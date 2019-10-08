Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Oct. 3, 12:23 p.m. - Two vehicle, East 2nd and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oct. 3, 7:35 p.m. - Vehicle versus bicyclist, injury crash, West 6th and Webber streets. Bicyclist was taken to the local hospital. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Oct. 4, 6:08 p.m. - Two vehicle, 5700 block of Highway 30. One driver backed into a parked vehilce. A report was taken.
Oct. 5, 6:23 a.m. - Single vehilce, injury crash, Dufur. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 5, 5:44 p.m. - Single vehilce, injury crash, 3000 block of Cherry Heights Road. Driver had taken a corner too quickly while looking at his cellphone causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and struck a powerpole. The driver was transported to the local hospital for injuries sustained. A report was taken.
Oct. 6, 2:40 p.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 74. Driver had a tire blowout causing the vehicle to veer off the road and into a guardrail. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Oct. 4, 3:59 p.m. - Crew responded to the 900 block of West 9th Street on a report of a fire alarm.
The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Oct. 3, four on Oct. 4, eight on Oct. 5, and seven on Oct. 6.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Christopher Everett Matney, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 3 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 84 and is accused of parole violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and four counts of probation violation.
William Edward Hardy Jr., was arrested Oct. 3 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.
Animal control responded to the 1200 block of West 8th Street Oct. 3 after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
A theft report was taken Oct. 3 from the 600 block of East 2nd Street.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Oct. 3 on a report of a shoplifter. The area was searched but no suspect was located. A theft report was taken.
Police responded to West 6th and Pentland streets Oct. 4 on a report of a found bicycle. The bike was picked up and taken to the police station where it was found to be stolen. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Oct. 4 from the 900 block of Washington Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.
Police responded to East 3rd and Washington streets Oct. 4 on a report of a disoriented female subject. Contact was made with the female who was taken to the local hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1700 block of West 6th Street Oct. 4 on a report of a theft. Victim reported his lottery ticket was stolen. A report was taken.
Mark Albert Cyrier, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 4 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft.
A theft report was taken Oct. 4 from the 700 block of East 15th Street after a caller reported his son’s bicycle was stolen.
A theft report was taken Oct. 4 from the 800 block of Cascade Avenue after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from her home.
Police responded to the 500 block of West 9th Street Oct. 4 after a staff reported a subject came into the restaurant and fled before paying for his meal. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 700 block of Union Street Oct. 5 on a report of a dispute. Contact was made with the two male subjects involved who were having a verbal dispute when one subject pushed the other. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street on a report of a weapons purchase denial. A report was taken.
Police attempted to make contact with a male subject in the 600 block of West 2nd Street when the subject fled on foot. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Oct. 6 from the 2000 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his property.
Akilino Isaac, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 6 near West 16th Place and Scenic Drive during a traffic stop and is accused driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Melissa Kaye McMurrey, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 6 in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Jon Delonne Strickland, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 7 near East 3rd and Trevitt streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on a warrant for secondd-degree failure to appear.
Wasco County
Richard Warren Mathewson, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Reservoir Road and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
A theft report was taken Oct. 3 from Mosier after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from her property.
A drug report was taken from the regional jail Oct. 3.
Deputy responded to Tygh Valley Oct. 3 on a report of possible fraud. Caller advised he believed a clients bank account may have been compromised. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 4 from Dufur after a victim reported she returned home from being out of town and her home had been entered with belongings missing.
A theft report was taken Oct. 5 from Mosier after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.
Deputy responded to Wamic Oct. 5 after a victim reported he was the victim of fraud.
Sotrmie Jean Windsor, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 6 in the 3000 block of West 10th Street and is accused of harassment and menacing.
Deputy responded to Sevenmile Road Oct. 6 after a caller reported a subject was on his property causing a disturbance. The female was located and cited for third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Trooper made contact with a female subject Oct. 3 in the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way who was showing signs of a mental crisis. She was taken to the hospital voluntarily for an evaluation. A report was taken.
Alex Ivan Chavez, 21, Parkdale, was arrested Oct. 4 during a traffic stop on Highway 197, milepost 12 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Regional Jail
Jordan Lyle Fus, 22, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 3 after turning himself in on a warrant for two counts of parole violation.
Adrian Santiago Graves, 22, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 3 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Michael August Curry, 36, The Dalles, was booked and released Oct. 4 on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Lennie Jay Long, 58, Maupin, was jailed Oct. 5 on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Destiny Elizabeth Bellisle, 27, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 5 on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetmine and third-degree theft.
Parole & Probation
Thomas Jeroy Qualls, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 4 at the regional jail and is accused of parole violation.
