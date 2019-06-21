Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
June 17, 5:45 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, East 10th and Court streets. Motorcycle driver crashed his vehicle into a retaining wall. A report was taken.
June 18, 5:37 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets. One driver was cited for no insurance and driving too closely. A report was taken.
June 19, 5:10 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 11th and Federal streets. One driver was cited for failure to yield. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
June 18, 4:48 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a report of a brush fire.
The agency also responded to ten calls for emergency medical services on June 17, four on June 18, and eight on June 19.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 700 block of East 20th Street June 17 on a report of a stray cat. The cat was stuck under the caller’s deck. Officer was able to remove the cat and take to the local vet. A report was taken.
Jessica Amberdawn Perales, 36, The Dalles, was arrested June 17 in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Robert Alan Davidson, 33, The Dalles, was arrested June 17 in the 400 block of East 8th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation. Leticia Maria Ernstsen, 28, The Dalles, was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A restraining order violation report was taken June 17 from the 900 block of East 8th Street.
Sebastian Frank Sarvabui, 61, The Dalles, was arrested June 17 in the 700 block of Division Street and is accused of harassment, first-degree criminal mistreatment, and third-degree attempted assault.
Kendra Lynn Miller, 44, Dallesport, was arrested June 18 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 87 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A death report was taken June 18 from the 300 block of West 6th Street.
Jarrod Andrew Wilson, 24, The Dalles, was arrested June 18 and is accused of driving while suspended.
Jeremy Andrew Shuler, 40, The Dalles, was arrested June 18 in the 900 block of Court Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
Cody Ross Kuhnle, 29, The Dalles, was arrested June 18 in the 1300 block of East 9th Street and is accused of harassment, strangulation, and fourth-degree domestic assault.
A found property report was taken June 18 from the 600 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported finding a debit card.
Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street June 19 after staff reported finding drugs on the campus. A report was taken.
A runaway report was taken June 19 from the 1700 block of East 13th Street.
Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street after a caller reported a subject was denied the purchase of a weapon due to criminal history. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 2000 block of West 9th Place June 19 on a report of a domestic dispute. Caller reported his stepson was getting into a fight with his younger brother. An informational report was taken.
Jessica Rae Widner, 32, The Dalles, was arrested June 19 in the 1000 block of East 9th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and probation violation.
Penny Jo Hardisty, 54, The Dalles, was arrested June 20 in the 2100 block of West 14th Street and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree failure to appear.
Wasco County
A burglary report was taken June 17 from the 3000 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported some buildings on his property had been broken into.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken June 17 from West 9th and Chenowith Loop streets.
A burglary report was taken June 17 from the 7000 block of Highway 30 after a caller reported his home had been broken into.
A runaway report was taken June 18 from Dufur.
A burglary report was taken June 18 from the 5200 block of Highway 30.
A fraud report was taken June 19 from the 5800 block of Sevenmile Road.
Oregon State Police
Lisa Marie Liston, 40, Arlington, was arrested June 17 in Arlington and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Shyan Rae McDannel, 22, Arlington, was arrested June 17 during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and post-prison violations.
Regional Jail
Douglas Frank McGhee, 58, Dufur, was transported and jailed June 19 by Jackson County after being arrested on a local warrant for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Kassandra Binks, 23, The Dalles, was transported and jailed June 19 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Joshua Daniel Aldrich, 41, The Dalles, was jailed June 20 on a court commitment for harassment, first-degree forgery, and second-degree theft.
Parole & Probation
Emily Keagan Smith, 30, The Dalles, was arrested June 17 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
Christopher Everett Matney, 37, The Dalles, was arrested June 18 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations and two counts of probation violation.
John Richard Bradley, 40, The Dalles, was arrested June 19 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
