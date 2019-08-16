Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
August 14, 11:08 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 100 block of East 4th Street. Driver struck a sign in a parking lot. A report was taken.
Wasco County
August 13, 7:20 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, 4400 block of Fivemile Road. Driver operating an ATV crashed in the area. He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and released into the care of medical staff. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on August 12 and five on August 14.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Jennifer Joy Schwickerath, 47, Mulino, was arrested August 12 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person.
A theft report was taken August 12 from the 900 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported her husband’s trailer hitch was stolen.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 12 from the 300 block of East 2nd Street.
A theft report was taken August 12 from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported he was playing video poker and stepped away from his machine for a moment and someone cashed out his machine.
Police responded to the 1100 block of I Street August 12 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Randall Lance Mosqueda, 51, Pendleton, was arrested August 13 near West 6th and Division streets on a warrant for two counts of probation violation.
Jordan Charles Bay, 37, The Dalles, was arrested August 13 in the 1000 block of Irvine Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a weapon.
Matthew James Zalkins, 35, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shannon Cheyenne Brown, 43, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and six counts of felon in possession of a weapon.
Christopher Daniel Williams, 38, Wishram, Wash., was also arrested and is accused of parole violation. Cassie Marie Crabtree, 35, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of probation violation and four counts post-prison violations.
An assault report was taken August 13 from the 2600 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported a male subject assaulted her during an altercation and then fled the scene.
A reckless burn report was taken August 13 from the 300 block of East 2nd Street.
Police responded to the 2200 block of East 13th Street August 13 after a caller reported two of his cats were killed. A report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken August 13 from the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 13 from the 2200 block of West 6th Street.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 13 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street August 13 after staff reported some counterfeit currency was passed off.
Police responded to the 1600 block of East 9th Street after a caller reported her mother assaulted her during an altercation. A report was taken.
Cody Cole Carlsen, 28, Salem, was arrested August 13 in the 1500 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft by receiving.
Officer made contact with two juvenile females August 14 in the 1100 block of East 12th Street. Both were cited and released for curfew violation.
A theft report was taken August 14 from the 2300 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.
A hit and run report was taken August 14 from the 3900 block of West 6th Street.
A dog bite report was taken August 14 in the 700 block of East 19th Street.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 2nd Street August 14 on a report of a child left in a vehicle unattended. Contact was made with the mother who advised she got out of the vehicle to drop something off and left the vehicle running with the air conditioning on. There were no signs of child neglect. An informational report was taken.
A theft report was taken August 14 from the 1000 block of Snipes Street after a victim reported some jewelry was stolen.
A theft report was taken August 14 from the 3600 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported her license plate was stolen off her vehicle.
Nicholas Michael Lowe, 38, The Dalles, was arrested August 14 in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Luis M. Salgado Aldama, 35, San Jose, was arrested August 14 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree theft by receiving, and first-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument.
A theft report was taken August 14 from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a male subject came into the store and fled with unpaid merchandise.
A theft report was taken August 14 from the marina after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.
Wasco County
Matthew Stephen Phillips, 27, The Dalles, was arrested August 12 near West 9th and Irvine streets and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations. Dakota James Christopher Glenn, 23, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
Parker Mitchell Jones, 34, The Dalles, was arrested August 12 in circuit court on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear and a warrant for four counts of first-degree failure to appear.
A burglary report was taken August 13 from the 1000 block of Irvine Street.
Deputy responded to the regional jail August 14 after staff reported an inmate that was brought in was in possession of drugs. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken August 14 from the 3000 block of West 10th Street.
Bryan James Hansen, 37, The Dalles, was arrested August 14 in the 3600 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Oregon State Police
Franz Alex Cerron Calderon, 36, Ketchum, Idaho, was arrested August 13 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, eastbound, milepost 102 and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
Phil D. Wilson, 72, The Dalles, was arrested August 14 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 77, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Sherman County
Randy Wade Hausinger, 57, no listed address, was arrested August 12 and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Regional Jail
Kevin Dwayne Graham, 54, Goldendale, Wash., was jailed August 12 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Christopher Lynn Noyes, 58, Hermiston, was jailed August 13 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Parole & Probation
William Lionel Neary, 28, The Dalles, was arrested August 14 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Dennis John Mitchell, 52, The Dalles, was arrested August 14 in the 700 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of parole violation.
