Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Oct. 24, 11:37 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2100 block of West 6th Street. Officers assisted with the exchange of information.
Oct. 26, 12:08 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1500 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
Oct. 26, 2:52 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3900 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 26, 4:56 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 89. A semi was attempting to pass another vehicle when it clipped another semi that was already in the fast lane. The crash was logged.
Oct. 26, 11:11 p.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 77. Driver struck a deer while traveling. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Oct. 25, 9:06 p.m. - Crew responded West 1st and Union streets, no incident was found.
Oct. 27, 5:27 p.m. - Crew responded to West 13th Street on a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Oct. 24, seven on Oct. 25, eight on Oct. 26, and four on Oct. 27.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 800 block of West 14th Street Oct. 24 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Mark Albert Cyrier, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 24 in the 200 block of Webber Street and is accused of second-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and two counts of identity theft.
Police responded to the 300 block of East 2nd Street Oct. 24 after a caller reported someone left a bag of needles in the area and one appeared to have a substance in it. The bag was picked up and a report was taken.
A runaway report was taken Oct. 24 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street. The juvenile was located later in the evening and removed from the system.
Police responded to the 300 block of West 6th Street Oct. 25 on a report of a fight. A victim was located with facial injuries who stated two male subjects attacked him. Victim also stated one of the subjects was carrying a pistol. A report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken Oct. 25 from East 14th and Jefferson streets.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Oct. 25 from West 7th and Pomona streets.
A theft report was taken Oct. 25 from the 600 block of East 2nd Street after a business owner advised a flag pole was stolen.
A theft report was taken Oct. 25 from the 3400 block of West 6th Street after a business owner advised some items were stolen from the property.
A theft report was taken Oct. 25 from the 300 block of Court Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.
Police responded to the 500 block of West 9th Street Oct. 25 after a business owner advised they found a discarded bag of methamphetamine inside the business. The bag was picked up and a report was taken.
Nicholas Clayton Kulp, 20, Cascade Locks, was arrested Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of third-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
A missing persons report was taken Oct. 26 from the 2600 block of West 6th Street.
Jerrett Lee Bray, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 26 in the 1400 block of East 10th Street and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer on foot and four counts of probation violation.
Police responded to East 13th and Jefferson streets Oct. 27 on a report of subjects with flashlights in the area. Two juvenile females were located and both were in possession of marijuana. Both also admitted to consuming alcohol. They were cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana and minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Oct. 27 from the high school after a caller reported the school had been tagged with graffiti.
Elmer Soto Sandoval, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 27 during a traffic stop near West 3rd and Lincoln streets and is accused of violation of a release agreement. A juvenile passenger was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol and marijuana.
Timothy John Schechtel, 66, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 27 during a traffic stop on West 10th and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A theft report was taken Oct. 27 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported his skateboard was stolen.
Albert Fredrick Vonslomski, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 27 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of carrying a concealed firearm. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to the 1100 block of West 5th Place Oct. 28 after a caller reported he had been assaulted. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
Wasco County
A burglary report was taken Oct. 24 from Mosier after a property owner advised a cabin was entered sometime over the summer and had some items stolen from within.
Alfred Randolph Atkisson, 69, Maupin, was arrested Oct. 24 in Maupin and is accused of probation violation.
A lost property report was taken Oct. 25 from the junction of Highway 197 and Highway 97 after some equipment was found on the side of the road.
Jalen Christopher Randall, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 27 during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A motorist assist report was taken Oct. 27 from Forest Service Road 43 after a vehicle jackknifed.
Oregon State Police
Luis Angel Diaz Palomera, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 26 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 78, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jonathon Saul Caldera, 31, Clackamas, was arrested Oct. 26 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 74, and is accused of probation violation.
Joshua Aaron Roshone, 35, Salem, was arrested Oct. 27 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 69 and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of heroin.
An agency assist report was taken Oct. 27 from the regional jail after assisting city police with a drug recognition evaluation.
A hazard tow report was taken Oct. 28 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 70.
Sherman County
Mary Jean Trammell, 45, no listed address was arrested Oct. 26 in Rufus and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Gilliam County
Ryan Robert Harshfield, 36, Waitsburg, Wash., was arrested Oct. 24 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 142, and is accused of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Jasmine Teran, 18, Condon, was arrested Oct. 24 in Condon and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree assault.
