Accidents
The Dalles City
August 22, 7:54 a.m. – Two vehicle crash, 2900 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
August 23, 10:24 a.m. – Two vehicle crash, West 10th and Mt. Hood streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
August 24, 11:49 a.m. – Two vehicle crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
August 23, 3:22 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84. Driver was being pulled over and slammed on his breaks exiting the freeway, hitting the guardrail. The driver was cited for speeding.
August 23, 4:30 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 southbound, milepost 33. Driver rear ended another vehicle. One driver was cited for following too closely. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services on August 22.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Animal control responded to the 1600 block of Nevada Street August 22 on a report of two dogs at large. Both were picked up and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
An animal neglect report was taken August 22 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street.
A found property report was taken August 22 from the 400 block of Court Street.
Valerie Michelle Mulvaney, 58, The Dalles, was arrested August 22 in the 800 block of Union Street and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used. Ashley Michelle Scherer, 19, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used. Colten Lee Mulvaney, 23, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Keith Duane Bright, 27, The Dalles, was arrested August 23 in the 100 block of East 5th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
A burglary report was taken August 23 from the 1100 block of Emerson Street.
A found property report was taken August 23 from the 3600 block of West 6th Street after a caller found a wallet.
A hit and run report was taken August 24 from the 2200 block of West 6th Street.
A burglary report was taken August 24 from the 400 block of East Scenic Drive.
A theft report was taken August 24 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.
An assault report was taken August 24 from the 2500 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported a juvenile female was assaulted by another male juvenile. The incident is under investigation.
William Lionel Neary, 28, The Dalles, was arrested August 24 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft and probation violation.
Juan Rojas Campos, 23, Odell, was arrested August 24 during a traffic stop near East 3rd and Laughlin streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Police responded to the 2000 block of West 9th Place August 25 on a report of a domestic dispute regarding a custody issue. An informational report was taken.
A theft report was taken August 25 from the 2400 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported her walker was stolen.
Penny Jo Hardesty, 55, The Dalles, was arrested August 26 in the 2100 block of West 10th Street and is accused of contempt of court.
Wasco County
Misty Miranda Bartsma, 26, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested August 22 during a traffic stop near West 7th and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of providing false information to a police officer, failure to present and carry an operator’s license, and four counts of probation violation. She was also arrested on a warrant for five counts of second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 23 from the 6800 block of Highway 30.
Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 54, The Dalles, was arrested August 23 in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Kerry Danile Hyde, 56, The Dalles, was arrested August 23 on Forest Service Road 3560 on a warrant for five counts of second-degree failure to appear.
A hazard tow report was taken August 23 from Mosier after a vehicle was found partially on the road, hanging off an embankment.
A theft report was taken August 23 from the 3700 block of Sandlin Road after a victim reported some mail was stolen.
Mathew Colton, 29, Tully, New York, was arrested August 24 in Tygh Valley and is accused of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Oregon State Police
Madeline Elisabeth Cook, 23, Boise, Idaho, was arrested August 23 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 109, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Pablo Torres Velasco, 24, Hood River, was arrested August 23 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Gilliam County
Dennis Kuzmenko, 23, Nampa, Idaho, was arrested August 22 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 145, on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Amanda Brooke Martin, 30, Condon, was arrested August 24 and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
Regional Jail
Janice Kay Paasch, 58, The Dalles, was booked and released on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
Hailey Lynn Rocha, 19, Maupin, was booked and released August 23 on a court commitment for harassment.
Brian Lloyd Humphreys, 40, The Dalles, was booked and released August 24 on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
