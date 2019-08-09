Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
August 5, 2:56 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
August 7, 11:34 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1700 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
Wasco County
August 6, 5:33 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Dry Hollow and Olney roads. Female riding a moped crashed sustaining minor injuries. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
August 5, 4:56 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 76 on a citizen complaint.
August 5, 7:56 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 76 on a citizen complaint.
August 6, 7:30 p.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of East 12th Street on a report of a burn complaint.
August 7, 6:55 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2800 block of West 6th Street on a report of an electrical problem.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on August 5, 12 on August 6, and seven on August 7.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A restraining order violation report was taken August 5 from the 900 block of East 8th Street after a caller reported male subject left her a message on a social media site which violates the court order.
A theft report was taken August 5 from the 1400 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported his brother stole some equipment from his porch.
Richard Leon Schroeder, 35, The Dalles, was arrested August 5 in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 5 from the 2400 block of East 13th Street.
Nicholas Michael Lowe, 38, The Dalles, was arrested August 5 in the 300 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
A found property report was taken August 5 from the 300 block of West 3rd Street after a caller found a stack of cards which contained an identification and banking information for a woman from California.
Police responded to the 1400 block of East 15th Street August 5 after a caller reported a stray dog in the area. The dog owner was located and the dog was returned. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 900 block of Verdant Street August 5 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Caller advised a male subject was in the house and was breaking items inside. Suspect was gone prior to officer arrival and a report was taken.
Sergei Alekseevich Berezin, 26, The Dalles, was arrested August 6 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 6 from the 2500 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported a window to her home was broken.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 6 from the 400 block of West 6th Street. The vehicle was recovered later in the evening in Hood River and removed from the system.
Police responded to the 200 block of West 2nd Street August 6 after a caller reported he was assaulted by a subject. Suspect was located and cited for harassment and second-degree criminal mischief. A report was taken.
An assault report was taken August 6 from the 300 block of West 3rd Street.
A hit and run report was taken August 6 from East 4th and Laughlin streets.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 6 from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street. The vehicle was located later in the evening and removed from the system.
An identity theft report was taken August 6 from the 1300 block of Jefferson Street.
A death report was taken August 6 from the 2200 block of West 10th Street.
A criminal trespass report was taken August 6 from the 2200 block of East 13th Street.
Animal control responded to the 400 block of Court Street August 7 on a report of a stray dog that was brought to the police station. The dog was taken to the local shelter and a report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 7 after a caller reported a building was tagged with graffiti.
Police responded to the 800 block of West 2nd Street August 7 after a caller reported finding what appeared to be a bag of drugs in a business. A report was taken.
A death report was taken August 7 from the 700 block of Pleasant Court.
A restraining order violation report was taken August 7 from the 900 block of East 8th Street.
Lisa Kay Birkel, 59, Island City, was arrested August 7 in the 3800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Brian McDonald Stermon, 44, The Dalles, was arrested August 7 in the 700 block of Union Street and is accused of two counts of violation of a restraining order.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street on an electrical fire, an informational report was taken.
A found property was taken August 8 from the 1400 block of West 6th Street after an officer found a laptop in the area.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken August 5 from Rock Creek Park after staff reported the fee drop box was vandalized and money was stolen.
Deputy responded to the 1900 block of Cherry Heights Road August 5 after a caller reported her grandmother threw coffee at her during an altercation. The call was logged for information.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 5 from the 5300 block of Mill Creek Road after a victim reported his vehicle was vandalized.
A hazard tow report was taken August 6 from Highway 197 near milepost 30. The vehicle was impounded.
A hazard tow report was taken August 6 from the 4200 block of Skyline Road. The vehicle was impounded.
A fraud report was taken August 6 from Dufur.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 7 from Maupin after a victim reported his vehicle was stolen.
A death report was taken August 8 from the 4100 block of Chenowith Creek Road.
Oregon State Police
An abandoned vehicle report was taken August 5 from Highway 30 near Discovery Drive after a vehicle was left in the area for several days. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.
Gilliam County
Nurrahim Hussain, 29, Milwaukee, Wisc., was arrested August 5 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 121 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Regional Jail
Mark Robert Violette, 60, Bend, was transported and jailed August 7 after being arrested on a local warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Robert Anthony Tese, 39, Portland, was transported and jailed August 7 after being arrested on a local warrant for parole violation.
James Edward Anderson, 49, Gilcrist, was transported and jailed August 7 after being arrested on a local warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Parole & Probation
Amie Ruth Taylor, 43, The Dalles, was arrested August 7 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.