For the Record
Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Dec. 31, 10:48 p.m. - Crew responded to Mill Creek and Orchard roads on a report of a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Dec. 30, seven on Dec. 31, and ten on Jan. 1.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A stolen vehicle report was taken Dec. 29 from the 3200 block of West 7th Street.
Mary Margaret Urieta, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 29 in the 700 block of West 9th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
William David Barton, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 29 in the 1200 block of East 12th Street and is accused of coercion and strangulation.
A criminal mischief report was taken Dec. 30 from the 400 block of Madison Street after a victim reported his tires were slashed.
A theft report was taken Dec. 30 from the 2600 Denton Street after a victim reported a license plates to her vehicle was stolen and a different placed was put on her vehicle.
A theft report was taken Dec. 30 from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some clothes were stolen.
A dog bite report was taken Dec. 30 from the 1100 block of Laughlin Street.
A theft report wast taken Dec. 30 from West 2nd and Pentland streets after a victim reported some items were stolen from two vehicles.
Anthony Louis Hithe, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 30 in the 300 block of West 8th Street and is accused of three counts of contempt of court.
Joli Marlene Kirk, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 30 in the 700 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of first-degree failure to appear.
Elizabeth A. Davila, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 30 in the 300 block of Jefferson Street and is accused of harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.
A runaway report was taken Dec. 30 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street. The caller called early the following moring to report the subject returned.
Brandon Aaron Williams, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 30 near West 9th and Kingsley streets and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Dec. 30 from the 1000 block of Walnut Street.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Dec. 31 from the 800 block of Cascade Street.
A theft report was taken Dec. 31 from the 2600 block of West 6th Street Dec. 31 after staff reported a female suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.
A theft report was taken Dec. 31 from the 1000 block of Pomona Street Dec. 31 after a victim reported a theft of a package.
Police responded to the animal shelter Dec. 31 after a caller reported finding a dog roaming. The dog was lodged and a report was taken.
Ahmed Hasan Rabani, 21, no listed address, was arrested Dec. 31 near East 9th and Clark streets on a Deschutes County warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Anton James Leonard Allison, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 1 during a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Police responded to the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road Jan. 1 after a caller reported his son assaulted him. Subject fled prior to officer arrival and a report was taken.
A missing person report was taken Jan. 1 from the 2400 block of East 15th Street.
Police responded to the 2500 block of East 12th Street Jan. 1 on a report of a dispute. Two female subjects were involved in an argument and got physical by one of the subjects. A harassment report was taken.
Police responded to the 1000 block of East 9th Street Jan. 1 on a report of a domestic disturbance. A report was taken.
Kyle Brian Long, 31, no listed address, was arrested Jan. 1 in the 200 block of Terminal Avenue and is accused of post-prison violations and failure to register as a sex offender.
Gina Maria Harris, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 2 during a traffic stop near West 7th and Russola streets on a warrant for third-degree theft.
Wasco County
An abandoned vehicle report was taken Dec. 26 from Wamic and the vehicle was impounded.
Raymond Allen Baker, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 27 on Highway 30 near milepost 88 and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A theft report was taken Dec. 28 after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from a construction site in Clarno.
A burglary report was taken Dec. 28 from Dufur after a victim reported his cabin was broken into and had some items stolen.
Deputy responded to Maupin Dec. 29 on a report of a missing dog. A report was taken.
A search and rescue report was taken Dec. 29 from the Forest Service area after a group of subjects were lost in the woods. Subjects were located safely.
An identity theft report was taken Dec. 31 from the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road.
A theft report was taken Jan. 1 from the 3600 block of Fifteen Mile Road after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from her property.
Tina Marie Kythakyapuzha, 42, Milwaukie, was arrested Jan. 1 in Dufur and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
A theft report was taken Jan. 1 from the 2800 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported some mail was stolen.
A death report was taken Jan. 1 from Celilo Village.
Oregon State Police
Ernest Matthew Birney, 40, Hood River, was arrested Dec. 26 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76 and is accused of driving while suspended.
A found property report was taken Dec. 26 from the Memaloose Rest Area after a mobile phone was found. The item was picked up for safekeeping.
A male driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants Dec. 27 during a traffic stop at Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 101. A report was taken.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken Jan. 1 from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 122.
Ted Joseph Weiss, 51, Mulino, was arrested Jan. 1 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 69 and is accused of driving while suspended.
Gilliam County
Andrew Nelson Kell, 29, Hood River, was arrested in Condon Dec. 28 and is accused of probation violation and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Regional Jail
Leo John Harland, 52, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 26 after turning himself in on a local warrant for three counts of probation violation.
Charmin Koa Avila, 43, Rufus, was jailed Dec. 27 on a Sherman County court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Agnes Joyce Stahi, 32, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 27 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Shanyadee Stormy Spino, 18, Dallesport, Wash., was booked and released Dec. 28 on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Shelby Ann Elizabeth Long, 28, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 28 on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.
Jordan Lyle Fus, 22, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 30 on a court commitment for second-degree theft.
Michael James Routh, 24, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 30 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Colten Calvin Koops, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 30 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Guadalupe Maria Breaux, 26, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 30 on a court commitment for two counts of probation violation.
Teeman Eli Jackson, 27, Pendleton, was jailed Dec. 31 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Parole & Probation
Tristan Shane Yates, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 31 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.