Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
July 8, 8:01 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Laughlin streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information. A report was taken.
July 8, 2:59 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
July 9, 12:37 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of Union Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
July 10, 10:40 a.m. – Three vehicle, injury crash, 2500 block of Old Dufur Road. Driver struck two parked cars. A report was taken.
July 10, 11:37 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 800 block of West 2nd Street. Driver of the involved vehicle pulled out in front of a motorcycle driver. The vehicle driver was cited for dangerous left turn. The motorcyclist was taken to the local hospital. A report was taken.
July 10, 10:23 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 and Highway 30. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device and a report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
July 9, 1:10 a.m. – Crew responded to Bret Clodfelter Way on a report of a motorhome fire.
The agency also responded to three calls for emergency medical services on July 8, seven on July 9, and 12 on July 10.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A burglary report was taken July 8 from the 200 block of West 10th Street.
A runaway report was taken July 8 from the 2400 block of West 10th Street. The mother called later in the day to advise the juvenile returned home and he was removed from the system.
Wyatt Allen New, 27, no listed address, was arrested July 8 in the 2100 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for identity theft and probation violation.
A theft report was taken July 8 from the 900 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.
A missing persons report was taken July 8 from the police station.
A theft report was taken July 8 from the 200 block of Jefferson Street after a victim reported her vehicle was entered and had some items stolen from within.
A theft report was taken July 8 from the 1500 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported her home was entered and had some items stolen from within.
Cheri Ann Davis, 40, The Dalles, was arrested July 8 during a traffic stop near West 10th and Morrel streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and two counts of harassment.
A theft report was taken July 9 from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some tools were stolen from a worksite.
A criminal mischief report was taken July 9 from East 3rd and Liberty streets after a victim reported the tires to her trailer were slashed.
A dog bite report was taken July 9 from the 400 block of West 14th Street.
A theft report was taken July 9 from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after a staff reported a suspect fled the station without paying for gas.
A theft report was taken July 9 from the 500 block of Cherry Heights Road after staff reported a vehicle was stolen from the lot.
Samuel James Persinger, 41, The Dalles, was arrested July 9 during a traffic stop on West 6th and Hostetler streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Police responded to the 300 block of East Scenic Drive July 9 after a caller reported several juveniles were shooting fireworks off at vehicles. Two juvenile males were cited for minor in possession of alcohol and another subject was cited for using fireworks.
Police responded to the 2100 block of West 6th Street July 10 after staff reported a subject fled without paying for gas. A theft report was taken.
A theft report was taken July 10 from the 200 block of East 3rd Street after a victim reported her cell phone was stolen.
A trespass report was taken July 10 from the 3000 block of East 2nd Street.
A theft report was taken July 10 from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a subject fled the store with unpaid merchandise.
Police responded to the 2100 block of West 6th Street July 10 after staff reported witnessing a subject break a window out of a vehicle and take some items from inside. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 500 block of East 11th Street July 10 after a caller reported observing two juvenile subjects smoking marijuana. Contact was made with a male and female juvenile, both of which were cited for minor in possession of marijuana. A report was taken.
Carlos Alberto Cruz, 32, The Dalles, was arrested July 10 in the 600 block of East 11th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to the 600 block of East 10th Street July 10 after a caller reported her dog was attacked while walking in the area. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 3800 block of West 10th Street July 8 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with the caller who stated her mother-in-aw was having a mental episode. The subject voluntarily went to the hospital for an evaluation.
Deandra Marie Finch, 39, Lakewood, Wash., was arrested July 9 in Mosier and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
A death report was taken July 9 from Dufur.
A theft report was taken July 9 from the 6700 block of Mill Creek Road after a victim reported a pellet gun was stolen from his porch.
Aaron Alexander Kempf, 45, Husum, Wash., was arrested July 10 in the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Oregon State Police
Cristian Omar Castillo Rosales, 24, The Dalles, was arrested July 9 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 81, and is accused of providing false information to a police officer.
Suevina Higheagle, 33, Pendleton, was arrested July 10 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 78 and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Gilliam County
Tyler Scott Jessen, 29, Pilot Rock, was arrested July 9 during a traffic stop in Arlington and is accused of probation violation.
Kristin Wayne Metzker, 45, Arlington, was arrested July 10 in Arlington and is accused of three counts of second-degree criminal trespass and three counts of contempt of court.
Regional Jail
Preston Leigh Allen, 26, The Dalles, was transported and jailed July 10 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.
Tanner James Montgomery, 22, Pasco, Wash., was transported and jailed July 10 after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for probation violation.
Lisa Kay Birkel, 59, The Dalles, was transported and jailed July 10 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear and a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Timothy Todd Marsh, 53, Franklinville, North Carolina, was booked and released July 10 on a court commitment for reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Parole & Probation
Joseph Robert Morris, 41, The Dalles, was arrested July 8 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
