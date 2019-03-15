Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
March 11, 7:02 a.m. – Single vehicle versus property, non-injury crash, 1800 block of West 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
March 12, 5:29 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 4th and Washington streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
March 12, 7:38 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 86. Driver lost control of vehicle due to excessive speed. The driver was injured during the crash but declined medical attention. He was cited for failure to maintain a lane of travel and driving uninsured. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
March 11, 2:53 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3800 block of West 10th Street on a report of a downed power line.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on March 11, eight on March 12, and seven on March 13.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Samantha Marie Solberg, 18, The Dalles, was arrested March 11 near West 9th and Bridge streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Summer Ann Heebink, 39, The Dalles, was arrested March 11 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Police responded to the 1400 block of West 6th Street March 11 on a report of an assault. Victim stated an elderly male suspect slapped him twice. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 300 block of West 14th Street March 11 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken March 11 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported his debit card was stolen.
Alyssa Rianne Adams, 27, The Dalles, was arrested March 11 in the 2800 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Ciarra Morgan Fallon, 21, The Dalles, was arrested March 11 in the 3900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.
A harassment report was taken March 12 from the 300 block of East 4th Street after a victim reported he was receiving threatening letters from an anonymous subject for over a year. The incident is under investigation.
A theft report was taken March 12 from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported her storage unit was broken into.
Brian Scott Austin, 42, The Dalles, was arrested March 13 near West 8th and Home streets and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
Ronald Marten Cole, 32, Mosier, was arrested March 13 near East 2nd and Court streets and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license and resisting arrest.
Police responded to Kramer Field March 13 after a caller reported observing two juvenile subjects on the roof of the concession stand. Subjects were gone prior to officer arrival.
Police responded to the 3500 block of East 2nd Street March 14 after a caller reported a subject was throwing snowballs at them. Contact was made with the subject who stated he was having a bad day and apologized for his actions. He was warned of his conduct.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to Mosier March 11 after staff reported several vehicles were damaged in the parking lot. A report was taken.
Michael Lee Goforth, 57, The Dalles, was arrested March 12 in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of probation violation.
Bradley Joseph Bradshaw, 26, The Dalles, was arrested March 12 in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 13 from Mosier after a victim reported her vehicle was keyed in a parking lot.
A dog bite report was taken March 13 from Tygh Valley. The incident is under investigation.
An assault report was taken March 13 from Maupin after a resident punched another resident. The incident is under investigation.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to the 3700 block of West 13th Street March 11 after an out of state hunter was attempting to check two bobcats. The bobcats were seized and donated to the department of fish and wildlife. The hunter was informed of the regulations of checking out of state bobcats.
Regional Jail
Tilden Gary McDonald, 61, The Dalles, was jailed March 12 on a court commitment for menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Adam David Brown, 24, Redmond, was transported and jailed March 13 after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for probation violation.
Rebecca Charlene Artz, 31, Stanfield, was transported and jailed March 13 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Jacllyn Alexis Laporte, 37, Pendleton, was jailed March 13 on a Sherman County court commitment for two counts of probation violation.
Parole & Probation
Tiffany Maria Barajas, 25, The Dalles, was arrested March 12 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
Jordan Lyle Fus, 21, The Dalles, was arrested March 12 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
Juan Carlos Navarro, 25, The Dalles, was arrested March 13 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of post-prison violations.
Jordan Andrew Boyd, 28, The Dalles, was arrested March 13 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Juan Miguel Angel Medina, 24, The Dalles, was arrested March 13 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation and two counts of post-prison violations.
