Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

City of The Dalles

Feb. 23, 1:10 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 800 block of West 2nd Street. One driver was cited for dangerous left turn and the other driver was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained. A report was taken.

Wasco County

Feb. 24, 6:40 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 2800 block of Threemile Road. Driver lost control of vehicle and struck a power pole. A report was taken.

Oregon State police

Feb. 22, 1:01 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 76. Driver struck a deer while traveling westbound. A report was taken.

Feb. 24, 5:13 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 73. Driver lost control of a semi due to weather conditions. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Feb. 21, 11:47 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2100 block of View Court on an electrical problem.

Feb. 24, 9:10 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1800 block of Montana Street.

Feb 24, 11:22 a.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of East 7th Place on an electrical problem.

The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Feb. 21, six on Feb. 22, six on Feb. 23, and six on Feb. 24.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A vehicle was issued a parking citation Feb. 21 near East 2nd and Court streets after parking in a no-parking zone. A report was taken.

Police made contact with a resident Feb. 21 after Gresham police advised they had recovered his or her stolen vehicle.

A male subject was cited and released for criminal mischief Feb. 22 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Feb. 22 from the 1400 block of West 2nd Street after an employee reported a female suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

A theft report was taken Feb. 22 from the 1900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a vehicle on the lot was vandalized and had the battery stolen.

Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street Feb. 22 after administrative staff reported a student had brought a weapon on campus. Suspect was found and it was determined the gun was a pellet gun. The juvenile was also in possession of marijuana, and was cited and released to his father. A report was taken.

An assault report was taken Feb. 23 from the 700 block of Richland Court.

Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street Feb. 24 on a report of a found toddler. Child was wandering the street by himself. Parents were located and a report was taken.

An informational report was taken Feb. 24 from the 1000 block of Bridge Street after a victim reported a neighbor’s tree broke due to snow and the branch landed on his truck.

A hit and run report was taken Feb. 24 from the 100 block of East 13th Street.

A theft report was taken Feb. 24 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some money was stolen.

Police responded to the 2500 block of West 6th Street Feb. 24 after staff reported some drugs were left in a room after checking out. The drugs were taken to be destroyed and a report was taken.

Police responded to the 1700 block of East 12th Street Feb. 24 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West 2nd Street Feb. 25 on a report of a suicidal subject. The victim was taken to the local hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.

Wasco County

George Andrew Marsh, 57, Tygh Valley, was arrested Feb. 21 in Tygh Valley and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

An identity theft report was taken Feb. 21 from Tygh Valley after a victim reported some fraudulent charges on her bank account.

Rebecca Anne Krantz, 43, Dufur, was arrested Feb. 21 in Dufur and is accused of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Deputy responded to the 3600 block of Fifteenmile Road Feb. 22 on a report of an animal nuisance. Caller reported an ongoing issue with his neighbor’s dog. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A burglary report was taken Feb. 22 in Mosier after a victim reported her home was entered while she was out of the country.

A theft report was taken Feb. 23 from Dufur after a victim reported some gas was taken from his storage tank.

A fraud report was taken Feb. 23 from Maupin after an employee reported a customer passed off counterfeit currency.

Travis Oneal Barker, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 25 near East 2nd Street and Interstate 84, exit 85 overpass on a warrant for five counts of post-prison violations.

Oregon State Police

Lisa Helen Cienega, 45, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Feb. 21 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 102, on two warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

Gilliam County

Aarin William Wynn, 55, Arlington, was arrested Feb. 23 in Arlington and is accused of first-degree theft, criminal conspiracy, and violation of a release agreement.