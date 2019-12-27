Accidents
The Dalles City
Dec. 23, 5:04 p.m. - Two vehicle crash, West 2nd and Webber Streets. Two vehicles collided, a report was taken.
Dec. 24, 11:59 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2600 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Dec. 24, 2:54 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1300 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Dec. 24, 4:12 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, injury crash, West 7th and Myrtle streets. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Dec. 25, 11:54 p.m. – Two vehicle, Highway 197 near Tygh Ridge. A report was taken.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 900 block of F Street Dec. 23 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Police responded to East 19th and Dry Hollow streets Dec. 23 after a caller reported finding a bag of drugs in the area. The bag was picked up for destruction and a report was taken.
Kurtis James Frost, 56, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 23 in the 100 block of West 14th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, reckless driving, and attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle.
A theft report was taken Dec. 23 from the 400 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his home.
Kyle Anthony Green, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 23 in the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road and is accused of fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass.
A theft report was taken Dec. 24 from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.
A found property report was taken Dec. 24 from West 2nd and Webber streets after an electronic coin box was located. Officers checked local vending machines but found no damaged unit.
A hit and run report was taken Dec. 25 from the 2500 block of West 8th Street.
Police responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street Dec. 25 on a report of a disturbance. A juvenile male and his father were involved in a dispute. The father had allegedly taken the subjects fanny pack containing his phone and the son allegedly grabbed a knife during the altercation during which the juvenile was also alleged to have punched the father. The juvenile was arrested and taken to the detention facility. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1000 block of West 8th Place Dec. 25 on a report of a dog at large. The dog owner was located and cited. A report was taken.
Esteban Delgado Bucio, 25, Parkdale, was arrested Dec. 26 during a traffic stop near West 10th and Irvine streets and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license and providing false information to a police officer.
Wasco County
A burglary report was taken Dec. 23 from the 2800 block of Skyline Road after a victim reported his home was broken into overnight.
A burglary report was taken Dec. 23 from the 2100 block of Richard Road.
Deputy responded to Dufur Dec. 25 after a caller reported a cow in the road. Attempts to find the cow’s owner were unsuccessful. The call was logged.
Oregon State Police
Ismael Jose Baca, 32, Pendleton, was arrested Dec. 24 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 83 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Lane Alan Rosa, 20, Wishram, Wash., was arrested Dec. 26 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 85 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Kristen Lee Manciu, 22, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Regional Jail
Eli Wilson Rolfe, 28, Juneau, Alaska, was jailed Dec. 23 on a court commitment for hunting in closed land and two wildlife offenses.
Raymond Scott Palmquist, 31, Portland, was jailed Dec. 23 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Dec. 24, 2:10 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of West 2nd Street on a vehicle fire.
The agency responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Dec. 23, eight on Dec. 24, and three on Dec. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.