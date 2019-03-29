Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
March 25, 9:26 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 900 block of East 2nd Street. Driver struck a fire hydrant. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
March 25, 3:07 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3000 block of Threemile Road on a report of a brush fire.
March 25, 6:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4700 block of Highway 30 on a report of an open burn.
March 26, 6:46 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1500 block of East 12th Street on a report of a burn complaint.
March 27, 7:55 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1400 block of Highway 197 on a rubbish fire.
March 27, 9:03 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a fire alarm.
The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on March 25, ten on March 26, and seven on March 27.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A found property report was taken March 25 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street after some equipment was located in the bushes.
A stolen vehicle report was taken March 25 from the 1500 block of East 12th Street.
Arturo Garza, 18, Lyle, Wash., was arrested March 25 in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 25 from East 3rd and Laughlin streets after staff reported a donation trailer was damaged.
Animal control responded to the 700 block of Floral Court March 25 on a report of animal neglect. A malnourished dog was taken to a local veterinarian office and a report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 25 from the 1000 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported someone broke into his vehicle and attempted to hot wire it.
Joshua Daniel Aldrich, 40, The Dalles, was arrested March 25 in the 2200 block of East 13th Street on a warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Destiny Elizabeth Bellisle, 27, The Dalles, was arrested March 25 in the 700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and third-degree theft.
An assault report was taken March 25 from West 3rd and Pentland streets after a caller reported her child was assaulted while staying at a friend’s house.
A burglary report was taken March 26 from the 800 block of Cherry Heights Road after police were dispatched to a business on a report of an alarm. Owner arrived to check the premise and advised some money was missing.
Police responded to the 600 block of East 11th Street March 26 on a report of a fight. Contact was made with all involved parties and a report was taken.
A harassment report was taken March 26 from the 200 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported a male subject was harassing her and attempted to strike her with his vehicle after an argument.
Police responded to the 600 block of East 8th Street March 26 on a report of a parking problem. Vehicle was blocking the caller’s driveway and he was unable to leave. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken March 26 from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported someone cut the fence to the business and some items were stolen.
A runaway report was taken March 26 from the 400 block of East 11th Street.
Animal control responded to East 14th and Jefferson streets on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 3100 block of Old Dufur Road March 26 after a caller reported her daughter and grandson had to be locked out side after making threats to her. She also advised while they were outside they were attempting to gain entry into the home by breaking a window. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 18th Street March 27 after a caller reported a vehicle was left abandoned in the middle of the street. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.
A stolen vehicle report was taken March 27 from the 1200 block of East 10th Street.
Nicholas Michael Lowe, 37, The Dalles, was arrested March 27 in municipal court on a warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
David Michael Foote, 58, The Dalles, was arrested March 27 in the 1900 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Dakota James Christopher Glenn, 22, The Dalles, was arrested March 27 in the 2000 block of West 7th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of post-prison violations.
Alfred Randolph Atkisson, 68, Maupin, was arrested March 27 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of probation violation.
A theft report was taken March 27 from the 2200 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a customer’s vehicle was broken into overnight.
Wasco County
A burglary report was taken March 25 from Mosier after staff reported an outbuilding was broken into.
Randy Sherman Cumiford, 44, The Dalles, was arrested March 25 in the 4700 block of Sevenmile Hill Road and is accused of parole violation.
A burglary report was taken March 25 from the 6100 block of Eightmile Road after a property manager advised a home was broken into.
A theft report was taken March 26 from Antelope after a property owner advised he evicted a tenant and they had stolen items from the property.
Deputy responded to the 6200 block of Fivemile Road March 27 on a report of items dumped in the area. The area where the caller stated the stuff would be had been picked up prior to arrival. No problem was found.
Sherman County
Michael Joe Larson, 58, Rufus, was arrested March 26 in Rufus and is accused of three counts of driving while suspended.
Gilliam County
Cristobal Rey Rios, 19, Arlington, was arrested March 27 in Arlington on a warrant for three counts of first-degree failure to appear.
Regional Jail
Larry Scott Bixel, 38, Portland, was transported and jailed March 27 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.
Patricia Angel Figueroa, 26, Portland, was transported and jailed March 27 after being arrested on a local warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Megan Rebecca Beam, 32, Baker City, was transported and jailed March 27 after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Joshua Alan Miller, 25, The Dalles, was transported and jailed March 27 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.
David James Jacobsen, 36, The Dalles, was transported and jailed March 27 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of post-prison violations.
Parole & Probation
Dead Dudley Huddleston, 63, The Dalles, was arrested March 26 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
William Raymond Carlson, 51, The Dalles, was arrested March 26 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
CORRECTION: The Word on The Street column on Wednesday, March 27, gave the incorrect title for Stephanie and Forrest Rawlings of the Last Stop Saloon. The couple are operations managers. We regret the error.
