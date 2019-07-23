Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
July 18, 11:00 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, 1700 block of West 6th Street. Motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle when exiting the freeway and was taken by lifeflight to a hospital in Portland for injuries sustained in the crash. A report was taken.
July 19, 11:51 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 9th and Trevitt streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Wasco County
July 18, 8:16 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Tygh Valley. Driver rolled over his vehicle and came to rest in a creek. Driver was lifeflighted to a hospital in Portland due to injuries sustained in the crash. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
July 20, 9:47 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 85. Driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a divider causing the vehicle to roll over. The driver was cited for failure to drive within a lane and driving uninsured. A report was taken.
July 22, 1:30 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 112. Semi rear ended a passenger vehicle during a collision. Driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on July 18, 14 on July 19, seven on July 20, and six on July 21.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A death report was taken July 18 from the 1200 block of Roberts Street.
Police responded to East 19th and Dry Hollow streets July 18 after a caller reported her son was throwing items in the vehicle during a tantrum. Juvenile was arrested for second-degree attempted assault and harassment. A report was taken.
George Allen Heckathorne, 61, The Dalles, was arrested July 18 in the 1000 block of East 9th Street and on warrant for two counts of probation violation.
Ashlee Renae Oliva, 31, The Dalles, was arrested July 18 at Riverfront Park and is accused of five counts of probation violation.
Shandel Abram, 30, The Dalles, was arrested July 18 in the 1700 block of East 9th Street on a warrant for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Police responded to the 2500 block of West 10th Street July 18 on a report of a suicidal subject. The subject was placed into custody on a police officers hold and taken to the hospital. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken July 19 from the 100 block of West 4th Street after a victim reported his license plates were stolen. Another vehicle in the area also had plates stolen; a separate report for that vehicle was taken.
Michelle Mary Hanna, 54, Portland, was arrested July 19 during a traffic stop in the 1300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Eric Alan Kalista, 57, Portland, was also arrested is accused of harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police responded to a residence July 19 after a caller reported her juvenile daughter had cut herself. Subject was taken to the local hospital and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken July 19 from the 200 block of East 3rd Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.
Zackary Chase Ziegenhagen, 18, The Dalles, was arrested July 19 at Kelly Viewpoint and is accused of fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person, and discharge of a weapon.
A harassment report was taken July 19 from Kelly Viewpoint after a victim reported a female subject slapped him. The suspect was found the following day and cited and released for harassment.
Anthony Louis Hithe, 44, The Dalles, was arrested July 20 in the 1500 block of East 9th Street and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Hector Armando Sanchez, 28, The Dalles, was arrested July 20 in the 1600 block of Montana Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
A hit and run report was taken July 20 from the 1500 block of Oregon Avenue.
Noah Michael Mears, 19, The Dalles, was arrested July 21 during a traffic stop near East 2nd Street and Brewery Grade and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A restraining order violation report was taken July 21 from the 800 block of Floral Court.
A theft report was taken July 21 from the 2000 block of East 15th after a caller reported his wife was scammed out of money.
A criminal mischief report was taken July 21 from the East 2nd Street roundabout after a victim reported his vehicle was parked there and when he returned some windows were broken.
Karlee Lyn Roth, 26, Dallesport, was arrested July 21 and is accused of third-degree theft. She was also arrested on an out of state warrant.
Wasco County
An informational report was taken July 19 from Highway 197, milepost 57 after a vehicle had caught on fire.
An agency assist report was taken July 21 after assisting Sherman County with a search and rescue call for a missing rafter.
Kyle Michael Sherwood, 25, Mosier, was arrested July 21 during a traffic stop near West 10th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police
Evdokea Platkov Kojin, 37, Rearden, Wash., was arrested July 18 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 106 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Joshua Ray Hill, 24, Wamic, was arrested July 19 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 southbound, milepost 9 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Trooper responded to Biggs Junction July 19 after a semi trailer had caught fire. Driver stated she blew a tire on the freeway and pulled off to check. After stopping near a gas station the trailer became fully engulfed in flames. A report was taken.
Regional Jail
Daniel Lee Green Jr., 53, The Dalles, was jailed July 19 on a court commitment for fourth-degree assault, strangulation, and harassment.
Christopher Reed, 23, Goldendale, Wash., was jailed July 19 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Parole & Probation
Steven Joseph Sprague, 48, The Dalles, was arrested July 19 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
