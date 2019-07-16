Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
July 11, 2:23 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd Roundabout. One driver was cited for dangerous left turn. A report was taken.
July 11, 7:41 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 16th and East Scenic streets. One driver was cited for careless driving and driving uninsured. A report was taken.
July 12, 4:34 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 200 block of West 3rd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
July 12, 6:11 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 14th and Jefferson streets. Semi took down some powerlines while navigating through the area.
July 13, 6:45 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Wasco County
July 13, 12:20 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 south of Maupin. Motorcycle driver left the roadway, hitting gravel and causing the vehicle to crash. The driver was taken to a hospital but was not injured.
Oregon State Police
July 12, 5:14 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 109. Driver struck a deer while traveling. A report was taken.
July 12, 11:46 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Biggs Junction. One driver failed to yield and struck a passing vehicle. Occupants from both vehicles were taken to the hospital. A report was taken.
July 13, 11:08 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Mosier. A vehicle heading northbound clipped a vehicle heading south while negotiating the corner. Trooper assisted with the exchange of information.
July 14, 9:10 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 75. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
July 11, 9:18 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of Blakely Drive on a report of a burn complaint.
July 12, 4:33 p.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road on what was determined to be a mischievous false call.
July 12, 6:17 p.m. – Crew responded to Jefferson Street on an electrical problem.
The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on July 11, five on July 12, 11 on July 13, and seven on July 14.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A dog bite report was taken July 11 from East 14th and Oregon streets. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street July 11 after a caller reported a driver almost ran her over in the parking lot. A report was taken.
A death report was taken July 11 from the 900 block of Court Street.
Police responded to the 1500 block of West 6th Street July 11 after a caller reported he was involved in an argument with another male subject who proceeded to throw his drink at the caller. A report was taken.
Dustin Lee Clark, 18, Junction City, was arrested July 11 near East 16th and East Scenic streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Jackson George, 35, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested July 11 during a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was also cited for no operator’s license.
A runaway report was taken July 11 from the 1700 block of East 12th Street.
Police responded to West 7th and Hostetler streets July 11 on a report of a domestic dispute. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street July 11 after an employee reported a customer harassed her after she told him it was closing time. A report was taken.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken July 12 from East 10th and H streets.
A hit and run report was taken July 2 from Mt. Hood and Skyline streets.
A stolen vehicle report was taken July 12 from the 700 block of East 3rd Street. Owner called back later to advise he found the vehicle.
Police responded to the 3100 block of Old Dufur Road July 12 after a caller reported her grandson was causing a disturbance. An informational report was taken.
A runaway report was taken July 12 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street.
Police contacted a group of subjects July 13 near Sorosis Park. One was cited for curfew violation. A report was taken.
Duane Edward Christianson, 58, The Dalles, was arrested July 13 and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Steve William Vermeire, 48, The Dalles, was arrested July 13 in the 2900 block of West 10th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, and two counts of harassment.
Animal control responded to the 3000 block of West 7th Street July 13 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A harassment report was taken July 13 from the 1700 block of East 9th Street.
A cat bite report was taken July 13 from the 1600 block of Garrison Street.
Police responded to East 13th and Washington streets July 13 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Caller reported her juvenile daughter got physical with her during an altercation. An informational report was taken.
Delia Elisabeth Ovrebo, 42, The Dalles, was arrested July 13 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief.
A death report was taken July 13 from the 600 block of East 10th Street.
An elderly abuse report was taken in The Dalles July 13.
Carlos Arias Garcia, 26, The Dalles, was arrested July 14 in the 100 block of West 13th Street and is accused of probation violation, resisting arrest, and violation of a release agreement.
A death report was taken July 14 from the 1400 block of East 16th Street.
A burglary report was taken July 14 from the 400 block of West 9th Street.
A criminal mischief report was taken July 14 from the 1300 block of East 13th Street.
An agency assist report was taken July 14 after assisting Hood River police with a theft investigation.
Wasco County
An agency assist report was taken July 13 from Twin Lakes after assisting Clackamas County with a body recovery.
Deputy responded to Maupin July 13 after a caller reported observing a subject jump off the bridge into the water. The area was searched but no one was located. A report was taken.
Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 54, The Dalles, was arrested July 14 near West 9th and Walnut streets and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Oregon State Police
A male driver was cited and released for speeding during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 94. Driver was in a rental vehicle that was not in his name and the rental company requested the vehicle be towed. The driver and the occupants of the vehicle were given a ride to a local car rental business.
A hazard tow report was taken July 11 from Highway 97 southbound, milepost 40.
A female driver was cited for driving under the influence and reckless driving during a traffic stop July 11 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 78. She was taken to a local hospital and released into the care of medical staff. A report was taken.
Salvador Muratalla Gonzalez, 44, White Salmon, Wash., was arrested July 12 during a traffic stop in the 900 block of Wright Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Zachary Dale Fine, 45, Cascade Locks, was arrested July 13 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound near the Memaloose rest area on a warrant for driving while suspended and failure to register as a sex offender.
A stolen vehicle report was taken July 13 from the 1000 block of Whitman Court.
An agency assist report was taken July 13 from the 600 block of East 10th Street after assisting city police with a death report.
Trooper responded to the 6900 block of Wells Road July 13 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Caller reported her juvenile daughter slapped her during an altercation. A report was taken.
Roger Louis Aubert, 67, West Linn, was arrested July 13 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 81, and is accused of driving while suspended.
Regional Jail
Kerry Daniel Hyde, 56, The Dalles, was booked and released July 11 on a court commitment for second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.
Kaitlyn Nichole Cutler, 24, Nyssa, was jailed July 11 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Larry Dean Conner, 54, The Dalles, was jailed July 11 on two local warrants for second-degree failure to appear.
Scott D. Haanstad, 57, Hood River, was jailed July 11 on a court commitment for contempt of court.
Jessica Amberdawn Perales, 36, The Dalles, was booked and released July 12 on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Robert Anthony Wojtecki, 18, The Dalles, was jailed July 12 on a court commitment on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Parole &
Probation
Ethan John William Stephens was arrested July 11 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
