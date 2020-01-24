Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Jan. 17, 6:25 a.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, 3800 block of West 10th Street. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions. Driver complained of head pain but refused to be taken to the hospital. A report was taken.
Jan. 21, 3:36 p.m. - Two vehicle crash, West 12th and Mt. Hood streets. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Jan. 19, 7:29 p.m. - Single vehicle crash, Sevenmile Hill Road. Driver lost control of vehicle due to road conditions. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 17, 11:07 a.m. - Single vehicle , non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 134. Driver lost control of vehicle due to road conditions. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 20, six on Jan. 21, and four on Jan. 22.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Jan. 17 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported her cousin’s home was entered and had some items stolen.
A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 17 from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported the tires to a vehicle had been slashed.
A theft report was taken Jan. 17 from the middle school after a caller reported her daughter’s cell phone was stolen. The phone was located in the 600 block of East 17th Place and the suspect was cited and released for theft.
Robert Benjamin Koch, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 17 in the 600 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Texavier Fealofanioaiga Iaulualo, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 17 in the 1800 block of West 10th Street and is accused of probation violation.
Abben Holt Boorman, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 18 in the 300 block of Court Street on an out-of-state warrant.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Jan. 18 after staff reported a suspect attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise. Suspect claimed she placed the items in her cart to have them price checked but forgot to take them out. The packages were clearly marked. Suspect was cited and released for second-degree theft. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 9th Street Jan. 18 after a caller reported a male subject came to her home and there is a court order against him being around her. A report was taken.
Bryan James Hansen, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 19 near Cherry Heights Road on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken Jan. 19 from the 400 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported some advertisements were stolen from his vehicle.
Brandon Thomas Geissler, 30, Raineer, Wash., was arrested Jan. 20 in the 900 block of Pentland Street and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant and a warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to the 300 block of Court Street Jan. 19 after a caller reported she was having suicidal thoughts. She was taken to the local hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.
Police made contact with two juvenile subjects Jan. 20 in the 1300 block of West 6th Street. Both were cited for curfew violation. One was cited for minor in possession of tobacco and one was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.
Duane Edward Christianson, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 20 in the 300 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Police responded to the 3500 block of East 2nd Street Jan. 20 after a caller reported staff found a handgun in a room while cleaning it. The firearm was seized for safekeeping and a report was taken.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Jan. 20 from the 800 block of Home Court.
Joseph Michael Smith, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 20 in the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of parole violation and two counts of probation violation.
A theft report was taken Jan. 20 from the 800 block of West 11th Street after a victim reported a large sum of money was stolen from her bank account.
A hit and run report was taken Jan. 20 from the 300 block of Court Street.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Jan. 20 after a caller reported her daughter was being harassed on social media. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Federal Street Jan. 21 after a caller reported his mother was intoxicated and attempting to break into the bathroom where he locked himself to avoid her. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Jan. 21 from the 1400 block of East 10th Place after a victim reported some tires were stolen from his property.
A hit and run report was taken Jan. 21 from the 1400 block of East 9th Street.
Lila Mae Jack, 49, Glenwood, Wash., was arrested Jan. 21 in the 2100 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Nicholas Michael Lowe, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 21 in the 300 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Jon Delonne Strickland, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 21 near West 6th and Walnut streets and is accused of five counts of probation violation.
Charles Gordon Hicks, 59, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Jan. 22 near West 9th and Kingsley streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Jeana Marie Green, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 22 at the hospital on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to the 600 block of West 14th Street Jan. 22 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Jan. 22 after it was reported a sex offender was violating conditions of release. Report taken.
Steven Joseph Sprague, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 22 in the 400 block of Lincoln Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Wasco County
Ryland W. Goodwin, 35, Maupin, was arrested Jan. 18 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 84 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jarrod Andrew Wilson, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 19 during a traffic stop on Highway 30 and is accused of driving while suspended.
A theft report was taken Jan. 21 from Mosier after a victim reported she had some mail stolen from her mail box.
Isaac Quinn Cook, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 21 in the 5100 block of Fivemile Road on a Jackson County warrant for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual penetration with a foreign object, and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
A lost property report was taken Jan. 22 from Tygh Valley after a caller reported losing a firearm.
A burglary report was taken Jan. 22 from the 5900 block of Fivemile Road.
Michael James Minson, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 22 in the 1000 block of Irvine Street and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree burglary, and three counts of first-degree theft.
Tina Marie Ard, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 23 in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to Rufus Jan. 18 after a caller reported confronting a hunter who was hunting after regulated hours and left his kill in the water. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
Michael Allen Wegner, 41, Post Falls, Idaho, was arrested Jan. 19 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 76 an dis accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Mary Margaret Urieta, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 21 in Biggs Junction on a warrant for parole violation.
Sherman County
Cody Lynn Raynor, 29, no listed address, was arrested Jan. 20 in Biggs Junction on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear. Adelia Ann Raynor, 32, no listed address, was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Regional Jail
Cody Joseph Brundage, 28, Klamath Falls, was jailed Jan. 17 on a Sherman County court commitment for assault on a public safety officer.
Michael James Routh, 24, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 18 on a court commitment for probation violation and two counts of driving while suspended.
Maria Celeste Valdez, 22, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 18 on a court commitment for driving while suspended.
Katrina Jen Riemersma, 53, White Salmon, Wash., was booked and released Jan. 18 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jalen Christopher Randall, 27, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 20 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Akilino Isaac, 43, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 21 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Emily Keagan Smith, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 22 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Jill Michella Nevins, 41, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Jan. 22 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.
Jennifer Marie Lisk, 43, of Cressent, Calif., was transported and jailed Jan. 22 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Marcelina Sylvia Diaz, 22, Portland, was transported and jailed Jan. 22 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Tierra Catherine Prince, 26, La Grande, was transported and jailed Jan. 22 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Guadalupe Maria Breaux, 26, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 22 on a court commitment for two counts of probation violation.
Parole & Probation
Jay Ryan Stanford, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 17 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.
