Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
July 3, 8:47 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, West 10th and Kingsley streets. Driver stated she blacked out and crashed the vehicle which rolled over onto its top. She was cited for careless driving. A report was taken.
July 3, 10:30 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3300 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Wasco County
July 3, 9:38 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, lower 8-Mile Road. Driver struck a deer. A report was taken.
July 4, 9:45 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Wamic. Driver struck a deer. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
July 6, 5:31 p.m. – Single vehicle, fatal crash, Highway 26 eastbound, milepost 81. Driver traveling eastbound entered the westbound lane and lost control of the vehicle trying to correct, causing the vehicle to roll over. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two passengers were taken to a hospital in Madras. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
July 3, 9:39 a.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of West 6th Street on a report of a building fire.
July 5, 1:16 a.m. – Crew responded to wildland fire on Highway 197 near The Dalles Bridge.
July 5, 5:37 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of East 12th Street on a report of a vehicle fire.
The agency also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services on July 3, 13 on July 4, 10 on July 5, six on July 6, and three on July 7.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A stolen vehicle report was taken July 3 from the 1200 block of East 10th Street.
Rosalinda Mae Perez, 26, The Dalles, was arrested July 3 in the 400 block of East 8th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Elmer Soto, 25, The Dalles, was arrested July 3 in the 2000 block of East 14th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief.
Roger Jay Duchemn, 42, Rufus, was arrested July 3 in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Anthony Lee Hays V, 27, The Dalles, was arrested July 3 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A lost property report was taken July 3 from the 800 block of East 3rd Street after a caller reported he lost his wallet.
A theft report was taken July 3 from the 800 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported her cellphone was stolen.
A hit and run report was taken July 4 from the 1000 block of Walnut Street.
Police responded to the 2800 block of West 7th Street July 4 after a caller reported his ex-wife came to his residence in violation of a no contact order.
Police responded to the 1600 block of East 9th Street July 4 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
Police responded to the 2300 block of West 13th Street July 5 on a report of a restraining order violation. The incident is under investigation.
An identity theft report was taken July 5 from the 3400 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported some money was stolen from his bank account.
A theft report was taken July 5 from the 800 block of West 14th Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle.
A theft report was taken July 5 from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street after staff advised some items were stolen from the business.
A theft report was taken July 5 from the 700 block of Union Street after staff reported some electronics were stolen from the building.
Jordan Andrew Boyd, 28, The Dalles, was arrested July 5 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Karlee Lynn Roth, 26, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested July 5 near West 6th and Myrtle streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A stolen vehicle report was taken July 5 from the 600 block of East 11th Street. The vehicle was recovered in Roseburg on July 6.
Richard Ryan Berkovich, 38, The Dalles, was arrested July 5 during a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Skyline Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.
Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street July 6 on a report of subjects climbing onto the roof of a business. Three subjects were contacted and warned of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. One was cited for curfew violation. A report was taken.
A violation of a restraining order report was taken July 6 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.
An agency assist report was taken July 6 from the 3600 block of West 6th Street after assisting state police with a domestic dispute investigation.
Police responded to West 6th and Garrison streets July 6 on a report of two dogs at large. The dogs were located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken July 6 from the 700 block of West 2nd Street.
A theft report was taken July 6 from the 400 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his vehicle.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Pomona Street July 6 on a report of a domestic dispute. A report was taken.
A stolen vehicle report was taken July 7 from the 1800 block of West 6th Street.
A hit and run report was taken July 7 from the 1400 block of East 10th Street.
A theft report was taken July 7 from the 400 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his room.
Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 54, The Dalles, was arrested July 7 near West 2nd and Pentland streets and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Travis Oneal Barker, 30, The Dalles, was arrested July 7 in the 400 block of East 11th Street and is accused of second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and post-prison violations.
Police responded to East 12th and H streets July 7 after a caller reported observing several juveniles looking into vehicles. Contact was made with three juvenile subjects who were under the influence of intoxicants. All three were cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption and released to guardians. A report was taken.
Wasco County
A hit and run report was taken July 3 from West 10th and Irvine streets.
A burglary report was taken July 3 from the 3300 block of Dry Hollow Road.
A theft report was taken July 3 from the 3800 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported his cell phone was stolen.
Bobby Joe Burgess, 43, Eagle Creek, was arrested July 4 in Wamic and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Deputy responded to the regional jail July 5 after staff reported an inmate had contraband was found while being booked. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to the regional jail July 5 after staff reported that an inmate was in possession of a bottle of urine in an attempt to falsify a drug test. A report was taken.
A death report was taken July 6 from Mosier.
A burglary report was taken July 7 from Tygh Valley after a victim reported someone broke into his residence.
Oregon State Police
Matthew David Minugh, 31, Gresham, was arrested July 4 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 74, and is accused of driving while suspended.
An agency assist report was taken July 5 from the 4600 block of Mill Creek Road after assisting Wasco County with a no contact order violation.
A male driver was cited and released for speeding and driving uninsured during a traffic stop July 5 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 97. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.
Melissa Athena Rose E. S. Yeakley, 45, The Dalles, was arrested July 6 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 83, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Rachel Lynn Hall, 42, Williston, North Dakota, was arrested July 6 in the 3600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault. Clyde M. Woods, 44, Williston, North Dakota, was also arrested and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
An agency assist report was taken July 6 from Sherman County after assisting crews with traffic control during a fire.
Victor Uroza Zuniga, 28, Tigard, was arrested July 7 at the Memaloose westbound rest area and is accused of post-prison violations.
Sherman County
Jamie Jon White, 44, Rufus, was arrested July 3 in Rufus and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Denise Branson Workman, 61, Medford, was arrested July 3 during a traffic stop on Highway 97, milepost 19, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Regional Jail
Kassandra Jo Binks, 23, The Dalles, was transported and jailed July 3 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Bryan Lee Cook, 57, The Dalles, was jailed July 3 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Breck Christian Von Borstel, 21, Moro, was booked and released July 4 on a Sherman County court commitment for two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Matthew Stephen Phillips, 27, The Dalles, was jailed July 6 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Parole & Probation
Daniel Lee Jackson, 69, The Dalles, was arrested July 3 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
Michael Benjamin Hall, 20, The Dalles, was arrested July 3 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Samantha Kay Morrissey, 28, The Dalles, was arrested July 5 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
