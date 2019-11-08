Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Nov. 4, 10:32 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of Lone Pine Drive. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Nov. 4, 12:40 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of East 12th Street. A report was taken.
Nov. 4, 5:08 p.m. - Two vehicle, West 2nd and Snipes streets. One driver was cited for reckless driving. A report was taken.
Nov. 5, 11:59 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1100 block of West 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Wasco County
Nov. 4, 7:59 a.m. - Single vehicle, unknown injury crash, Old Dufur and Benson roads. A crash occurred and the vehicle was left abandoned. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 6, 6;08 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 87. Delivery truck was merging onto the freeway when it failed to yield to an oncoming motorist. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Nov. 4, 10:33 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1100 block of East 10th Street on a grass fire.
Nov. 5, 9:00 a.m. - Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a hazardous material incident.
The agency also responded to two calls for emergency medical services on Nov. 4, one on Nov. 5, and seven on Nov. 6.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 600 block of Wasco Drive Nov. 4 on a report of an assault. It was determined that no assault occurred and the subject who claimed he was assaulted stretched the facts of the vent. The incident was logged.
Ryan Wayne Swafford, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 4 during a traffic stop in the 2400 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Street Nov. 5 on a report of a male subject walking around with a pistol. Subject was located and the pistol was taken for safekeeping. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Nov. 5 from the 1300 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported his vehicle was prowled.
Kassandra Jo Binks, 24, THe Dalles, was arrested Nov. 6 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
A theft report was taken Nov. 6 from the 200 block of Washington Street.
Jesse Allan Barker, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 6 in the 3600 block of West 8th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, and post-prison violations. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.
A child abuse report was taken Nov. 6 in The Dalles.
A burglary report was taken Nov. 6 from the 1300 block of East 13th Place after a caller reported observing two male suspects enter a home through a window. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 13th Street Nov. 6 after a victim reported someone entered his home and damaged his drug paraphernalia and stole some marijuana.
Zachary Thomas Lauritsen, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 6 in the 400 block of Cherry Heights Road on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to West 3rd and Pentland streets Nov. 6 after a caller found a loaded syringe. A report was taken.
Jodee Elizabeth Ewing, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 7 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
A theft report was taken Nov. 7 from 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a male subject left the business without paying for his food.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken Nov. 4 from the 2000 block of Paradise Road after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his porch.
Cody Ross Kuhnle, 30, Dufur, was arrested Nov. 5 in Dufur and is accused of five counts of probation violation.
A burglary report was taken Nov. 6 from the 2400 block of Steele Road after a caller reported someone broke into her parent’s garage as many items were missing from within.
Oregon State Police
Justin Wayne Martin, 29, Condon, was arrested Nov. 4 in Condon on a warrant for probation violation.
Kenneth Paul Fennimore, 30, Silverton, was arrested Nov. 4 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 97 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Kylaijia D-Q Turpen, 22, Portland, was arrested Nov. 4 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87 and is accused of driving while suspended.
Regional Jail
Walter Eugene Walter, 34, Portland, was jailed Nov. 4 on a court commitment for a wildlife offense and false application of a fish license.
JD Ewing, 29, Tygh Valley, was booked and released Nov. 4 on a court commitment for driving while suspended.
Melissa Lynne Macquire, 34, Portland, was jailed Nov. 4 on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.
Alexander Luke Debord, 33, Estacada, was jailed Nov. 4 on a court commitment for two counts of a wildlife offense.
Denver Curtis Tufti-McEwen, 18, Warm Springs, was booked and released Nov. 4 on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
Koby Bryan Simas, 22, The Dalles, was jailed Nov. 5 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Raymond Scott Palmquist, 31, Portland, was jailed Nov. 6 after turning himself in on local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Justin Patrick Lane, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 6 in the community corrections office and is accused of five counts of probation violation.
