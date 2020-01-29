Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Jan. 24, 12:29 p.m. - Two vehicle, 2100 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 24, three on Jan. 25, and eight on Jan. 26.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 500 block of East 10th Street Jan. 23 after a caller reported a male subject attempted to steal a package from her porch. Caller stated she observed the subject take the package and put it his sweater but the caller knocked on the window and the suspect dropped the package and fled the area. A report was taken.
An agency assist report was taken Jan. 23 from the regional jail.
Noe Zaragoza Martinez, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 24 in the 1200 block of East 13th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, and offensive littering.
Gary Anthony Pilcher, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 24 in the 2400 block of West 10th Street and is accused of harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.
A telephonic harassment report was taken Jan. 24 from the 1200 block of Lincoln Street after a victim reported a male subject was continuing to message her after being told not too. The incident is under investigation.
Bobby Dewayne Main, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 24 in the 500 block of East 9th Street Jan. 24 and is accused of two counts of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, harassment, coercion and interference with making a police report.
Police responded to the 200 block of West 4th Street Jan. 24 after a caller reported she found a male subject sleeping in her carport. Subject was woken up and it was determined the subject had a warrant out of Lebanon. Subject was cited and released for the warrant and verbally trespassed from the property. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 25 from the 700 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported the door to this shed was removed.
Joseph William Whittle, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 25 during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Trevitt Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving, and two counts of probation violation.
Police responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road Jan. 25 after a caller reported he was assaulted by another male subject. The incident is under investigation.
A trespass report was taken Jan. 25 from the 1300 block of West 2nd Street.
Police responded to the 800 block of Richland Court Jan. 25 after a caller reported two juvenile subjects were attempting to assault his wife. It was determined there was mutual harassment between the involved subjects and no charges were filed. A report was taken.
Maria Guadalupe Castillo, 29, Wishram, Wash., was arrested Jan. 26 during a traffic stop in the 200 block of East 12th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, failure to perform the duties of a driver, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
A theft report was taken Jan. 26 from the 300 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported some cans were stolen from her property.
Michael Gregory Jorgensen Walters, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 26 near West 7th and Lee streets and is accused of parole violation.
Nicholas Michael Lowe, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 26 in the 300 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Brandon L. Gerard, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 26 in the 3800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass and two counts of harassment.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to Tygh Valley Jan. 23 after a caller reported his daughter in law assaulted his wife. A report was taken.
Jerrett Lee Bray, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 23 in Mosier and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
A theft report was taken Jan. 23 from Mosier after a victim reported her mail was stolen multiple times during the month.
Antonio Sanchez, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 26 in the 3700 block of West 8th Street and is accused of driving while suspended.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to the regional jail Jan. 23 to assist Hood River Police with a drug recognition evaluation of an apprehended suspect.
An agency assist report was taken Jan. 24 after school district staff reported a juvenile male was harassing a younger juvenile male on the bus. The incident is under investigation.
A male driver was cited and released for speeding and minor in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop Jan. 25 on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 77. A female passenger was also cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana. A report was taken.
Marty Christopher McCoy, 49, Kennewick, Wash., was arrested Jan. 26 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 86, and is accused of providing false information to a police officer.
Cristobal Roy Rios, 20, Arlington, was arrested Jan. 26 in Arlington and is accused of harassment, assault on a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, and two counts of probation violation.
Regional Jail
Monica Patricia Preciado, 38, The Dalles, was booked and released Jan. 23 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.
Jesse Paul Kuhn, 39, Damascaus, was jailed Jan. 23 on a Gilliam County court commitment for probation violation.
