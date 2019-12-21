Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Dec. 19, 5:58 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 82. Driver slid off the road due to icy conditions. The driver was cited for no valid operator’s license and a report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 19, 2:20 a.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 131. Driver lost control of vehicle due to speed and icy conditions and was transported to a hospital in Hermiston. A report was taken.
Dec. 19, 5:55 a.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 71. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Dec. 16, 10:52 a.m. - Crew responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road on a smoke alarm activation.
The crew also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Dec. 16, seven on Dec. 17, and nine on Dec. 18.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A burglary report was taken Dec. 16 from the 300 block of Court Street after a property manager reported the basement to the buildung was broken into.
Jose Antonio Martinez Martinez, 39, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested Dec. 16 in the 200 block of Jefferson Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Police responded to East 12th and Thompson streets Dec. 16 after a caller reported she and her daughter were attacked by a dog. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Dec. 17 from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported a resident had some money stolen from his room.
A hit and run report was taken Dec. 17 from the 400 block of East 10th Street.
Police responded to the 1500 block of East 10th Street Dec. 17 after a caller reported his girlfriend’s vehicle was broken into overnight. A theft report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken Dec. 17 from the 500 block of West 9th Street.
Sean Reece Pentz, 63, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 17 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and four counts of probation violation.
Daemon Chandler Liberidhs, 20, Bend, was arrested Dec. 17 in the 1900 block of East 9th Street and is accused of third-degree theft.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Dec. 17 from the 1100 block of F Street.
A found property report was taken Dec. 18 from the 800 block of West 2nd Street after two license plates were located.
Destin Scott Christopherson, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 18 in the 800 block of West 2nd Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken Dec. 18 after a caller reported his girlfriend’s cell phone was stolen several weeks back and he thought he may have found the item for sale online. Incident under investigation.
A theft report was taken Dec. 18 from the 900 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported some packages were stolen.
Police responded to the 800 block of East 7th Street after a caller reported her child’s father came to the house and blocked her from leaving by parking behind her vehicle. Contact was made with the subject who was cited for criminal trespass. A report was taken.
Ellen Renee Petty, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 19 in the 1500 block of East 10th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to Antelope Dec. 16 after a caller reported a cow on his property was killed by an unknown suspect and not in a humane way. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to the 4600 block of Mill Creek Road Dec. 17 on a request for a welfare check after a caller reported they had not heard from a patient for several weeks. Contact was made with the subject, who was in good health.
Deputy responded to the 4600 block of Mill Creek Road Dec. 18 after a caller reported there were subjects in her home trying to take her possessions. It was determined that no one had entered the subject’s home. Weapons were seized for safekeeping and a report was taken.
Oregon State Police
An agency assist report was taken Dec. 18 after assisting Wheeler County with a pursuit of a murder suspect in Condon.
Gilliam County
Sean Alan Blumer, 43, Portland, was arrested Dec. 17 in Condon and is accused of two counts of violation of a restraining order.
Dalton Jack Wolf, 19, Arlington, was arrested Dec. 18 in Arlington and is accused of probation violation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and two counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana.
Regional Jail
Kai Chandler Bergeson, 19, Mosier, was jailed Dec. 16 after turning himself in on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Miguel Angel Rodriquez Sanchez, 20, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 16 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Mark Robert Violette, 60, Bend, was transported by Deschutes County and jailed Dec. 18 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Macklin Kit Kalama, 43, Warm Springs, was transported by Deschutes County and jailed Dec. 18 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Rebecca Charlene Arzt, 32, Stanfield, was transported by Umatilla County and jailed Dec. 18 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
