Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Dec. 5, 11:24 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a smoke alarm activation.
Dec. 6, 2:13 p.m. - Crew responded to the 2200 block of Steele Road on a grass fire.
Dec. 6, 5:01 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1800 block of East 19th Street on a smoke alarm activation.
The agency also responded to 12 calls for emergency medical services on Dec. 5, ten on Dec. 6, five on Dec. 7, and eight on Dec. 8.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Jacob Jeremiah Smith, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 5 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
A theft report was taken Dec. 5 from the 3000 block of West 7th Street.
A theft report was taken Dec. 5 from the 1700 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported the license plates were stolen off his vehicle.
Police responded to the high school Dec. 5 after a student advised inappropriate photos were circulating of another student. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Dec. 5 from the 500 block of East 4th Street after a victim reported her tires were slashed.
Police responded to the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road Dec. 5 after a caller reported a juvenile subject struck his uncle during an altercation. The subject was cited for harassment and third-degree criminal mischief.
Noah Michael Mears, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 5 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A theft report was taken Dec. 5 from the 300 block of West 21st Street after a victim reported a theft of a package.
A child abuse report was taken Dec. 6 from a local school.
Police responded to the 1600 block of East 9th Street Dec. 6 on a report of a domestic disturbance. A report was taken.
Jared Robert Snyder, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 6 in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mistreatment and fourth-degree assault.
A theft report was taken Dec. 6 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.
Kyle Ray Davis, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 6 in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of first-degree sexual abuse.
Police responded to the 900 block of Vey Way Dec. 7 after a caller reported observing a male subject with a gun. Caller then went into an apartment and heard a gunshot. Carlos Omar Aranda Ortiz, 26, Kennewick, Wash., was arrested and is accused of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of a weapon. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Wesley Lee Martens, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 7 in the 500 block of West 9th Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
Nicholas Michael Lowe, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 7 in the 300 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Robert Thomas Losh, 34, Albany, was arrested Dec. 7 in the 400 block of East Scenic Drive and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
Police responded to East 14th and Kelly streets Dec. 7 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 900 block of Bridge Street Dec. 8 after a caller believed his juvenile daughter who was listed as a runaway was at a residence in the area. The subject was located and taken to the police station so she could be picked up. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1600 block of East 9th Street Dec. 8 after a caller reported a male subject came onto the property which violates a restraining order and caused a disturbance. During the altercation the caller stated the male subject held a knife to her throat. A report was taken.
Brian Flores, 38, Portland, was arrested Dec. 8 in the 1500 block of West 6th Street and is accused of parole violation.
Wasco County
William Joseph Baker, 33, Dufur, was arrested Dec. 5 in Dufur on a warrant for three counts of second-degree failure to appear and parole violation.
An agency assist report wast taken Dec. 7 from the 2000 block of West 7th Street after assisting state police with an assault investigation.
Christopher W. Clark, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 7 in the 2100 block of Dry Hollow Road on an out of state warrant.
Oregon State Police
A failure to register as a sex offender report was taken Dec. 6 from the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way.
A male driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 125. Driver was initially lodged but his breath analysis was not consistent with the level of impairment so a urine sample was collected. A report was taken.
Trooper responded to the 900 block of Vey Way Dec. 7 to assist city police with a shots fired investigation. A report was taken.
Trooper responded to the 2000 block of West 7th Street Dec. 7 on a report of a fight. Victim stated four male suspects jumped him inside the establishment, then fled. A report was taken.
Trooper responded to Mosier Dec. 7 after a caller reported a large dog was killing her chickens. A report was taken.
A failure to register as a sex offender report was taken Dec. 8 from the 3500 block of East 2nd Street.
A male subject was cited and released for failure to register as a sex offender Dec. 8 in the 1100 block of East 11th Street.
Regional Jail
Ryan Wayne Swafford, 33, The Dalles, was booked and released Dec. 5 on a court commitment for harassment.
Antonio L. Jennings, 23, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 5 on a court commitment for failure to register as a sex offender.
Kyle Matthew Watson, 33, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 6 on a court commitment for harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Daniel Garcia, 24, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 6 on a court commitment for providing false information in connection with a transfer of a firearm.
Rebekah Ann Postema, 36, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 6 on a court commitment for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Nathan Bart Lopez, 43, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 6 on a court commitment for second-degree animal abuse and second-degree failure to appear.
Belenda Faye Moses, 50, The Dalles, was jailed Dec. 6 on a court commitment for driving under the influence.
