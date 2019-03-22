Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
March 20, 11:08 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
March 20, 12:17 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Cherry Heights streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
March 20, 2:28 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 100 block of West 3rd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Wasco County
March 20, 6:10 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 3600 block of West 13th Street. Driver was attempting to park her vehicle when her foot slipped off the brake onto the gas and launched her over an embankment coming to rest against an apartment building. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
March 18, 1:41 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 southbound, milepost 31. Driver lost control of vehicle and struck the guardrail coming to an uncontrolled rest facing oncoming traffic. Driver was cited for failure to maintain a lane of travel and violation of the open container law. A report was taken.
March 20, 10:51 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 72. Driver hit her brakes to avoid striking a deer which caused her to strike a vehicle it was passing. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
March 20, 7:49 a.m. – Crew responded to Dallesport on a request for mutual aid assistance on a building fire.
March 20, 11:51 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of Richmond Street on a fire alarm.
The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on March 18, seven on March 19, and nine on March 20.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Animal control responded to the 300 block of West 14th Street March 18 after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.
Mark Christopher Duval, 53, The Dalles, was arrested March 18 in the 3800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of parole violation, fourth-degree domestic assault, and five counts of harassment. Francisco Ramon Sisneroz, 22, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
Officer responded to the 700 block of Veterans Drive on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.
Ernie Robert Ellis, 56, The Dalles, was arrested March 18 and is accused of post-prison violations.
Animal control responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street to pick up several cats of a tenant who was recently evicted. Over 20 kittens were picked up and a chest freezer containing several deceased animals was also found. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1400 block of View Court March 19 after a caller reported her juvenile son was having an episode and attempting to break things inside the home. Contact was made with the juvenile who was calm at the time of arrival. An informational report was taken.
A dog bite report was taken March 19 from the 200 block of West 11th Street.
A burglary report was taken March 19 from the 1800 block of Minnesota Street. A hit and run report was taken March 19 from West 14th and Trevitt streets.
Police responded to the 900 block of Lillian Way March 19 after a caller reported a neighbor came to his or her house to report he had been assaulted. A report was taken.
Christopher Ryan Fletcher, 41, Condon, was arrested March 20 in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of probation violation.
A burglary report was taken March 20 from the 1300 block of West 10th Street.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 20 from the 300 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported the tires to her vehicle were slashed.
Davis Keoki-Lui Iaulualo, 33, The Dalles, was arrested March 20 near East 10th and Dry Hollow streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and three counts of probation violation.
Nathan Bart Lopez, 43, The Dalles, was arrested March 20 in the 1300 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
A burglary report was taken March 20 from the 1100 block of West 6th Street.
Thor Lynn, 48, The Dalles, was arrested March 20 in the 1300 block of East 14th Street and is accused of violation of a release agreement and three counts of post-prison violations.
An agency assist report was taken March 20 from Highway 197 and Fremont Street after attempting to stop a vehicle that led police in a pursuit.
Wasco County
An identity theft report was taken March 18 in Dufur after a victim reported his personal information was used to set up utility service in another state. The incident is under investigation.
A dog bite report was taken March 19 from the 2500 block of Dry Hollow Road.
Nicholas Dwight Freeman, 33, The Dalles, was arrested March 19 in the 2500 block of Dry Hollow Road on a warrant for first-degree forgery, first-degree theft, and aggravated identity theft.
Obeth A. Juarez Dominguez, 38, The Dalles, was arrested March 21 during a traffic stop near Chenowith and Murray Drive roads and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to the regional jail March 18 and interviewed an inmate who was out of compliance for failing to register as a sex offender. Subject was cited and released for failure to register as a sex offender and a report was taken.
A male driver was cited and released for driving uninsured during a traffic stop March 19 near West 6th and Webber streets. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.
Trooper responded to the high school March 20 after staff reported a juvenile was in attendance that was out of compliance with his sex offender registry. The student was cited and released for failure to register for annual registration.
James Dean Jones, 31, Prineville, was arrested March 20 during a traffic stop on Highway 97 southbound, milepost 13, and is accused of driving while suspended.
Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop March 20 on highway 197 southbound, near milepost 2 after locating a vehicle of interest. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle came to a stop outside of Maupin and both occupants were detained without incident. The driver was cited and released for attempt to elude a police officer, driving while suspended and driving uninsured. A report was taken and the vehicle was impounded as evidence.
Sherman County
Harry Dean Eakin, 79, Grass Valley, was arrested March 18 in Grass Valley and is accused of five counts of permitting livestock to run at large.
Regional Jail
Roy Joseph Camargo, 37, Pendleton, was jailed March 18 on a Gilliam County court commitment for probation violation.
Brandon Christopher Brennan, 32, Portland, was transported and jailed March 20 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Daniel Lee Blew, 27, Damascus, was transported and jailed March 20 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Ninrod Enoc Guardado Pena, 34, Los Angeles, was transported and jailed March 20 after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for first-degree forgery and providing false information to a police officer.
Parole & Probation
Mary Margaret Urieta, 33, The Dalles, was arrested March 18 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
John Dale Heebink, 61, The Dalles, was arrested March 20 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
