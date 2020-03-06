Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
March 3, 4:10 p.m. - Two vehicle, injury crash, 1800 block of West 2nd Street. A report was taken.
March 4, 12:00 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 700 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assusted with exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
March 1, 6:47 a.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 146. Vehicle traveling east left the roadway and rolled over. Both the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
March 4, 3:18 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm activation.
The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on March 2, four on March 3, and nine on March 4.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken March 2 from the 2200 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported several vehicles had some engine parts removed from them overnight.
A theft report was taken March 2 from the 3600 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her license plate was stolen.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street March 2 after it was reported a customer came in to purchase a firearm and was denied due to criminal history. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 500 block of East 7th Street March 2 after a caller reported she was feeding birds in the area and came across a drug pipe. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 400 block of East 3rd Street March 2 after staff reported a male subject had urinated on the business. Contact was made with the suspect who admitted to urinating and defecating on the building. He was cited and released for second-degree disorderly conduct.
A criminal trespass report was taken March 2 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a previously trespassed male was back on the property but fled prior to officer arrival. The incident is under investigation.
Wesley Lee Martens, 35, The Dalles, was arrested March 3 in the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
A stolen vehicle report was taken March 3 from the 200 block of Lone Pine Lane.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 3 from the 700 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported a rock was thrown through the window of his truck.
Police responded to the 200 block of River Road after staff reported someone came onto the property and spray painted over the security cameras and motion lights. Suspect also stole a bag of cans. A criminal mischief report was taken.
Jeremia James Kenick, 29, The Dalles, was arrested March 3 in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of probation violation.
A stolen vehicle report was taken March 3 from the 200 block of West 11th Street. Victim called later to report this was a misunderstanding as his father picked up the vehicle.
A male subject was cited and released for second-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument March 3 near West 4th and Union streets. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 3 from the 1700 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was damaged.
A theft report was taken March 3 from the 800 block of East 7th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen.
Timothy John March, 41, The Dalles, was arrested March 3 in the 700 block of Hostetler Street on an out-of-state warrant.
Police responded to the 2000 block of West 9th Place March 3 after a caller reported her son was assaulted by other juveniles. A report was taken.
Mary Margaret Urieta, 34, The Dalles, was arrested March 3 near East 11th and Federal streets and is accused of post-prison violations.
A burglary report was taken March 4 from the 800 block of East 3rd Street after someone damaged the door to the station to steal cigarettes.
A theft report was taken March 4 from the 1700 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported his vehicle was entered overnight and had some items stolen.
A theft report was taken March 4 from the 2500 block of Jordan Street after a victim reported his vehicle was entered overnight and had some items stolen.
A male subject was cited and released for second-degree theft March 4 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street in connection to a theft investigation.
A theft report was taken March 4 from the 500 block of Cherry Heights Road after staff reported a subject entered the property and stole equipment.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 4 from the 3800 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was damaged.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street after a property owner advised two subjects staying in an RV in the parking lot have refused to leave after being told to. Subjects were cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass. A report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken March 4 from the 2300 block of East 10th Street.
Stephen Randall Shockey, 28, The Dalles, was arrested March 5 and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
A burglary report was taken March 5 from the 600 block of West 12th Street after a victim reported she woke up to find her kitchen window opened and items stolen from within the home overnight.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 6500 block of Reservoir Road March 2 after a property owner advised some animals were killed by a cougar. The cougar was later killed after it had come back. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to Mosier March 3 after a caller reported observing a subject down in the water. Contact was made with a kiteboarder who did state he was knocked down by wind and was down momentarily but was not injured.
A burglary report was taken March 4 from the 5200 block of Highway 30 after a caller reported his security system alerted him that there was movement in an outbuilding. Subject was able to see subjects in his barn. The incident is under investigation.
Deputy responded to the 700 block of Sunset Valley Drive March 4 after a caller reported two vehicles were broken into and had some items stolen. Another resident in the area reported their vehicle was also broken into and had items stolen. Two separate theft reports were taken.
A burglary report was taken March 4 from Maupin.
Oregon State Police
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Feb. 28 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 76.
An illegal dumping report was taken Feb. 29 from Interstate 84, milepost 76, after bags of household garbage were dumped alongside the road.
A hit and run report was taken March 2 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 131.
Sherman County
Kyle Brian Long, 32, no listed address, was arrested March 3 and is accused of two counts of parole violation. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Regional Jail
Roman G. Kapko, 50, Clackamas, was booked and released March 2 on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Crystal Elaine Curtis, 48, Portland, was jailed March 2 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.
Daniel Joel Berry, 39, Appleton, Wash., was transported and jailed March 4 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Daniel Lee Blew, 28, Damascus, was transported and jailed March 4 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
David Brazovan, 33, Portland, was jailed March 4 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Alissa Nicole Seifert, 31, Wasco, was transported and jailed March 4 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Fred Arthur Charley, 41, Warm Springs, was transported and jailed March 4 after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree criminal mischief.
Andrew William Glen Buckles, 31, The Dalles, was jailed March 4 on a court commitment for two counts of post-prison violations.
Parole & Probation
Christopher John Drake, 29, The Dalles, was arrested march 4 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.