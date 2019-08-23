Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
August 20, 1:15 p.m. — Single vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E. 12th St. A driver leaving a parking hit a fence after her shoe got stuck under the brake pedal.
August 20, 3:05 p.m. — Two vehicle crash, non blocking, at the intersection of Federal and E. 10th streets. A woman driving a red Chevy Impala said a green Nissan ran the stop sign, causing her to hit her brakes, hitting the vehicle. Driver of the Nissan was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to obey a traffic control device.
August 20, 7:29 p.m. — A woman was injured while test driving her motorcycle when it slid out from under her at the intersection of Oakwood Drive and Quinton St. Driver was taken to Mid-Columbia Medical Center. Motorcycle was undamaged.
Wasco County Sheriff
August 20 — Single vehicle crash, 96 N. Main St., Dufur. Vehicle struck a post and left. Driver was cited for driving uninsured.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
August 17, 10:45 a.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of Federal Street on a report of a vehicle fire.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on August 16, seven on August 17, five on August 18 and seven on August 19.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Money was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Veterans Drive the morning of August 21.
Tagging was reported on a fence in the 1000 block of E. 14th St. Report taken for vandalism.
A kitten observed being dumped at the boat basin was found to have a broken leg and was taken to the vet by Fur Footed Rescue August 21.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3400 block of W. 10th St. Report taken.
A report was taken for criminal mischief in the 300 block of W. 3rd. where someone had tried to pull wiring out of the wall, causing the fuses to burn out.
Emily Smith Keagan, 30, The Dalles, was arrested August 21 on a warrant for parole violation.
A motorcycle was reported stolen August 20 from the 600 block of E. 9th St. Bike was a bright red 2018 Honda street bike with a temporary plate.
A car prowl was reported August 20 in the 900 block of E. 10th St. Vehicle was undamaged, several items taken.
Jon Delonne Strickland, 31, The Dalles, was arrested the morning of August 20 in the 500 block of Mount Hood St. on a warrant and lodged at the regional jail. He is charged with failure to appear and multiple probation violations. Duane Christianson, 58, The Dalles, was also arrested at the same location on a warrant and faces two counts of failure to appear in the second degree.
William Lee Jensen, 38, Portland, was arrested August 20 at 8th and Court streets and lodged at the regional jail. He is charged with multiple parole violations.
A black lab mix with a harness was found in the 1400 block of W. 6th St. and lodged at Home At Last the afternoon of August 20.
A man reported the afternoon of August 20 that his border collie had chewed through its rope and jumped out in the 1400 block of W. 6th St. Ongoing problem, man was cited and advised that the dog had already been found and lodged at Home At Last.
Drew Michael Simmons, 28, The Dalles, was arrested in the 500 block of Mount Hood St. on a warrant and lodged at the regional jail the evening of August 20.
Randall D. Krueger Von Slomski, 21, The Dalles, was arrested August 19 in the 900 block of Home Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 19 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.
Marcos Sergio Mora Silva, 22, The Dalles, was arrested August 19 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of third-degree theft, first-degree forgery, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and criminal conspiracy.
Juan Miguel Angel Medina, 24, The Dalles, was arrested August 19 in the 500 block of East 12th Street and is accused of attempting to commit a crime, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of post-prison violations, and four counts of probation violation.
William Lionel Neary, 28, The Dalles, was arrested August 19 near East 13th and Harris streets and is accused of probation violation.
Wasco County
A door was broken in an apparent attempt to break into a shop in the 18,000 block of Friend Road, South of Dufur. Nothing was stolen, damage to door estimated at $200.
A wedding ring was reported stolen in the 40 block of Hogans Alley in Dufur.
A death report was taken August 19 from the 6500 block of Reservoir Road.
A theft report was taken August 19 from Dufur after a victim reported some auto parts were stolen from her property.
Deputy responded to Sevenmile Road August 19 after a caller reported finding a motorcycle on its side. Contact was made with the local hospital and advised a male subject came in who claimed they had crashed their vehicle. An informational report was taken.
A man reported possible poaching in the Endersby Road area, people observed spotlighting deer by the road. Extra patrols suggested.
A Rugar 380 semi automatic pistol and two diamond rings were reported stolen August 20 in the 6800 block of Wells Road at some point between January and March. Report taken.
Sherman County
Irwin Asencion Weiser, 56, Chiloquin, was arrested August 19 during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Gilliam County
Anthony James Dupree, 40, John Day, was arrested August 19 and is accused of probation violation, interference with a police officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle.
Parole & Probation
George Morton Saling, 20, The Dalles, was arrested August 19 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Cody Lee Hoover, 28, The Dalles, was arrested August 19 at the regional jail and is accused of post-prison violations.
