For the Record for May 15, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
May 9, 2:30 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, West 6th and Walnut streets. One driver was cited for dangerous left turn. A report was taken.
May 10, 5:05 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Court streets. One driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. A report was taken.
May 11, 1:30 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1400 block of West 2nd Street. A report was taken.
May 12, 1:33 p.m. – Three vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Webber streets. One driver was cited for no operator’s license and driving uninsured.
Wasco County
May 9, 12:07 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 30 near Chenowith Creek. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
May 10, 4:03 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 near Columbia View Drive. One driver was cited for following too closely. A report was taken.
May 11, 10:39 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 85. Driver struck and killed a deer. The crash was logged.
May 12, 3:04 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 129. Driver of one vehicle stated a gust of wind pushed him into the other vehicle causing the collision. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
May 9, 4:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a report of a natural vegetation fire.
May 10, 6:41 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3000 block of West 10th Street on a report of a burn complaint.
May 11, 11:47 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1400 block of West 6th Street on a report of a fire alarm.
May 11, 7:48 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of East Scenic Drive on a report of a burn complaint.
May 2, 8:33 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2300 block of Fairview Street on a report of a burn complaint.
May 12, 11:45 a.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of East 7th Street on a report of a burn complaint.
May 12, 3:02 p.m. – Crew responded to the 100 block of East 9th Street on a structure fire.
May 12, 8:28 p.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of Pentland Street on an electrical problem.
The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on May 9, eight on May 10, 12 on May 11, and four on May 12.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A harassment report was taken May 9 from the 3300 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported he was being harassed over the phone by another male subject who was making threats against the victim. The incident is under investigation.
A criminal mischief report was taken May 9 from the 200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was keyed.
A criminal mischief report was taken May 9 from the 200 block of Terminal Avenue after staff reported a rental car was damaged.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street May 9 on a report of a fire. Some cardboard behind the business had been set on fire. A report was taken.
Miguel Angel Chavez Lozano, 35, The Dalles, was arrested May 9 and is accused of luring a minor and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
Adrian Santiago Graves, 22, The Dalles, was arrested May 9 in the 100 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of driving while suspended.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken may 10 from the 1200 block of East 10th Street.
A theft report was taken May 10 from the 900 block of Kelly Avenue after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen from within.
A theft report was taken May 10 from Klindt Drive after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.
Joseph Michael Smith, 41, The Dalles, was arrested May 10 in the 1000 block of Snipes Street and is accused of parole violation and two counts of probation violation.
Jordan Lyle Fus, 21, The Dalles, was arrested May 10 in the 700 block of West 11th Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken May 10 from the 300 block of West 14th Street.
A burglary report was taken May 10 from the 400 block of West 7th Street.
Police responded to the 700 block of East 2nd Street May 10 after a caller reported his ex-wife was at the same establishment as him and she got into a shoving match with him and his girlfriend. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road May 11 after a caller reported a subject who had been previously trespassed from the property was back. Female suspect was cited and released for criminal trespass. A report was taken.
A runaway report was taken May 11 from the 1000 block of East 9th Street.
Kevin Dwayne Hester, 35, The Dalles, was arrested May 11 near West 9th and Irvine streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle.
An assault report was taken May 11 from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported her husband was assaulted during an altercation.
Jefferey Mackenzie Hoyt, 25, The Dalles, was arrested May 12 in the 1500 block of East 9th Street and is accused of menacing and fourth-degree assault.
Ashlee Renae Oliva, 31, The Dalles, was arrested May 12 near East 15th and Quinton streets and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
A stolen vehicle report was taken May 12 from the 2400 block of East 10th Street.
A theft report was taken May 12 from the 700 block of Snipes Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from the property.
Brian Scott Austin, 42, The Dalles, was arrested May 12 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street May 12 after staff reported a subject in the men’s restroom was doing drugs. Subject fled prior to officer arrival and an informational report was taken.
Dustin Robert Smith, 34, The Dalles, was arrested May 13 in the 3600 block of West 8th Street and is accused of probation violation and parole violation.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the regional jail May 9 after an inmate advised staff he had information on a murder that occurred in Portland. An informational report was taken.
A theft report was taken May 9 from the 3700 block of Threemile Road after a victim reported an appliance was stolen from her home.
A stolen vehicle report was taken May 9 from Wamic after a victim reported a tent trailer was stolen from her property.
Jason Julian Diaz, 42, Portland, was arrested May 9 during a traffic stop in Maupin and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A theft report was taken May 10 from Tygh Valley after a caller reported a trail camera was stolen.
A death report was taken May 10 from Mosier.
Amy Marie Brabender, 32, The Dalles, was arrested May 10 at the city police station and is accused of first-degree criminal mistreatment, fourth-degree assault, and strangulation.
A search and rescue report was taken May 11 from Shearers Bridge after two boats capsized.
Alex Ivan Chavez, 21, Parkdale, was arrested May 12 during a traffic stop in Mosier and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police
Tiffany Ledoux, 50, The Dalles, was arrested May 11 during a traffic stop on West 3rd Place and Trevitt Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Ronald Scott Raley, 52, Brush Prairie, Wash., was arrested May 11 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 85 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Peter Troy Winborg, 53, Portland, was arrested May 11 during a traffic stop on Intestate 84 eastbound, exit 69 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Christopher Allen Rosevear, 33, Mosier, was arrested May 13 at the hospital and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Subject was involved in a single vehicle crash in Condon and taken to the hospital in The Dalles.
A female driver was cited and released for reckless driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle during a traffic stop May 12 near The Dalles Bridge.
Regional Jail
Jorge Valdez Romero, 24, The Dalles, was booked and released May 9 on a court commitment for second-degree criminal mischief.
Sarah Ann Troxell, 22, The Dalles, was booked and released May 9 on a court commitment for unlawful possession of marijuana.
Charles Lee Keller, 42, The Dalles, was jailed May 11 on a Sherman County court commitment for violation of a stalking order, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, and second-degree criminal trespass.
