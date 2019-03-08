Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Mar. 6, 7:44 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 14th and Montana streets. A report was taken.
Mar. 6, 7:17 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 87. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions and a passenger was injured in the collision. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Mar. 6, 10:07 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Maupin. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Mar. 6, 8:21 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 74. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions. The crash was logged.
Mar. 6, 8:24 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 69. A semi driver was slowing down due to traffic but was rear-ended by another semi. One driver was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.
Mar. 6, 8:59 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 68. Driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions and struck a semi. A report was taken.
Mar. 6, 9:41 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 70. Semi driver attempted to go around a driver who was stalled in traffic but sideswiped the vehicle due to icy conditions. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Mar. 1, 1:23 a.m. – Crew responded to the 5000 block of Discovery Drive on a report of a fire alarm.
Mar. 2, 10:30 p.m. – Crew responded to Scenic Drive on a report of a burn complaint.
Mar. 4, 5:29 a.m. – Crew responded to the 5400 block of Chenowith Creek Road on a report of a building fire.
The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Mar. 1, seven on Mar. 2, eight on Mar. 3, and seven on Mar. 4.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Philip Roy Davidson, 56, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 2 during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Rocky Eric Spino, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 2 in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Tina Holly Carrillo Gibson, 48, Dallesport, was arrested Mar. 3 in the 700 block of West 9th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Robert Adin Chase Jr., 53, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 3 in the 100 block of West 4th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief.
A theft report was taken Mar. 4 from the 2400 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported some fencing around the business had been cut and had some items taken from inside the area.
Police responded to the 200 block of East 2nd Street after staff reported finding a bag of drugs in the alley. The bag was picked up for disposal and a report was taken.
Police responded to the 100 block of West 4th Street Mar. 4 on a report of a suicidal subject. Subject was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Mar. 4 after staff reported a male subject fled with unpaid merchandise.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Mar. 4 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Mar. 4 from the 2100 block of West 6th Street.
Gerald Campbell Lemarr, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 5 near West 1st and Union streets and is accused of probation violation and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
A criminal mischief report was taken Mar. 5 from the 600 block of West 12th Street after a victim reported someone turned on her outside water faucet and flooded her basement.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Mar. 5 on a report of a customer that was denied the purchase of a weapon. A report was taken.
A death report was taken Mar. 5 from the 2000 block of West 7th Street.
A burglary report was taken Mar. 5 from the 700 block of Snipes Street after staff reported several units were broken into.
A theft report was taken Mar. 5 from the 200 block of East 7th Place after a victim reported a package was stolen from her property. It was later determined the package was delivered to the wrong residence.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Mar. 5 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street. The vehicle was located the next morning.
Animal control responded to the 700 block of East Scenic Drive Mar. 5 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the shelter. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Mar. 5 from the 700 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported his phone was stolen.
A theft report was taken Mar. 5 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.
A theft report was taken Mar. 5 from the 3200 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his room.
Miguel Jose Mendoza Breaux, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 5 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
Chandon Leigh Girl, 29, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Mar. 6 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, exit 85, and is accused of providing false information to a police officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of probation violation.
Dennis James Hester, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 6 in the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road and is accused of probation violation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
A found property report was taken Mar. 6 from the 1000 block of West 6th Street after a caller found a bag of jewelry in a business.
A hit and run report was taken Mar. 6 from the 700 block of Veterans Drive.
A criminal mischief report was taken Mar. 6 from the 800 block of Floral Court after a victim reported his home was entered and had some damage done within.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Mar. 6 from the 700 block of Pomona Street.
Police responded to the 100 block of West 3rd Street Mar. 6 after a caller reported a male suspect came at him in the parking lot and attempted to use a stun gun on him. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival. A report was taken.
An assault report was taken Mar. 6 from the 1300 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported she went to a male subject’s home to retrieve some items for a friend and was assaulted. The incident is under investigation.
A burglary report was taken Mar. 7 from the 2600 block of West 2nd Street after police responded to a business on a report of an alarm. An entry point was located and the incident is under investigation.
Wasco County
Lorne Patrick Monette, 45, Beaverton, was arrested Mar. 2 during a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A hit and run report was taken Mar. 4 from Dry Hollow and Olney roads after a traffic sign had been knocked down.
Sergio Arturo Moreno Aviles, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 4 at the county courthouse and is accused of two counts of contempt of court and two counts of violation of a restraining order.
A deputy responded to the juvenile detention facility Mar. 6 after staff reported an assault occurred. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
David Stanley, 29, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Mar. 1 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 82, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken Mar. 5 from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 80. The vehicle was impounded.
A male driver was cited and released for unlawful possession of marijuana during a traffic stop Mar. 5 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 112. A report was taken.
Matthew Elvin Childers, 41, Caldwell, Idaho, was arrested Mar. 5 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 82, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Darin Allan Paul, 56, Yuma, Ariz., was arrested Mar. 5 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 70, and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and failure to comply with commercial vehicle service requirements.
Trooper initiated a traffic stop Mar. 6 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 72. The driver was a sex offender and had three juveniles of no relation in the vehicle with him. Contact was made with the juveniles’ parents who were unaware the children were gone from their hometown. The driver was cited for numerous traffic violations and a report was taken. The juveniles were released to their parents.
Gilliam County
Andre Damion Edgerly, 37, Yahmill, was arrested Mar. 4 in Arlington and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
Regional Jail
Emily May Howard, 21, The Dalles, was jailed Mar. 2 on a court commitment for three counts of causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.
Scott Michael Boyeson, 38, The Dalles, was jailed Mar. 2 on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and first-degree criminal trespass.
Jeffrey Raymond Otto, 36, Sandy, was booked and released Mar. 4 on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.
James Hailey, 52, Ferman, Nevada, was jailed Mar. 4 on a Sherman County court commitment for reckless driving.
Falealii Palepoi, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Mar. 6 on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Robin Jeffrey Scott, 33, Tygh Valley, was arrested Mar. 5 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Robert Benjamin Koch, 58, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 6 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
