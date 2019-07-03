Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
June 27, 12:11 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Federal streets. A report was taken.
June 28, 12:46 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. One driver was cited for driving uninsured. A report was taken.
June 30, 3:04 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Mt. Hood streets. Driver was making threats to harm herself and she was taken to a local hospital. A report was taken as the driver may have been under the influence of intoxicants.
Wasco County
June 29, 2:01 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Maupin. Motorcycle driver had a deer jump in front of him while traveling, causing the rider to crash. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
June 28, 12:14 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 35. Driver was reaching for her beverage when she veered off the road and struck a rock embankment. A report was taken.
June 29, 8:45 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 5500 block of Chenowith Road. Driver went off the shoulder of the road then down an embankment. A report was taken.
June 30, 11:05 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Highway 30 near milepost 63. One driver was cited for fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person. A report was taken.
July 1, 5:27 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 northbound, milepost 8. Driver struck a deer in the roadway. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
June 29, 2:36 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1900 block of East 9th Street on a report of a building fire.
June 29, 12:35 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street on a gas spill.
June 29, 4:25 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 eastbound near exit 82 on a report of smoke in the area.
June 29, 11:07 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of Blakely Drive on a report of a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on June 27, four on June 28, ten on June 29, and 12 on June 30.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A burglary report was taken June 27 from the 3500 block of West 6th Street after staff advised a business was broken into.
A hit and run report was taken June 27 from West 6th and Cherry Heights streets.
A theft report was taken June 27 from the 900 block of East 8th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from her property.
A restraining order violation report was taken June 27 from the 900 block of East 8th Street.
An informational report was taken June 27 after a caller reported her granddaughter may be missing. Attempts were made to contact the victim and the victim’s mother but no one answered. The incident is under investigation.
A stolen vehicle report was taken June 28 from the 1400 block of G Street.
A burglary report was taken June 28 from the 700 block of East Scenic Drive after a victim reported several items from his garage were missing.
A theft report was taken June 28 from the 1000 block of Walnut Street after staff reported a suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.
A theft report was taken June 28 from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported a resident had their television stolen.
An identity theft report was taken June 28 from the 300 block of West 20th Street.
A theft report was taken June 28 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after staff reported a suspect fled without paying for gas.
A burglary report was taken June 28 from the 900 block of East 7th Street after a victim reported her home was broken into.
A stolen vehicle report was taken June 28 from the 500 block of Washington Street.
Paul William Nunnery, 54, The Dalles, was arrested June 28 in the 400 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of probation violation.
Melinda Joy Billy, 56, The Dalles, was arrested June 28 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree theft.
Christopher Everett Matney, 38, The Dalles, was arrested June 28 and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A theft report was taken June 29 from the 3600 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his vehicle.
Police responded to East 3rd and Court streets June 29 after a caller reported he was wanting to harm himself. Subject was taken to the local hospital for an evaluation and a report was taken.
A found property report was taken June 29 from East 9th and Kelly streets.
A hit and run report was taken June 29 from the 1100 block of East 12th Street.
Jeremia James Kenick, 28, Huntington, was arrested June 29 in the 800 block of Walnut Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken June 30 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a victim reported some items were stolen from his vehicle.
A theft report was taken June 30 from the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported a window to her vehicle was smashed out and some items were stolen from within.
Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 54, The Dalles, was arrested June 30 near Taylor Court and Haven Way and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Wesley Lee Martens, 34, The Dalles, was arrested June 30 in the 900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of three counts of second-degree criminal trespass and three counts of third-degree theft.
A hit and run report was taken June 30 from East 7th and Case streets.
Jaime Javier Lopez Yesca, 20, The Dalles, was arrested June 30 during a traffic stop near East 10th and Court streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Megan Deanette Halbert, 33, Medford, was arrested July 1 in the 2300 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Brian Scott Austin, 42, The Dalles, was arrested July 1 in the 900 block of Court Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Wasco County
A hit and run report was taken June 27 from Maupin.
Brian McDonald Stermon, 44, The Dalles, was arrested June 28 in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
A theft report was taken June 28 from the 1000 block of Murray Drive after a victim reported some tools were stolen from her property.
A burglary report was taken June 28 from Mosier after a property owner advised an outbuilding had been broken into.
A criminal mischief report was taken June 28 from the 4400 block of Highway 30.
A theft report was taken June 29 from Harpham Flats campground after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into.
A theft report was taken June 29 from the 3600 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported her bicycle was stolen.
A theft report was taken June 30 from Dufur after a victim reported her bicycle was stolen.
A burglary report was taken June 30 from the 7100 block of Mill Creek Road.
A restraining order violation report was taken June 30 from the 4400 block of Highway 30.
Justyn Lynn Barcellos, 25, The Dalles, was arrested June 30 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order and third-degree criminal mischief.
Deputy responded to the 1300 block of Oak Hill Drive June 30 after a caller reported her neighbor’s cows were in the road again. An informational report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken June 30 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 97 after a caller reported a hitchhiker was struck by a suspect vehicle who fled the area after the contact. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken July 1 after a business was broken into.
Oregon State Police
A female subject was cited and released June 27 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way. A report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken June 27 from John Day Dam Road.
Matthew James Moccardine, 38, Welches, was arrested June 28 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 92, and is accused of probation violation.
Jessica Rose Swanson, 31, Portland, was arrested June 28 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87, and is accused of a restraining order violation, probation violation, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Anton Andreyebvch Tsukanov, 27, Gresham, was arrested June 29 during a traffic stop on Highway 30 near milepost 10 and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful posseison of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Alan Scott Keck, 58, Cascade Locks, was arrested June 30 during a traffic stop near West 6th and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
An agency assist report was taken June 30 from Mitchell after assisting Wheeler County with a intoxicated driver.
Gabriel Juan Gonzales, 41, The Dalles, was arrested June 30 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, exit 87 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sherman County
Aarin William Wynn, 55, Condon, was arrested June 27 during a traffic stop near the junction of Highway 30 and Highway 206 and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Carl Gilbert Peterson, 63, Philadelphia, Penn., was arrested June 30 in Biggs Junction and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, initiating a false report, and improper use of 911.
Regional Jail
Kenneth Marvin Polehn, 57, The Dalles, was booked and released June 27 on a court commitment for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Izaac Nathan Tapia, 20, The Dalles, was jailed June 27 on a court commitment for hunting on closed land, waste of game fish, unlawful sale of wildlife parts, and a wildlife offense.
Samantha Nicole Taylor, 31, The Dalles, was booked and released June 29 on a court commitment for second-degree disorderly conduct and interference with a police officer.
Michael James Minson, 24, The Dalles, was jailed June 29 after turning himself in on local warrants for second-degree failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.
