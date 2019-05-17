Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
May 13, 1:14 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 100 block of East 4th Street. Vehicle had driven through a building and a report was taken.
May 14, 10:25 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2500 block of East 14th Street. A report was taken.
May 15, 6:33 p.m. – Vehicle versus motorcycle, injury crash, West 6th and Hostetler streets. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
May 13, 10:27 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1700 block of West 13th Street on a report of a burn complaint.
May 15, 9:55 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2000 block of West Scenic Drive on a smoke investigation.
May 15, 12:03 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2800 block of West 2nd Street on a burn complaint.
May 15, 3:03 p.m. – Crew responded to the 200 block of West 11th Street on a burn complaint.
May 15, 3:35 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2500 block of West 8th Street on a report of a smoke alarm.
May 15, 11:53 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive on an electrical problem.
The Agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on May 13, nine on May 14, and ten on May 15.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 13th Place May 13 on a report of a domestic dispute. Caller reported her daughter was breaking things and hitting her during a dispute. Subject fled prior to officer arrival. An assault report was taken.
Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street May 13 after staff reported finding drugs and drug paraphernalia in the restroom. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 1700 block of West 10th Street on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.
Kate Tamara Alvarez, 39, The Dalles, was arrested May 13 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, first-degree theft, five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and five counts of identity theft.
A theft report was taken May 13 from the 2500 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported some property was stolen.
Kenneth Nyberg, 54, The Dalles, was arrested May 14 in the 900 block of Walnut Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
David James Sendejas, 27, The Dalles, was arrested May 14 in the 3800 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of two counts of parole violation and two counts of probation violation.
Joshua Alan Miller, 25, The Dalles, was arrested May 14 in the 900 block of Kelly Avenue and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A hit and run report was taken May 14 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street.
A criminal mischief report was taken May 15 from the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road after several street signs were tagged with graffiti.
A theft report was taken May 15 from the 300 block of East 12th Street after staff reported some security equipment was stolen.
Police responded to the 200 block of East 10th Street May 15 after a victim reported someone had attempted to break into his vehicle while it was parked in the area.
A stolen vehicle report was taken May 15 from the 2300 block of West 8th Street.
Animal control responded to the 300 block of East 12th Street May 15. A caller reported several dogs at large. Three dogs were located and taken to the local shelter.
Animal control responded to the 500 block of Wasco Drive May 15 after a caller reported her dog and another subject’s dog were involved in a dog fight while at the dog park. Both owners were bit while trying to separate the dogs. A report was taken.
Katlyn Diane Frank Makua, 31, The Dalles, was arrested May 15 in the 100 block of West 4th Street and is accused of second-degree forgery and identity theft.
Michael David Shinnick, 48, The Dalles, was arrested May 15 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken May 16 from the in-lieu site after a victim reported a window to her vehicle was broken out.
Wasco County
A found property report was taken from Wamic May 14 after a caller reported finding a wallet in the area.
Deputy responded to Tygh Valley May 14 after a caller reported a dog in the area was being aggressive and was getting loose from its owner. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to the 2100 block of Dry Hollow Road May 15 after a victim reported he was assaulted by a male subject. A report was taken.
William Joseph Baker, 33, Dufur, was arrested May 15 in Dufur and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
A deputy responded to the 4500 block of Basalt Street May 15 on a report of a domestic dispute. An informational report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Two juvenile males were cited and released for unlawful possession of marijuana during a traffic stop May 14 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 73. A report was taken.
Darla Rae Green, 55, The Dalles, was arrested May 15 during a traffic stop near West 6th and Mt. Hood streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sherman County
Blaine Roger Poirier, 49, Wasco, was arrested May 14 and is accused of three counts of harassment.
Regional Jail
Charles B. Dennis II, 57, Markham, Illinois, was jailed May 13 on a court commitment for reckless endangerment of a highway worker and reckless driving.
William Dawayne Landers, 26, The Dalles, was jailed May 15 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Worter Torriente Velas, 43, Portland, was jailed May 15 after turning himself in on local warrants for four counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Kathleen Harlan Dewey, 65, Pendleton, was jailed May 15 on a court commitment for two counts of probation violation.
Rebekah Ann Postema, 35, The Dalles, was jailed May 15 on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.
Parole & Probation
Jimmy Lee Cain, 26, The Dalles, was arrested May 15 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
Leo John Harland, 51, The Dalles, was arrested May 15 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of post-prison violations.
