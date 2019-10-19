Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Oct. 15, 11:51 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 and Lone Pine Boulevard. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oct. 16, 4:44 p.m. - Single vehicle crash, 900 block of Floral Street. Driver backed into a home and displaced an electrical box, causing damage. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Oct. 16, 4:20 p.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Wamic. Rollover crash occurred. Driver sustained minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 14, 9:40 p.m. - Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 80. Semi versus passenger vehicle. Driver of the passenger vehicle had been ejected. Investigation determined the passenger vehicle was attempting to pass the semi when it struck the trailer, causing the vehicle to go off the road and rollover. The passenger driver was intoxicated and taken to a hospital in Portland via lifeflight. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Oct. 16, 7:55 a.m. - Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 8th Street on a fire alarm activation.
Oct. 16, 4:48 p.m. - Crew responded to the 900 block of Floral Court on an electrical problem.
The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Oct. 14, two on Oct. 15, five on Oct. 16.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to East 2nd and Court streets Oct. 14 on a report of a parking problem. Staff reported a vehicle was blocking an alley. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.
A runaway report was taken Oct. 14 from the 200 block of Lincoln Street.
A found property report was taken Oct. 15 from East 9th and Court streets after a bicycle was located in the area.
Bobby Lee Miller, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Blue Heron Drive and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin. Treva Jane Meyer, 47, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of parole violation.
Brandon Sterling Frakes, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 15 near East 8th and G streets and is accused of violation of a release agreement.
Jorge Enrique Quinonez, 34, Cheney, Wash., was arrested Oct. 15 near West 9th and Snipes streets and is accused of probation violation.
Nolan Bryce Booth, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 16 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
A theft report was taken Oct. 16 from the 2000 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported a marijuana plant was stolen.
