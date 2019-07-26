Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
Oregon State Police
July 22, 4:55 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 78. Passenger car was hit from behind by a semi and trailer. The hood of the passenger car is believed to have opened prior to the collision, causing the driver to slow down and get hit from behind by the semi. The passenger vehicle driver was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle. A report was taken.
July 22, 7:30 p.m. – Single vehicle, fatal crash, Highway 207 northbound, milepost 18. Motorcycle driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a large boulder and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
July 22, 3:08 a.m. – Crew responded to the 200 block of West 6th Street on a report of a cooking fire.
July 22, 4:58 p.m. – Crew responded to the 100 block of East 1st Street on a report of a grass fire.
July 22, 8:19 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 90, on a report of a vehicle fire.
July 23, 9:29 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3800 block of Crates Way on a report of a structure fire.
July 23, 8:19 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1700 block of East 19th Street on a chemical spill.
July 24, 6:03 p.m. – Crew responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street on a report of a vehicle fire.
The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on July 22, eight on July 23, and five on July 24.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A burglary report was taken July 22 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported someone attempted to break into the rear entrance.
A harassment report was taken July 22 from the 200 block of Washington Street.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported a juvenile was in distress. Contact was made with the child and grandmother and no problem was found. An informational report was taken.
Police responded to the 900 block of H Street July 22 on a report of a denied weapons purchase. A report was taken.
Thor Lynn, 48, The Dalles, was arrested July 22 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of two counts of driving while suspended.
Police made contact with a male subject July 22 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street who was drinking in public. He was cited and released for drinking in public and a report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken July 23 from the 1600 block of East 12th Street.
A cat bite report was taken July 23 from the 800 block of Garden Court.
A criminal mischief report was taken July 23 from East 15th and Terrace streets after a victim reported graffiti on his property.
Police responded to the 2900 block of Old Dufur Road July 23 on a report of a domestic dispute. A male subject was cited for harassment and released. A report was taken.
Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 54, The Dalles, was arrested July 24 in the 2100 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft and three counts of probation violation.
Animal control responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street July 24 on a report of a dog left in a vehicle. A small dog was located in the vehicle with the sunroof open. The dog did not appear to be in distress. The owner was located and counseled about leaving the dog in a vehicle during warm weather.
Police made contact with two male subjects July 24 at Kramer Fields who had open containers. They were warned of their conduct and asked to leave.
Animal control responded to the 700 block of West 9th Street on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
Jessica Rae Widner, 32, The Dalles, was arrested July 24 in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A dog bite report was taken July 24 from East 4th and Liberty streets.
William Lionel Neary, 28, The Dalles, was arrested July 24 in the 1100 block of East 9th Street and is accused of probation violation.
Delia Elisabeth Ovrebo, 42, The Dalles, was arrested July 24 in the 1500 block of East 9th Street and is accused of telephonic harassment and initiating a false report.
Sherman Craig Bergsma, 75, The Dalles, was arrested July 24 in the 2000 block of West 7th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
A runway report was taken July 25 from the 1400 block of East 12th Street.
Jerrett Lee Bray, 36, The Dalles, was arrested July 25 at the marina and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a weapon, and a fireworks offense.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken July 22 from Maupin after a victim reported some equipment was stolen.
Deputy responded to the 5400 block of Chenowith Creek Road July 23 after a caller reported his neighbor’s dogs were barking all night. Contact was made with the dog owner, who was cited for the issue as it was on going. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to the 300 block of West 23rd Street July 24 after a caller reported her son was being confrontational. Contact was made with the juvenile who advised he wanted to be left alone. The subject was placed under arrest and taken to the detention center. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to Highway 30 near Rowena after an illegal dump site was located. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Trooper initiated a traffic stop in Mosier July 22 in which the driver fled the stop on foot. The area was checked and the subject was not located. A report was taken.
Trooper made contact with a parked vehicle July 23 in the 6300 block of Sevenmile Road. Occupants stated they were parked to watch the sunrise. The passenger was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and the driver was cited for minor in possession of marijuana. A report was taken.
Christopher Lynn Noyes, 58, Hermiston, was arrested July 24 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 109, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Gilliam County
Johnney Allen Hedge, 61, Arlington, was arrested July 23 in Arlington and is accused of parole violation.
Stephen Charles Daniel, 45, Laramie, Wyoming, was arrested July 24 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 124, and is accused of violation of a release agreement.
Regional Jail
David Grant, 47, Napa, Idaho, was booked and released July 22 on a court commitment for resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Amanda Christine Leroux, 29, The Dalles, was jailed July 23 on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.
Robert Earl Allison, 46, The Dalles, was jailed July 23 after turning himself in on a warrant for probation violation and first-degree failure to appear.
Joel Robert Austin, 26, Maupin, was transported by an outside agency and jailed July 24 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.
Alana Faye Seidel, 29, The Dalles, was transported by an outside agency and jailed July 24 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.
Sara Ann Rosemont, 48, Bend, was transported by an outside agency and jailed July 24 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Patricia Lynn Ford, 53, Spokane, Wash., was transported by an outside agency and jailed July 24 after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for post-prison violations.
Beth Ellen Lane, 44, The Dalles, was jailed July 24 on a Sherman County court commitment for fourth-degree assault.
Falealii, Palepoi, 32, The Dalles, was booked and released July 25 on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Parole & Probation
Koby Bryan Simas, 22, The Dalles, was arrested July 22 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
William Lee Jensen, 38, Portland, was arrested July 23 in the community corrections office and is accused of nine counts of parole violation.
Sean Michael McAllister, 39, The Dalles, was arrested July 24 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
