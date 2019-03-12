Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Mar. 7, 8:14 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1100 block of Cherry Heights Road. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
Mar. 7, 9:50 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 73. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to ten calls for emergency medical services on Mar. 8, nine on Mar. 9, and seven on Mar. 10.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 2000 block of West 9th Street Mar. 7 on a report of a neglected animal. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1300 block of West 2nd Street Mar. 8 on a report of a trespassing subject. Subject was verbally trespassed from the property and moved along. A report was taken.
Siona Lagavale Fanene, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 8 in the 300 block of Court Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken Mar. 8 from the 1300 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a male suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.
A hit and run report was taken Mar. 8 from the 300 block of West 3rd Street.
A criminal mischief report was taken Mar. 8 from the 600 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported his rear window was shattered.
David James Sendejas, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 9 in the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of parole violation and two counts of probation violation.
Police responded to the boat basin Mar. 9 on a report of a male subject stealing cans from a trailer. Suspect was located and he returned the cans. He was also cited and released for third-degree theft and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken Mar. 9 from the 1200 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported a tank was stolen from his property.
A theft report was taken Mar. 9 from the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue after staff reported a male suspect came into the store and fled with unpaid merchandise.
Shandy Lee Reynolds, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 10 in the 1500 block of East 9th Street on an out of state warrant.
Robert Anthony Wojtecki, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 10 during a traffic stop near West 10th and Mt. Hood streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Tristan Shane Yates, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 11 in the 1500 block of West 6th Street and is accused of parole violation.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken Mar. 9 from the 4100 block of Old Dufur Road after a victim reported some hay was stolen from his property.
A burglary report was taken Mar. 9 from Antelope after a victim reported his home was entered and had some items stolen from within.
An agency assist report was taken Mar. 10 from Interstate 84 westbound after assisting Sherman County with a pursuit.
Shyan Rae McDannel, 22, Arlington, was arrested Mar. 10 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and post-prison violations.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 72 Mar. 7 on a report of a vehicle fire. A commercial semi was found fully involved in flames. Fire departments from the area assisted in extinguishing the fire. A report was taken.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken Mar. 8 from Sevenmile Hill Road after a vehicle was left on the shoulder of the road facing the wrong way. The vehicle was impounded.
Michael James Miles, Jr., 34, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 8 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 73 and is accused of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and parole violation.
Faleali Palepoi, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 10 near West 9th and Snipes streets and is accused of violation of a release agreement and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
James Bryan Webb, 52, Wasco, was arrested Mar. 10 during a traffic stop in Biggs Junction and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
An agency assist report was taken Mar. 11 from Wasco after assisting Sherman County with a death investigation.
Sherman County
Blaine Roger Poirier, 49, Wasco, was arrested Mar. 10 in Wasco and is accused of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Regional Jail
Andraya Jewell Woodruff, 28, The Dalles, was booked and released Mar. 7 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Rebekah Ann Postema, 35, The Dalles, was jailed Mar. 7 on a court commitment on a drug court sanction.
Brian Donald Boyd, 60, Sandpoint, Idaho, was jailed Mar. 8 on a Sherman County court commitment for second-degree animal neglect.
Martin Ray Johanson, 57, Hood River, was booked and released Mar. 8 on a court commitment for unlawful purchase of a firearm.
Steven Thomas Hadley, 61, Wamic, was booked and released Mar. 9 on a court commitment for driving while suspended.
Matthew Joseph Cobos, 41, The Dalles, was booked and released Mar. 9 on a court commitment for driving while suspended.
Parole & Probation
Michael James Minson, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 7 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation and post-prison violations.
Ashlee Renae Oliva, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 7 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.