Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

The Dalles City

Feb. 25, 8:53 a.m. – Single vehicle versus parked car, non-injury crash, West 10th and Cherry Heights streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Feb. 27, 9:36 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 700 block of Hostetler Street. One driver was cited for dangerous left turn, driving uninsured, and no current vehicle registration. A report was taken.

Wasco County

Feb. 25, 8:37 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Steele and Remington roads. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to weather conditions. The crash was logged.

Feb. 27, 4:46 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 2800 block of Threemile Road. Driver lost control of vehicle and crashed into an orchard. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Feb. 25, 10:22 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 99. A passenger vehicle collided with a semi after losing control of the vehicle due to icy conditions in an attempt to pass. A report was taken.

Feb. 27, 7:08 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions. The crash was logged.

Feb. 27, 9:25 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 79. Driver lost control of vehicle and struck another vehicle. The crash was logged.

Feb. 27, 6:04 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 81. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions and rolled the vehicle over. The passenger was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver was cited for no operator’s license and speeding. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Feb. 26, 10:39 a.m. – Crew responded to the 400 block of East 3rd Street on a report of a fire alarm.

The agency responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Feb. 25, seven on Feb. 26, and 14 on Feb. 27.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 900 block of West 9th Street Feb. 25 after a caller reported a domestic dispute. Male subject had fled prior to arrival. The argument was verbal and there was no physical contact by either party. The incident was logged.

Abben Holt Boorman, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 25 near East 13th and Clark streets on a warrant for probation violation.

Roni Raquel Blegen, 48, no listed address, was arrested Feb. 25 in the 1400 block of West 2nd street and is accused of third-degree theft.

A burglary report was taken Feb. 25 from the 1000 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported his home was entered and some items were stolen.

Adam Shane Adams, 37, Hood River, was arrested Feb. 25 near East 3rd and Taylor streets and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A theft report was taken Feb. 26 from the 1800 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported some jewelry was stolen.

Edgar Contreras Garcia, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 26 in the 1300 block of East 18th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on an out-of-state warrant. Cecilia Marie Gomez, 19, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of probation violation. Destiny Elizabeth Bellisle, 27, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A hit and run report was taken Feb. 26 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

An assault report was taken Feb. 26 from the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road after a caller reported two male subjects were involved in an altercation. One suspect fled prior to officer arrival. A report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Feb. 27 from the 2700 block of West 2nd Street.

Wasco County

A burglary report was taken Feb. 25 from Maupin after a victim reported his home was broken into.

Oregon State Police

Cami Rene Center, 30, Prineville, was arrested Feb. 27 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 73, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Georgia Genevieve Goudy, 50, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Feb. 25 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Elias Quezada, 30, Selah, Wash., was jailed Feb. 25 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Apache Shantay Carrell, 25, The Dalles, was jailed Feb. 26 on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Jesse Adrian Lemoine Hall, 27, Portland, was transported and jailed Feb. 27 after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Jordan Mycal Phillips, 28, Molalla, was transported and jailed Feb. 27 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Eric Todd Scovell, 47, no listed address, was transported and jailed Feb. 27 after being arrested on a local warrant for five counts of probation violation.

Richard Abe Wahsise, 46, Toppenish, Wash., was transported and jailed Feb. 27 after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Geoffrey Alexander Ayres, 33, Pleasant Grove, Utah, was transported and jailed Feb. 27 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Brandon Joseph Adams, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 25 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Tiffany Dawn Sullivan, 28, Hood River, was arrested Feb. 25 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Dustin Robert Smith, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 26 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation and post-prison violations.