Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Jan. 2, 1:34 p.m. - Two vehicle, 800 block of West 2nd Street. A report was taken.
Jan. 3, 9:00 p.m. - Two vehicle, 1500 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Jan. 4, 3:09 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1400 block of West 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Jan. 4, 7:16 p.m. - Single vehicle, 2700 block of West 6th Street. Driver drove vehicle off the road and into a bush. She was cited for careless driving and driving while suspended. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Jan. 5, 1:41 p.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Mosier. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 4, 11:16 a.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 92. Driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll. Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Jan. 2, 3:20 p.m. - Crew responded to the 400 block of East 10th Street on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm.
Jan. 5, 4:48 p.m. - Crew responded to the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive on a fire alarm activation.
The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 2, seven on Jan. 3, 11 on Jan. 4, and two on Jan. 5.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Kristie Lynn Eiseman, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 2 in the 600 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was also arrested on three warrants for probation violation.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Heritage Way Jan. 2 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1400 block of West 6th Street Jan. 2 after staff reported a male suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise. A theft report was taken.
A theft report was taken Jan. 2 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.
Carlos Arias Garcia, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 2 in the 100 block of West 13th Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Police responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Place Jan. 3 after a caller reported his friend was having thoughts of suicide and was driving around with a firearm. Subject was located and the firearm was secured. Subject was placed in a police officer’s hold and taken to the hospital. A report was taken.
Police responded to the hospital Jan. 3 after staff removed methamphetamine and paraphernalia off a patient. A report was taken.
Abben Holt Boorman, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 3 in the 1100 block of Trevitt Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Matthew Joseph Cobos, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 3 in the 3300 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Duane Edward Christianson, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 3 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Heather Diane Haase, 23, Hood River, was arrested Jan. 3 in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violation of a release agreement. She was also arrested on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Michael David Shinnick, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 4 in the 3900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.
Denver Curtis Tufti-McEwen, 18, Warm Springs, was arrested Jan. 4 in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
A theft report was taken Jan. 4 from the 200 block of River Road after staff reported bags of donated cans were stolen.
Police responded to East 15th and Oregon streets Jan. 4 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Jan. 4 from the 3000 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported his storage container was broken into.
A theft report was taken Jan. 4 from the 900 block of Jordan Street after a victim reported a bicycle was stolen.
A theft report was taken Jan. 4 from the 500 block of West 3rd Place Jan. 4 after a victim reported some decorations were stolen from her property.
Imma Rose Royal, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 4 in the 300 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Jan. 4 after a victim reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle.
Charles Allen Bartsma, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 5 during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Lewis Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Ashley Nicole Henningsgaard, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 5 during a traffic stop in the 200 block of West 7th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 5 from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported he found his vehicle with his gas cap open and a hose in the tank. The fuel level appeared to be undisturbed.
A theft report was taken Jan. 5 from the 500 block of West 14th Street after a victim reported her vehicle had been entered and had several items stolen.
A male juvenile was cited for minor in possession of marijuana Jan. 5 in the 1200 block of Frost Court. A report was taken.
Wasco County
A death report was taken Jan. 2 from Tygh Valley.
A theft report was taken Jan. 2 from the 5600 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported a package was stolen from her mailbox.
A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 3 from the 4400 block of Highway 30 after staff reported a vending machine was broken into and also the locker room.
Victoria Donna Rhodes, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 3 in the 2800 block of Skyline Road and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief. Jesse Brook Butterfield, 44, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.
Deputy responded to Dufur Jan. 4 after medic staff reported a subject had a gunshot wound. A report was taken.
An agency assist report was taken Jan. 5 from the 1400 block of Lewis Street after assisting city police with an investigation.
Oregon State Police
A juvenile male was cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, and driving uninsured during a traffic stop Jan. 3 on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 78. A report was taken.
Jose Ortiz Jacobo, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 4 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 67 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Gilliam County
Jessica Ann Conover, 26, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Jan. 2 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 134 on three out of state warrants.
Regional Jail
Jesus Alfredo Gudino, 24, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 3 on a court commitment for unlawful dissemination of an inmate image.
Zachary Appollo Ponce, 32, The Dalles, was booked and released Jan. 4 on a court commitment for failure to register as a sex offender.
Corina Lynn Shockey, 56, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 4 on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
David John Castle, 37, Tygh Valley, was jailed Jan. 5 after turning himself in on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Fernando Cervantes Castellanos, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 2 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.