Mitchell Alford, 18, Dufur, was arrested Feb. 24 in Dufur and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Deputy responded to Wamic Feb. 25 after a caller reported his neighbor’s dogs kept coming onto his property and roughing up his dogs. It was determined the caller’s dogs were the problem and the subject was warned to keep his dogs on his property.
Deputy responded to Dufur Feb. 25 after a caller reported she had not heard from her brother. Contact was made with the brother who advised his phone was not working which is why he couldn’t call out. The information was passed back to the sister.
Oregon State Police
Norman Xiong, 38, Portland, was arrested Feb. 26 at the regional jail on a warrant for four counts of wildlife offenses.
Regional Jail
Oscar Garcia, 41, The Dalles, was jailed Feb. 24 on a local warrant for post-prison violations.
Danny Eugene Doyle, 46, Jacksonville, was transported and jailed Feb. 26 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Audrey Josephine Muehlhausen, 30, Hood River, was jailed Feb. 26 on a court commitment for driving while suspended.
