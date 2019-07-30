Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
July 25, 3:56 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Webber streets. One driver was cited and a report was taken.
July 26, 11:53 a.m. – two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3300 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
July 27, 12:08 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 1100 block of West 9th Street. Driver stated a small dog jumped in front of the vehicle, causing the driver to swerve and strike a garage. A report was taken.
Wasco County
July 26, 12:09 p.m. – Single vehicle, unknown injury crash, 4900 block of Fifteen Mile Road. An abandoned vehicle, which appeared to have crashed, was located in the area. Deputy attempted to contact the registered owner but was not successful. A report was taken.
July 28, 1:19 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Forest Service Road 48. Motorcycle driver failed to negotiate a turn and crashed. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
July 27, 1:23 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 26 near milepost 66. Driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into some trees. A report was taken.
July 28, 6:46 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 110. Driver swerved to avoid hitting a low-flying bird. Both occupants had minor injuries. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
July 25, 12:02 a.m. – Crew responded to the 6000 block of Mill Creek Road on a report of a building fire.
July 26, 4:04 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a report of a vegetation fire.
July 26, 8:41 p.m. – Crew responded to Bret Clodfelter Way on a report of a burn complaint.
July 27, 3:33 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84, milepost 73 on a report of a freight car fire.
July 27, 6:29 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a vegetation fire.
July 28, 5:05 a.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a fire alarm.
July 28, 11:22 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of East 18th Street on a report of a fire alarm.
The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on July 25, five on July 26, seven on July 27, and six on July 28.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Officer responded to the 1400 block of East 12th Street July 25 after a caller reported her son returned home after being reported as a runaway. The juvenile was removed from the system.
Richard William Pugh, 32, Dufur, was arrested July 25 in the 300 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of resisting arrest, harassment, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was also arrested on an out-of-state warrant.
Roger Eugene Eakins, 34, Selah, Wash., was arrested July 25 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
A female subject was cited for improper use of 911 July 25 from the 1500 block of East 9th Street. A report was taken.
A crash report was taken July 25 from the 400 block of Washington Street. Caller reported the crash occurred a while ago and information was exchanged with the other driver, however his wife is now complaining of pain from the crash. The incident is under investigation.
A theft report was taken July25 from the 500 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his vehicle.
A theft report was taken July 26, from the 1400 block of Liberty Street after a victim reported someone entered his vehicle and stole some items.
Police responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street July 26 after a caller reported observing a toddler playing in the middle of the street with no adult in sight. The child was returned home and it appears she snuck out while a parent was sleeping. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 1300 block of Bridge Street July 26 on a report of several dogs at large. Six dogs in total were located and returned to the owner. The owner was cited and a report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken July 26 from West 6th and Webber streets after a caller reported a bicyclist was struck and the driver did not stop.
Christopher James Lee, 52, The Dalles, was arrested July 27 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.
Brandon Kyle Coleman, 33, The Dalles, was arrested July 27 near East 13th and Riverview streets and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass.
Caleb Andrew Massengale, 32, The Dalles, was arrested July 27 in the 3300 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 13th Place July 27 after a caller reported a subject assaulted them. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
Police responded to the 800 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported he found a bag of drugs in the area. The bag was taken for safekeeping for disposal of. A report was taken.
Police responded to East 18th and Jefferson streets after a caller reported finding a dog roaming the area. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
Kenneth Juan Zaragoza, 22, The Dalles, was arrested July 27 at the in-lieu site and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A runaway report was taken July 28 from the 1100 block of F Street.
A hit and run report was taken July 28 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.
Gregory Dean Winkle, 64, Gresham, was arrested July 28 during a traffic stop in the 3600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A hit and run report was taken July 28 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.
Police responded to West 11th and Wright streets July 28 after a caller reported finding a malnourished dog in the area. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Anthony Jacob Heemsah, 30, The Dalles, was arrested July 28 at the in-lieu site and is accused of three counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver. He was also arrested on an out-of-state warrant.
Cody Ross Kuhnle, 29, The Dalles, was arrested July 28 in the 1300 block of East 9th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Police responded to the 2800 block of West 8th Street July 28 on a report of a domestic disturbance. A report was taken.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken July 25 in the 4500 block of Highway 30 after a victim reported some equipment was stolen.
Deputy responded to the regional jail July 25 after staff reported two inmates were involved in a physical confrontation. Neither wished to pursue charges and an informational report was taken.
An assault report was taken July 26 from the 2200 block of Steele Road after a victim reported she was assaulted by her landlord.
An agency assist report was taken July 25 from the regional jail after assisting staff with the drug test of an inmate.
Alfred Randolf Atkisson, 69, Maupin, was arrested July 27 in Maupin and is accused of probation violation. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
An agency assist report was taken July 28 from East 9th Street near Brewery Grade after assisting city police with a crash investigation.
Oregon State Police
Juan Manuel Ramos Zuniga, 49, Sunnyside, Wash., was arrested July 25 during a traffic stop on Highway 97 northbound, milepost 12, and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Trooper responded to Deschutes State Park July 26 after a caller reported he believed his cellphone that was stolen a few days earlier in Washington was located at the park. The phone was located and the subject to be in possession of the phone found it. The evidence was taken and an agency assist report was taken.
Ryann Delin Roettger, 30, The Dalles, was arrested July 26 in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Aaron Matthew Leatham Adams, 36, Gresham, was arrested July 28 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 109, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sherman County
Ruben Santiago Solano, 19, no listed address, was arrested July 27 and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and providing false information to a police officer. Ruffino Santiago Solano, 21, no listed address, was also arrested and is accused of providing false information to a police officer, failure to present and carry an operator’s license, unlawful possession of a personal identification device, and second-degree criminal trespass.
Regional Jail
Cecilia Marie Gomez, 20, The Dalles, was booked and released July 25 on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Samuel Justin Tyler, 20, The Dalles, was booked and released July 28 on a court commitment for fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving.
