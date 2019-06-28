Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
June 25, 1:17 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 12th and Quinton streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
June 24, 9:49 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 17. Driver negotiating a curve nodded off, causing the vehicle to go off the road and strike a delineator. A report was taken.
June 24, 4:37 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 104. Driver fell asleep at the wheel and struck the guardrail. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
June 24, 3:03 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a brush fire.
June 25, 11:47 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 8th Street on an electrical problem.
The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on June 24, three on June 25, and seven on June 26.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street June 24 on a report of a male subject who was driving in the parking lot erratically. Subject was very uncooperative with police and was eventually tasered. He was cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 700 block of East Scenic Drive June 24 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken June 24 from the 500 block of East 3rd Street after an employee reported a theft that had occurred earlier in the month.
A criminal mischief report was taken June 24 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported a male subject kicked her vehicle.
Danielle Marie Pantano, 36, The Dalles, was arrested June 24 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
Police responded to East 12th and Dry Hollow streets June 25 on a report of a toddler walking by himself in a diaper. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken June 25 from the 1400 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.
A stolen vehicle report was taken June 25 from West 6th and Pomona streets.
A theft report was taken June 25 from the 1800 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his vehicle.
Wesley Lee Martens, 34, The Dalles, was arrested June 25 in the 1000 block of West 11th Place and is accused of third-degree theft and two counts of post-prison violations.
Zachary Russell Palmer, 20, The Dalles, was arrested June 25 in the 1000 block of Lambert Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Teeman Eli Jackson, 27, Pendleton, was arrested June 26 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 85, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.
Police responded to the 1000 block of West 25th Street June 26 after a caller reported her mother’s care was neglected at a facility. A report was taken.
Judith Fay Clingings, 56, Dufur, was arrested June 26 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Alexander Samuel Stewart, 28, Parkdale, was arrested June 26 in the 100 block of East 8th Street and is accused of post-prison violations, providing false information to a police officer, and five counts of probation violation.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken June 27 from the 900 block of Court Street.
A stolen vehicle report was taken June 27 from the 900 block of Kelly Avenue.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken June 24 from the 4800 block of Highway 30 after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from within his vehicle.
Deputy responded to the 5400 block of Chenowith Creek Road June 25 on a report of a barking dog. Deputy arrived to find several dogs barking. The owner was cited and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken June 25 from Dufur after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.
A theft report was taken June 25 from Wamic after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his vehicle.
Amy Colleen Krogstad, 41, Lyle, Wash., was arrested June 26 in the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive and is accused of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft by receiving.
Antonio Dominguez Mejia, 67, Orosi, Calif., was arrested June 27 during a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Dry Hollow Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police
Daniel Rodriguez, 37, San Perlita, Texas, was arrested June 25 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 121, on an out of state warrant.
Tina Marie Hafer, 46, Salem, was arrested June 26 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 101, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Sherman County
Kevin Christopher Kaseberg, 58, Wasco, was arrested June 25 during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Regional Jail
Chris Takayama, 34, Timber, was jailed June 24 on a court commitment for reckless operation of a boat.
Robert Collin Chisholm, 31, Beaverton, was jailed June 24 on a court commitment for reckless operation of a boat.
Tory Nolan Lemoine, 32, Beaverton, was jailed June 24 on a court commitment for reckless operation of a boat.
Dak Christian Graham Miller, 22, Newberg, was booked and released June 24 on a court commitment for reckless operation of a boat.
Emily Keagan Smith, 30, The Dalles, was jailed June 25 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Lanny Lee Hawley, 66, Portland, was transported and jailed June 26 after being arrested on a local warrant for criminally negligent homicide.
Anthony Michael Scherer, 33, Reedsport, was transported and jailed June 26 after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for two counts of third-degree theft and eight counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Jill Michella Nevins, 41, The Dalles, was transported and jailed June 26 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Samuel Zachary Alan Wilson, 24, Salem, was transported and jailed June 26 after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy.
Parole & Probation
William Keith Brace, 47, The Dalles, was arrested June 25 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
Cameron Christopher Jones, 22, The Dalles, was arrested June 26 in the community corrections office and is accused of five counts of probation violation.
