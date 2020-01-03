Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Dec. 26, 1:23 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Dec. 26, 5:51 p.m. - Crew responded to the 3300 block of West 2nd Street on a report of a building fire. As the units were heading to the call a large volume of smoke could be seen coming from the roof of a building. Contact was made with staff who advised they were attempting to put out the fire and units remained on standby. The problem was resolved and units cleared the scene.
Dec. 27, 10:49 a.m. - Crew responded to the 600 block of West 12th Street on a carbon monoxide alarm activation.
Dec. 29, 2:25 p.m. - Crew responded to Cherry Heights Road on a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Dec. 26, seven on Dec. 27, four on Dec. 28, and seven on Dec. 29.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A stolen vehicle report was taken Dec. 26 from the 800 block of West 9th Street. The vehicle was located later in the day in Klickitat County.
Cassie Marie Crabtree, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 26 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of probation violation, and two counts of post-prison violations. She was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Roger Jay Duchemin, 42, Rufus, was arrested Dec. 26 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken Dec. 26 from the 800 block of West 1st Street after staff reported someone broke through some fencing and stole some wire.
A hit and run report was taken Dec. 26 from the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive.
Police responded to the 400 block of West 2nd Place Dec. 26 after a caller reported a large transient camp. The subjects were contacted and given notice to move. A report was taken.
A harassment report was taken Dec. 26 from the 800 block of Garden Court after a victim reported he was struck by another male subject who was running from the police.
Daniel Clinton McGill, 44, of Carson, Wash., was arrested Dec. 27 on a Deschutes County warrant for strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and menacing.
A theft report was taken Dec. 27 from the 2700 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his porch.
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 13th Place Dec. 27 after a caller reported she and her juvenile daughter were involved in a dispute. During the dispute the daughter had a pair of scissors in her possession and attempted to slash her mother. The daughter was cited for menacing and arrested. A report was taken.
An informational report was taken Dec. 27 after a caller reported someone hacked her phone and was sending inappropriate photos of her to people online. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Dec. 28 after a caller reported observing a male toddler running around the complex naked and unattended. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Dec. 28 from the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive after staff reported a resident had some money stolen.
A theft report was taken Dec. 28 from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 13th Place Dec. 29 after staff from the hospital advised a juvenile female left their care without permission. Subject was located at her residence and arrested for probation violation. She was lodged at the juvenile detention facility. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken Dec. 29 from the 2200 block of West 9th Street after a caller reported his parent’s home was broken into.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Dec. 29 after a caller reported two female subjects having a dispute in the parking lot. A report was taken.
