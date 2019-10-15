Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Oct. 10, 1:01 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Trevitt streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oct. 11, 6:41 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 9th and Bridge streets. Driver struck a parked vehicle. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oct. 11, 11:40 p.m. - Vehicle versus pedestrian, non-injury East 8th and F streets. Driver clipped a subject in the area. The incident was logged.
Wasco County
Oct. 12, 2:06 a.m. - Single vehilce, injury crash, Smock Road. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 12, 3:07 p.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 30 near Rowena. Motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle swerving to avoid hitting a deer. The vehicle slid sideways and rolled down an embankment and the rider jumped off the bike landing in the should of the road.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Oct. 10, 5:31 a.m. - Crew responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 93 on a burn complaint.
Oct. 11, 7:21 p.m. - Crew responded to West 6th and Webber streets on a gas odor.
Oct. 12, 12:08 p.m. - Crew responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive on a fire alarm activation.
Oct. 13, 9:06 a.m. - Crew responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a fire alarm activation.
Oct. 13, 10:29 a.m. - Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a fire alarm activation.
The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Oct. 10, two on Oct. 11, seven on Oct. 12, and six on Oct. 13.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Oct. 10 from the 2000 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported a vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen from within.
An agency assist report was taken Oct. 10 from the 700 block of Sunset Valley Drive.
Shyan Rae McDannel, 22, Arlington, was arrested Oct. 10 in the 2500 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Mt. Hood Street Oct. 10 on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the parties involved who were warned of their conduct.
A theft report was taken Oct. 10 from the 700 block of Court Street after a caller reported her son’s backpack was stolen.
A runaway report was taken Oct. 11 from the 2600 block of Mill Creek Road.
A cat bite report was taken Oct. 11 from the 400 block of West 3rd Street.
A theft report was taken Oct. 11 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported a male subject handed her a bag of belongings then fled the area.
Police responded to the 3600 block of West 6th Street Oct. 11 after staff reported observing a female customer conceal items and leave the store without paying for them. Suspect was located and cited and released for third-degree theft. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Oct. 11 after a caller reported observing a toddler left in a vehicle. Contact was made with the mother who was counseled on her actions. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 11 from the 1700 block of East 9th Street after staff reported someone broke into the laundry room and had some equipment stolen.
David James Sendejas, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 11 in the 2400 block of West 7th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation and two counts of post-prison violations.
David Ventura Cabrera, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 11 at the police station and is accused of five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and five counts of second-degree sodomy.
Police responded to the 800 block of West 12th Street Oct. 12 after a caller reported observing a male subject stealing items from a neighbors home. A theft report was taken.
A fraud report was taken Oct. 12 from the 1300 block of West 6th Street.
Police responded to West 7th and Chenowith Loop streets Oct. 13 after a caller reported observing a male subject forcing a juvenile male to walk in the area. Contact was made with the subject who advised he was dealing with his son who was having an anger issue. An informational report was taken.
An assault report was taken Oct. 13 from the 1000 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported a male subject punched him in the face.
Charles Keith Kempf, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 14 in the 2400 block of West 10th Street during a traffic stop and is accused of driving while suspended.
Tina Holly Carillo Gibson, 49, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 14 near West 6th and Snipes streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken Oct. 10 from the 2800 block of Skyline Road after a caller reported a wheelchair was stolen from his property.
An identity theft report was taken Oct. 10 at the sheriff’s office after victim came in to report his personal information was used to open a utility account in California.
An identity theft report was taken Oct. 10 from Maupin after a victim reported someone attempted to write a check from his bank account for a large sum of money.
Guillermo Virgen Sanchez, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 10 in the 3300 block of Dry Hollow Road and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief.
Deputy responded to the regional jail Oct. 10 after staff reported an inmate assaulted a staff member. A report was taken.
An identity theft report was taken Oct. 11 at the Sheriff’s office after a victim reported someone used her information to open several credit cards.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 12 from the 4300 block of Browns Creek Road.
A theft report was taken Oct. 12 from the 1100 block of Murray Drive after a postal staff reported a package was mis-delivered and could not be located.
A death report was taken Oct. 12 from the Rowena Viewpoint.
Kai Chandler Bergeson, 19, Hood River, was arrested Oct. 13 during a traffic stop in Mosier and is accused of driving while suspended.
Oregon State Police
A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended Oct. 10 during a traffic stop on Forest Service Road 48.
Dana Pauline Tenold, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 11 during a traffic stop near East 2nd Street and Highway 197 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jimmy Dean Lawrence, 47, Portland, was arrested Oct. 12 during a traffic stop on River Road near the Interstate 84 exit 82 overpass and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Sherman County
Alejandro Molina Quinonez, 44, Toppenish, Wash., was arrested Oct. 10 in Biggs Junction and is accused of commercial sexual solicitation.
Brien Kieth Farmer, 48, Moro, was arrested Oct. 13 in Moro and is accused of fourth-degree assault and menacing.
