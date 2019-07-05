Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
July 2, 3:06 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Laughlin streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information. A report was taken as city property was involved.
July 2, 6:08 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1400 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
July 2, 7:05 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 4th and Washington streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Wasco County
July 1, 3:59 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Tygh Valley. Female driver lost control of her vehicle due to the wet conditions. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to ten calls for emergency medical services on July 1 and eight on July 2.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Street July 1 after a caller reported a friend was walking in the area and having a mental breakdown. Subject was taken to the local hospital on a police officers hold.
A hit and run report was taken July 1 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.
A hit and run report was taken July 1 from the 800 block of East 2nd Street.
A theft report was taken July 1 from the 3600 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported several vehicles in the parking lot were broken into.
A stolen vehicle report was taken July 1 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.
A hit and run report was taken July 1 from the 2700 block of East 2nd Street after staff reported a vehicle ran into a gas pump and fled the scene.
Erik Wayne Hultberg, 31, The Dalles, was arrested July 1 in the 2300 block of West 10th Street and is accused of harassment and menacing.
Police responded to the 2400 block of West 10th Street July 1 on a welfare check. Caller was reporting that someone was going to be harmed but could not articulate how or why. Police attempted to contact the caller but she refused to let the officers in. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street July 1 after a caller reported several juvenile subjects were being harassed by an adult male in the area. A menacing report was taken.
A theft report was taken July 1 from West 10th and Mt. Hood streets after a caller reported a subject stole some equipment from a construction site.
Jordan Lyle Fus, 22, The Dalles, was arrested July 2 in the 1900 block of Dry Hollow Road and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
A missing persons report was taken July 2 from the 2400 block of East 11th Street after a caller reported his son was missing.
An informational report was taken July 2 from West 6th and Mt. Hood streets after a caller reported observing a subject throw burning material out of a vehicle window.
A criminal mischief report was taken July 2 from the 2400 block of East 10th Street.
A theft report was taken July 2 from the 600 block of East 3rd Street after a caller reported his son’s bicycle was stolen.
Shane Scott Berry, 42, The Dalles, was arrested July 2 at the police department and is accused of first-degree sexual penetration with a foreign object.
Kristy Lee Hall, 40, The Dalles, was arrested July 2 near East 14th and G streets and is accused of harassment.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street July 2 after a caller reported there was a toddler was roaming the park and got stuck under a vehicle. A report was taken.
Betty Eva Howell, 44, Toppenish, Wash., was arrested July 3 in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was also arrested on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Wasco County
Cyrus Joseph Jim, 18, The Dalles, was arrested July 1 near Taylor Lake and is accused of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft of stolen property.
William Devin Highfield, 20, Dufur, was arrested July 1 in Dufur and is accused of second-degree theft of stolen property.
Parker Mitchel Jones, 34, The Dalles, was arrested July 1 in the 2400 block of West 10th Street and is accused of second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Tyler Joseph Foster, 24, The Dalles, was arrested July 1 near Taylor Lake and is accused of probation violation.
A criminal mischief report was taken July 2 in Tygh Valley after a property owner advised a vehicle came onto his field and drove through it causing damage. The incident is under investigation.
Oregon State Police
A theft report was taken July 1 from Celilo Park after a victim reported some of her belongings were stolen from the women’s restroom.
An agency assist report was taken July 1 from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road after assisting Wasco County with a domestic dispute.
Ashley Nicole Lautenschlager, 33, Clackamas, was arrested July 2 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
Deputy responded to Arlington July 2 on a report of a dispute. Victim stated he was punched in the head by another male subject during an altercation. Victim declined to pursue charges and both subjects separated for the evening.
Alicia Marie Tyman, 37, Arlington, was arrested in Arlington July 2 and is accused of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Crystal Elaine Curtis, 47, Birkenfeld, was arrested July 2 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 81 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.
Gilliam County
Cristobal Rey Rios, 19, Arlington, was arrested in Arlington July 2 and is accused of strangulation, fourth-degree domestic assault, and two counts of harassment.
Regional Jail
Texavier Fealofanioaiga Iaulualo, 22, The Dalles, was jailed July 1 on a court commitment for probation violation and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Mackenzie Dawn Knipp, 24, Cave Junction, was jailed July 1 on a court commitment for identity theft.
Parole & Probation
Joshua Norman Hall, 37, The Dalles, was arrested July 2 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
