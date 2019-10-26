Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Oct. 21, 12:02 p.m. - Two vehicle, West 4th and Union streets. One driver was cited and both vehicles were towed. A report was taken.
Oct. 23, 1:30 p.m. - Two vehicle, injury crash, 3900 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Oct. 22, 9:00 a.m. - Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a hazardous materials investigation.
The agency responded to 13 calls for emergency medical services on Oct. 21, seven on Oct. 22, and seven on Oct. 23.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Oct. 21 from the 1200 block of Barge Way Road after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his work vehicle.
Police responded to the 100 block of West 4th Street after a caller reported her juvenile daughter was meeting with an adult male in a hotel room. A report was taken.
Brandy Jean Bragley, 37, Salem, was arrested Oct. 21 in the 100 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal mistreatment. She was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Police responded to the 600 block of West 10th Street Oct. 21 after a victim reported her tires were slashed. A criminal mischief report was taken.
Police responded to West 6th and Webber streets Oct. 21 after a caller reported following a vehicle from which someone was throwing cats out the window. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 21 from the 300 block of West 4th Street after a victim reported her office had been broken into.
Carlos Alberto Cruz, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 21 in the 600 block of East 11th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Audrey Lynn Gahagan, 44, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Oct. 21 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of providing false information to a police officer, and three counts of probation violation.
Joanna Gonzalez, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 22 in the 400 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken Oct. 22 from the 1200 block of Lewis Street.
Police responded to the 400 block of West 4th Street Oct. 22 after a caller reported finding drug paraphernalia on the road. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1700 block of East 9th Street on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Jay Ryan Stanford, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 22 and is accused of parole violation.
Police responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street Oct. 22 after a caller reported observing a juvenile strike his grandmother during an altercation. A report was taken.
Kerry Daniel Hyde, 56, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 23 in the 2500 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken Oct. 23 from the 1600 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Oct. 23 from the 400 block of Court Street.
Emily Keagan Smith, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 23 near West 8th and Walnut streets on a warrant for post-prison violations.
Police responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street Oct. 23 after a caller observed a subject who was posted as missing walking in the area. Police made contact with the juvenile and he was taken to a location where he could be picked up by his mother. A report was taken.
Joanna Gonzalez, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 23 in the 400 block of West 8th Street and is accused of harassment.
Cody James Woodruff, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 23 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, and fourth-degree assault.
Police responded to the 100 block of West 4th Street Oct. 23 after a caller reported observing two juveniles who were intoxicated. Subjects were located and cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Oct. 24 from the 500 block of East 10th Street after a caller reported his vehicle was vandalized.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 5600 block of Highway 30 Oct. 21 after a caller reported her son broke some items in the house during an altercation. A report was taken.
An unlawful entry into a motor vehicle report was taken Oct. 22 from the 5600 block of Chenowith Creek Road.
A found property report was taken Oct. 22 in Wasco County after a stolen pistol was recovered.
An illegal dumping report was taken Oct. 22 from the 4000 block of Skyline Road.
Deputy responded to the 4700 block of Northwest Drive after a victim reported he paid a contractor to build a fence and the subject never did the work. A theft report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Joshua James Slickpoo, 33, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Oct. 21 during a traffic stop in Biggs Junction and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.
Dmitriy Alexandrovich Dudko, 49, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Oct. 21 during a traffic stop near the westbound Memaloose rest area and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and interference with a police officer.
Sam Anthony Mallory, 40, Lincoln City, was arrested Oct. 22 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 126, on an out-of-state warrant.
Gilliam County
Jason Edward Turk, 39, Arlington, was arrested Oct. 14 in Arlington and is accused of strangulation.
Regional Jail
Branden Troy Zeller, 48, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 11 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Brent Arthur Sells, 62, Tygh Valley, was jailed Oct. 12 on a court commitment for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Kenneth Juan Zaragoza, 22, The Dalles, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Oct. 16 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.
Shad Ryan Brookshier, 35, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 16 on a court commitment for second-degree theft, felon in possession of a weapon, and post-prison violations.
Preston Leigh Allen, 26, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 16 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Alexis Jolene Andersen, 24, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 16 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Shandel Abrams, 30, St. Helens, was jailed Oct. 16 on a court commitment for two counts of probation violation.
Ehric Ellis Pederson, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 19 on a court commitment for harassment.
Jason Jay Begay, 28, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 19 on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.
Jacob Kenneth Bailey, 29, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 21 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and two counts of probation violation.
Tobi Wayne McGuirk, 45, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 21 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Amber Renee Whitefoot, 31, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Oct. 23 after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of probation violation.
Christopher John Drake, 29, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 23 on a court commitment for two counts of probation violation.
Parole & Probation
Rula Jean Gahagan, 27, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Oct. 10 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Sergei Alekseevich Berezin, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 10 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Branor Leevon Hawley, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 11 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Michael Gregory Jorgensen Walters, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 21 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of post-prison violations.
Brett Michael Emmons, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 22 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
