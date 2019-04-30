Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
April 25, 8:02 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1100 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information and a report was taken.
April 25, 1:43 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 16th and Quinton streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information and a report was taken.
April 27, 9:41 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Washington streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
April 27, 12:01 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 4th and Liberty streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
April 26, 9:33 p.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of East 13th Street on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm.
The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on April 25, ten on April 26, five on April 27, and six on April 28.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A hit and run report was taken April 25 from the 1500 block of East 12th Street.
A theft report was taken April 25 from the 800 block of Cascade Street after a victim reported some gift cards were stolen.
A criminal trespass report was taken April 25 from the 2400 block of Old Dufur Road.
A theft report was taken April 25 from the 1300 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported some plants were stolen from his yard.
A dog bite report was taken April 25 from the 1200 block of Lincoln Street.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken April 26 from East 9th and Laughlin streets.
A theft report was taken April 26 from the 2100 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported someone entered her home and stole some money.
Police responded to the 1700 block of East 14th Street April 26 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Caller advised a foster mom forced her way into the residence of her foster child and a physical altercation ensued. A report was taken.
A trespass report was taken April 26 from the 300 block of West 10th Street.
A hit and run report was taken April 26 from the 3600 block of West 6th Street.
Nikayla Dawn Walsh, 27, Arlington, was arrested April 26 at the regional jail and is accused of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and harassment.
A restraining order violation report was taken April 26 from the 200 block of Lone Pine Drive.
Police responded to the 1000 block of West 9th Street after staff reported a resident jumped from the building in an attempt to harm herself. She was voluntarily taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.
A dog bite report was taken April 27 in the 1300 block of East 13th Place.
Police responded to the 2600 block of Ericksen Way after a caller wanted to document a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend. A report was taken.
Jacob Courtland West, 34, The Dalles, was arrested April 27 in the 500 block of West 9th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A hit and run report was taken April 27 from the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
Michael Gregory Jorgensen Walters, 25, The Dalles, was arrested April 28 near West 6th and Garrison streets and is accused of third-degree theft. Jones William Thomas, 23, The Dalles, was also arrested and is a accused of third-degree theft and three counts of post-prison violations. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.
A runaway report was taken April 28 from the 1900 block of East 13th Street.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken April 22 from the 3800 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her home was entered and had some items stolen.
A lost property report was taken April 22 from the White River Wildlife Refuge after a victim reported losing a firearm. A burglary report was taken April 23 from the 3000 block of Cherry Heights Road after a property owner advised he had an outbuilding that was broken into.
Keacan Craig Koops, 34, The Dalles, was arrested April 23 in the 2000 block of West 7th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
A theft report was taken April 24 from the 1000 block of Hi-Land Court after a victim reported finding some items that were stolen from him for sale online.
Deputy responded to the Rowena Loops April 24 after a victim called to report she was jumped by several subjects carrying guns. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
Randy Sherman Cumiford, 44, The Dalles, was arrested April 25 in Mosier and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle and four counts of post-prison violations.
Dillion Shane Simmons, 26, Wasco, was arrested April 28 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful possession of oxycodone, driving while suspended, and two counts of probation violation.
Oregon State Police
Keni Rene Erstad, 52, Seattle, Wash., was arrested April 24 during a traffic stop near Celilo Village and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
An agency assist report was taken April 25 from Mosier after assisting Wasco County with a vehicle pursuit.
Joseph Eric Bari, 22, Estacada, was arrested in Biggs Junction April 25 and is accused of probation violation.
A male driver was cited and released for driving uninsured during a traffic stop April 26 on East 3rd and Laughlin streets. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.
Olivia Marlene Decorci Slemp, 28, Roosevelt, Wash., was arrested April 27 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 132, on an out-of-state warrant.
Gilliam County
Amanda Brooke Martin, 30, Condon, was arrested April 27 in Condon and is accused of second-degree theft by receiving.
Regional Jail
Jonathan Fernandes Gonzales, 27, The Dalles, was jailed April 23 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Ernie Robert Ellis, 56, The Dalles, was jailed April 23 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Donald Scott Davis, 40, Portland, was transported and jailed April 24 after being arrested on a local warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Danny Eugene Doyle, 45, Apple Gate, was transported and jailed April 24 after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Jerry Wayne Dunlap, 51, The Dalles, was transported and jailed April 24 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Lisa Marie Liston, 40, Arlington, was transported and jailed April 24 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.
Felicia Enid Rhoan, 58, Warm Springs, was jailed April 24 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and third-degree theft.
Kenneth Charles Brown, 24, The Dalles, was jailed April 26 on a court commitment for second-degree theft.
Lorne Patrick Monette, 45, Beaverton, was jailed April 26 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Joseph Walter Burgener, 43, Wamic, was jailed April 26 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Donald Eugene Hobbs, 51, Meridian, Idaho, was jailed April 27 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
William Leonard Cramblit, 59, The Dalles, was jailed April 27 on a court commitment for failure to register as a sex offender, second-degree disorderly conduct, offensive littering, and second-degree criminal trespass.
Parole & Probation
Amanda Christine Leroux, 29, The Dalles, was arrested April 22 in the community corrections office and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin and probation violations.
Jordan Lyle Fus, 21, The Dalles, was arrested April 23 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
Juan Carlos Navarro, 25, The Dalles, was arrested April 26 in the community corrections office and is accused of parole violation and three counts of post-prison violations.
