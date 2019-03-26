Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
March 21, 3:35 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of Cherry Heights Road. One driver was cited and released for reckless driving. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
March 23, 9:31 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 106. Semi driver struck a deer. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
March 21, 11:05 a.m. – Crew responded to the 100 block of East 10th Street on a report of a chimney fire.
March 24, 10:05 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1500 block of West 13th Street on a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to 14 calls for emergency medical services on March 21, nine on March 22, 10 on March 23, and eight on March 24.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A death report was taken March 21 from the 1500 block of West 11th Street.
A theft report was taken March 21 from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after staff reported machines at the location were broken into and had money stolen from them.
Animal control responded to West 7th and Richland streets March 21 on a report of a dog attack. A report was taken.
John Richard Bradley, 40, The Dalles, was arrested March 21 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.
Ewell Ray Kelso, 75, The Dalles, was arrested March 21 near West 10th and Chenowith streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Trent Derek Horejs, 37, The Dalles, was arrested March 22 during a traffic stop in the 2700 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and resisting arrest.
A damage report was taken March 22 from West 10th and Myrtle streets after a sign was damaged.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 22 from the 2400 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported a window on her vehicle was broken out.
An unlawful entry into a motor vehicle report was taken March 22 from the 2500 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported several vehicles on his property were entered.
A burglary report was taken March 22 from the 700 block of Snipes Street.
Animal control responded to East 8th and Laughlin streets March 22 on a report of several dogs at large. The dogs were located and returned to the owner who was warned of having dogs at large. A report was taken.
Henry Russell Benson, 47, no listed address, was arrested March 23 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
Police responded to the 100 block of West 4th Street March 23 on a report of a domestic disturbance. A female reported a male subject assaulted her. A report was taken.
Jordan Andrew Boyd, 28, The Dalles, was arrested March 23 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of probation violation.
Vince Arthur Crowe, 42, Seattle, Wash., was arrested March 23 during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Mt. Hood and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 24 from the 300 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported a mirror on her vehicle was broken.
Police responded to the 800 block of Home Court March 24 after a caller reported her daughter was out of control and wanting to harm herself. Juvenile female was taken to the local hospital for an evaluation.
A theft report was taken March 24 from the 700 block of West 14th Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.
A runaway report was taken March 24 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.
Thor Lynn, 48, The Dalles, was arrested March 24 in the 2500 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of six counts of post-prison violations. Kenneth Nyberg, 53, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of fourth-degree assault and probation violation.
Officer was checking the fields at Kramer Field and came across a knife. The knife was picked up for safekeeping and a report was taken.
Albert Chico Cervantes, 30, The Dalles, was arrested March 25 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of five counts of probation violation.
Anthony Wayne Porter, 38, The Dalles, was arrested March 25 in the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of three counts of probation violation. Danielle Marie Pantano, 35, The Dalles, was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Wasco County
Josue David Cartagenaalfaro, 34, Seattle, Wash., was arrested March 21 in the 3300 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken March 22 from Wamic after a victim reported a heater was stolen from his property.
An agency assist report was taken March 24 from Celilo Village after assisting state police with a death investigation.
A search and rescue report was taken March 24 from Pine Hollow Lake after a boat flipped. A boat flipped in the water causing two subjects to go in the water. A death occurred as a result of the incident, which is under investigation.
Oregon State Police
Jordan Patrick Cagle, 22, Keizer, was arrested March 21 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound at exit 76 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Robert Kyle Navarre, 27, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested March 22 in the 700 block of Union Street on a warrant for five counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Robert Todd Thysell, 24, Appleton, Wash., was arrested March 22 in Mosier during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A death report was taken March 24 from Celilo Village.
White Jade Kilby, 24, Dufur, was arrested March 24 during a crash investigation in Dufur and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Regional Jail
Shelby Ann Elizabeth Long, 27, The Dalles, was jailed March 23 on a court commitment for drug court sanction.
Jonathan Fernandes Gonzalez, 27, The Dalles, was jailed March 24 on a court commitment for two counts of driving while suspended.
Denise Louise Baldonado, 40, The Dalles, was jailed March 24 after turning herself in on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Steven Joseph Sprague, 47, The Dalles, was arrested March 21 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.