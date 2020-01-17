Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Jan. 14, 9:40 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 8th and Cherry Heights streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Jan. 14, 10:49 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 16th Place and East Scenic Drive. A report was taken.
Jan. 15, 2:18 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 13, 11:30 p.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 111. Trooper witnessed a vehicle lose control due to icy road conditions and crash head on into the center barrier displacing three barriers. A report was taken.
Jan. 14 12:33 a.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 77. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy road conditions. The driver was taken to the local hospital for minor injuries. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 13, five on Jan. 14, and eight on Jan. 15.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street Jan. 13 after a caller reported two dogs at large. The dogs were located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 3200 block of West 6th Street Jan. 14 after a caller reported she was alerted by her security system that the building had been broken into. Caller advised she could see the suspect on the cameras until they were tampered with. Jeffery Scott Fisk, 54, Portland, was arrested in the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road and is accused of second-degree burglary.
Samantha Marie Solberg, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 14 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
A theft report was taken Jan. 14 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her lottery tickets were stolen.
A theft report was taken Jan. 14 from the 500 block of West 9th Street.
Police responded to East 19th and Dry Hollow streets Jan. 14 after a caller reported a driving complaint. Caller stated she witnessed a driver almost run over a couple walking in the area. A report was taken.
Javier Alvarez Sepulveda, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 14 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree theft.
A theft report was taken Jan. 14 from the 900 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported she was scammed out of money.
Police responded to the hospital Jan. 14 after staff reported finding methamphetamine on a patient. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road Jan. 14 after a caller reported a juvenile subject was smacking around his grandmother. Subject was cited for harassment and a report was taken.
Brandon L. Gerard, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 14 during a traffic stop near East 3rd and Madison streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jose Castaneda Rosas, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 14 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
Police responded to the 300 block of Court Street after a caller reported a male subject was on the premise after previously being trespassed. Subject was located and cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass. A report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken Jan. 15 from the 2200 block of West 10th Street.
Justin Ray Brunson, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 15 during a traffic stop near West 7th and Ash streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A theft report was taken Jan. 15 from the 2000 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported his food stamp card was stolen.
Nolan Verne Mobley, 30, Moro, was arrested Jan. 15 in the 2900 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of felon in possession of a weapon and providing false information in connection with a transfer of a firearm.
A theft report was taken Jan. 15 from the 800 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported two male subjects came into the business. One subject was attempting to distract an employee while the other grabbed some items and fled the store. The incident is under investigation.
James Earl Mulvaney, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 15 in the 800 block of Union Street and is accused of parole violation and two counts of probation violation.
A runaway report was taken Jan. 15 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street.
Jennifer Diane Bender, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 16 in the 300 block of East 5th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Ty Cody Davies, 26, Condon, was arrested Jan. 16 in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of parole violation.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken Jan. 13 from the 2400 block of Threemile Road after a victim reported an item was stolen from his property.
A theft report was taken Jan. 13 from Mosier after a victim reported some checks that were mailed to him were stolen and cashed.
An agency assist report was taken Jan. 14 from the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road after assisting city police with a foot pursuit of a suspect.
A criminal trespass report was taken Jan. 14 from West 6th and Webber streets.
Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Creek Road after a caller reported a female subject was violation a no contact order by continually calling him. A report was taken.
Gilliam County
Lisa Marie Liston, 41, Arlington, was arrested Jan. 15 and is accused of post-prison violations.
Parole & Probation
Juan Martin Perez Hammond, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 14 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
Okiem Donely, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 14 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
William Lee Jensen, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 14 in the community corrections office and is accused of nine counts of post-prison violations.
